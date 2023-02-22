US plans stricter curbs on asylum-seekers

The new measures for asylum-seekers proposed by the Biden administration are similar to the migrant ban attempted by former President Donald Trump in 2019.

President Joe Biden's administration has announced plans to impose tighter restrictions on migrants seeking asylum in the US.

The new rules proposed by the Biden administration are similar to the asylum ban initiated by former President Donald Trump and would make it significantly more difficult for migrants to claim asylum.

Under the restrictions proposed by the Biden administration, migrants who arrive at the US southern border and simply cross into the United States will be denied asylum.

Instead, migrants will need to apply for asylum online through a Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) app, or they will have to first claim asylum in the country they crossed to reach the US.

The measure will apply to migrants of all nationalities except Mexicans as they share a border with the US.

The rule is expected to be implemented after COVID-related rules, set to expire in May, are lifted.

New rules expected to face obstacles

Trump tried to impose a similar ban in 2019, but a federal appeals court prevented its implementation. The measure announced by the Biden administration is expected to face similar challenges.

The Homeland Security and Justice Departments said it anticipated illegal crossings to climb to between 11,000 and 13,000 if the new measures are not imposed.

The Biden administration stated that the new rules are meant to protect migrants from dangerous journeys and will allow the management of migrant influx in a ''safe and efficient manner.''

However, critics have cited malfunctioning of the app and confusion about how many appointment slots are available.

