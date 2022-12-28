  1. Skip to content
Migrants keep warm at the El Paso border crossing
Thousands of migrants gathered at the US-Mexico border ahead of Tuesday's ruling on Title 42Image: John Moore/Getty Images/AFP
MigrationUnited States of America

US Supreme Court keeps COVID border policy to block migrants

1 hour ago

Title 42 is contentious as a pandemic-era restriction on immigration that some states have lobbied to retain. The rule will remain in place until the Supreme Court makes its final judgment next year.

https://p.dw.com/p/4LTGZ

The United States Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that a pandemic-era health measure used to limit immigration will say in place indefinitely.

The restriction, known as Title 42, has been used by officials to expel asylum seekers. In all, it has been deployed some 2.5 million times and turned away many more at the border.

Immigration advocates and the Biden administration moved to repeal the law, but 19 Republican-leaning states along the border pushed back with their own lawsuit to keep it in place.

"The court is not going to decide until June, apparently, and in meantime we have to enforce it. But I think it's overdue," Biden told reporters at the White House.

What did the Supreme Court say?

"The states contend that they face an immigration crisis at the border and policymakers have failed to agree on adequate measures to address it," the Supreme Court said in its 5-4 ruling on Tuesday.

"The only means left to mitigate the crisis, the states suggest, is an order from this Court directing the federal government to continue its COVID-era Title 42 policies as long as possible."

However, in their dissenting opinion, justices Neil Gorsuch and Ketanji Brown Jackson argued that "the current border crisis is not a COVID crisis."

El Paso overflowing with migrants

What is Title 42?

Title 42 is named after the section of the 1944 public health law it is based on. But the rule was introduced under former US President Donald Trump in early 2020.

The measure allows authorities to remove foreigners without any legal process or formal deportation to their country of origin if they are found to have entered the country without a visa.

Critics branded Title 42 as an "inhumane" rule that was unfit as both health policy and immigration policy. Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said in April that vaccination rates meant the COVID-era policy was no longer necessary.

"We are deeply disappointed for all the desperate asylum seekers who will continue to suffer because of Title 42, but we will continue fighting to eventually end the policy,'' said Lee Gelernt, a lawyer with the American Civil Liberties Union, which had been lobbying to end Title 42's use.

Ahead of Tuesday's ruling, thousands of migrants gathered on the Mexican side of the border.

The White House said it it is preparing to manage the border "in a secure, orderly, and humane way when Title 42 eventually lifts."

zc/jsi (AP, Reuters, AFP)

This image provided by WJLA shows migrant families as they get on a bus to transport them from near the Vice President's residence in Washington DC

US: Migrants dropped in frigid weather outside VP's home

US: Migrants dropped in frigid weather outside VP's home

Over 100 migrants, including small children, were dropped-off in freezing temperatures outside Vice President Kamala Harris' home over the holiday. A White House spokesperson described the move as a "cruel" stunt.
MigrationDecember 26, 2022
A downed Russian plane smokes in a snowy field in Ukraine's Donetsk region in March 2022

Against all odds: How Russia is failing in Ukraine

Politics5 hours ago
