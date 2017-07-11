US murder trial of British IS 'Beatles' jihadist begins

Jury selection in the trial of El Shafee Elsheikh began Tuesday at the US Federal District Court in Alexandria, Virginia, with opening arguments slated for Wednesday.

Elsheikh, 33, stands accused in the murders of American journalists James Foley and Steven Sotloff and relief workers Peter Kassig and Kayla Mueller. He is alleged to have been a member of a four-man cell within the "Islamic State" (IS) terror organization known as "The Beatles" because of their British accents.

The group is thought to have kidnapped at least 27 people from some 15 countries in Syria between 2012 and 2015.

Brutal Islamist terror cell cultivated atmosphere of 'sadism'

Though some hostages were ransomed by their governments, others were beheaded and the videos thereof used for propaganda purposes.

The group was know for its brutality. Elsheikh and Alexanda Kotey, 37, are said to have supervised detention facilities and engaged in a "prolonged pattern of physical and psychological violence against hostages," that included water-boarding, electric shocks and mock executions.

A number of the cell's former captives are scheduled to testify during the trial, describing what Spanish photographer Ricardo Garcia Vilanova called an atmosphere of "sadism." Held captive for six months in 2014, Vilanova says, "Torture and murder were daily occurrences."

Captured by Kurds in Syria, given to US in Iraq

Elsheikh and Kotey, who US authorities say were also responsible for conducting electronic hostage negotiations, were captured in January 2018 by Kurdish forces in Syria while attempting to flee into Turkey.

After being turned over to US forces in Iraq they were charged with hostage taking, conspiracy to murder US citizens and supporting a terrorist organization.

They were flown to the US in October 2020 to stand trial.

Kotey pleaded guilty to the murders of Foley, Sotloff, Kassig and Mueller in September 2021. He faces life in prison. A plea deal would have him spend the first 15 years imprisoned in the US after which he would be extradited to the UK where he would face further charges.

UK citizenship revoked, rest of IS 'Beatles' jailed or dead

US authorities say Elsheikh was born in Sudan and moved to the UK when he was a child. He was radicalized and traveled to Syria to join IS in 2012.

The UK stripped both Elsheikh and Kotey of their citizenship in 2018.

British authorities did, however, block the men's extradition to the US until receiving guarantees that authorities there would not seek a death penalty against either.

"Beatle" Aine Davis is currently serving a seven-year sentence in Turkey on terrorism charges with calls for his extradition to stand trial in the UK. Cell leader Mohammed Emwazi, known as "Jihadi John" was killed in a November 2015 US drone strike in Syria.

US District Judge T.S. Ellis has said he intends to complete jury selection Tuesday and proceed with opening arguments Wednesday.

js/wd (AFP, Reuters)