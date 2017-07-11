US and Mexico presidents discuss "unprecedented" migration surge

US President Joe Biden and his Mexican counterpart, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, discussed the pressure from migration at the countries' border during an hourlong phone call on Friday, vowing to promote "just, humane and effective efforts to reduce" irregularity.

"In view of the unprecedented flows of migrants from throughout the hemisphere to our two countries, the presidents reiterated the need to build stronger tools for managing regional migration surges," the White House said in a statement after the call.

Describing the conversation as "cordial", Lopez Obrador tweeted that they "spoke of issues of interest to the bilateral relationship."

The two presidents also talked about the upcoming Summit of the Americas in June in Los Angeles, with Lopez Obrador calling on the United States to invite all nations of the Americas to the summit "without excluding anyone."

The remarks were a reference to the Biden administration's suggestion that Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua were unlikely to be invited.

After the call, Mexico’s president said his foreign minister Marcelo Ebrard will travel to Washington on Monday to discuss "issues of cooperation for development" and the summit.

Moving away from Title 42 restrictions

The two leaders also discussed the end of COVID-induced restrictions on asylum seekers trying to come to the United States – the so-called Title 42 rule imposed by former President Donald Trump. The rule allowed authorities to quickly expel migrants and asylum seekers, instead of letting them stay in the US while their cases were heard.

While the public health ban is set to end on May 23, a court order has kept it in place for now.

However, the US and Mexico are anticipating a rush of migrants at the United States’ southern border once the restrictions are lifted.

The increased flow of people is expected to exacerbate tensions within the US ahead of midterm elections that will decide if Democrats retain control of the House and Senate.

Shared goals amid tensions

Both countries also reiterated their goals of strengthening North American supply chains and the cross-border agricultural and commercial activity by pushing for development and infrastructure projects along their shared border.

This comes despite some concerns shared by the US over Mexico’s refusal to implement sanctions against Russia over the invasion of Ukraine, as well as objections to some controversial energy sector reforms pushed by Lopez Obrador.

"The tone of the call was very constructive. This was not a call where President Biden was threatening the Mexican president in any way," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said, referring to Trump's aggressive dealing with Mexico over illegal immigration.

"The majority of the conversation was about migration and was about continued work on coordination, on economic coordination, on taking steps to reduce migration along the border," Psaki added.

