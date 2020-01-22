US investigates second suspected coronavirus case

A Texas student is undergoing testing for the deadly virus that originated in Wuhan, China, where the student had recently spent time. Japan also confirmed a second case, with the WHO closely tracking developments.
Health officials in Texas on Thursday said they were testing a university student for the newly discovered coronavirus, raising fears of a global health emergency.
In spite of a rising death toll in China, the World Health Organization said it was "too early" to declare an official international health emergency. The Chinese government on Friday said there had been 25 fatalities and 830 cases of the virus in total so far.
The student in question, who is enrolled at Texas A&M University in the southeast of the state, had recently traveled to Wuhan, the Chinese city at the center of the outbreak that has been placed on lockdown to prevent the virus from spreading further.
"The patient got sick with a respiratory illness within two weeks of travel in Wuhan, China," Texas health officials said in a statement confirming their investigation into the possible presence of the virus in the student.
Chinese officials have suspended all public transport in Wuhan and are checking city inhabitants for the coronavirus
If tests come back positive, it would mark the second diagnosed case of the illness in the United States. A man in Washington state who was diagnosed with the illness earlier this week is said to be in satisfactory condition.
Seasonal flu or deadly virus?
The US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which is coordinating testing of the student, cautioned that the student's case could be a false alarm. The symptoms of the coronavirus include fever, shortness of breath and coughing, which can overlap with seasonal flu and cold symptoms.
Texas health officials said test results were expected within two days, and the CDC said it would announce a positive case immediately. In the meantime, the patient is being held in isolation.
On Friday, Japan's health ministry confirmed a second case of coronavirus infection in a man who had been living in Wuhan. The man, who is receiving treatment in Tokyo, said he had been wearing a medical mask during his travels.
Other cases have been reported in Taiwan, Hong Kong, Thailand, Vietnam, and South Korea.
Read more: Coronavirus cases spread fear in East Asian countries
Chinese officials have scrambled to contain the virus, which has hit during the high-travel season of the Chinese Lunar New Year. Officials are the World Health Organization (WHO), who are closely monitoring the situation, have warned of a potential public health emergency. Airports have begun screening passengers for the virus.
