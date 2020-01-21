 What constitutes an international public health emergency? | News | DW | 23.01.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

What constitutes an international public health emergency?

The World Health Organization is expected to announce whether the new coronavirus which originated in China will be designated a "public health emergency of international concern." It's a rarely-used declaration.

  • World Health Organization (WHO) logo (AP)

    WHO international health emergency declarations

    Coronavirus: PHEIC, or not?

    On Wednesday January 22, a group of World Health Organization (WHO) experts met to discuss whether the outbreak of a new coronavirus in China represented a "public health emergency of international concern," or PHEIC. Since the procedures to declare a PHEIC were implemented in 2005, the WHO has only done so five times. Let's take a look back at the prior instances.

  • A medic in China prepares a H1N1 influenza vaccination for elderly residents in September 2009. (Getty Images/AFP)

    WHO international health emergency declarations

    Swine flu

    It is estimated that the H1N1 influenza (also known as swine flu) pandemic, which began in Veracruz, Mexico, killed as many as 284,500 people. That's more than 15 times the original estimate of 18,500. The British-based journal Lancet Infectious Diseases, however, has suggested that the true number of dead could have ultimately been as high as 579,000. Here, a Chinese medic prepares a vaccination.

  • Experimental Ebola vaccine (Reuters)

    WHO international health emergency declarations

    Ebola in West Africa

    The outbreak of the Ebola virus in Sierra Leone, Guinea and Liberia between 2013 and 2016 was deadlier than all other Ebola outbreaks combined, killing at least 11,300 people. A 2018 study by the Oxford-based Journal of Infectious Diseases estimated the outbreak cost the three countries involved as much as $53 billion (€48 billion).

  • A child being administered Polio vaccine in Pakistan (picture alliance/ZUMA Press/M. Achakzai)

    WHO international health emergency declarations

    Polio

    In 2014, Pakistan's failure to curb the spread of polio prompted the WHO to declare the disease's resurgence a PHEIC. The warning covered Pakistan, Syria and Cameroon. At the time, Pakistan accounted for more than one-fifth of the world's 417 reported cases.

  • A Brazilian baby with microcephaly (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Lacerda)

    WHO international health emergency declarations

    Zika

    In 2016, the Zika virus was declared a PHEIC by the WHO. The outbreak was identified in Brazil in 2015. Ultimately, the disease spread to 60 countries, with 2,300 confirmed cases of microcephaly among newborns. Microcephaly causes birth defects such as abnormally small heads, which can lead to developmental problems.

  • Health workers during the Ebola outbreak in the DRC (Reuters/B. Ratner)

    WHO international health emergency declarations

    Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)

    In July 2019, after its fourth meeting since the DRC's outbreak began, the WHO Emergency Committee on Ebola declared it a PHEIC.. As of January 14, 2020, the WHO had confirmed 3,406 cases of Ebola in the DRC, including some 2,236 deaths since the outbreak began in August 2018. The WHO estimates the disease could cost the DRC as much as $1 billion (€900,000 million).

    Author: Jon Shelton


  • World Health Organization (WHO) logo (AP)

    WHO international health emergency declarations

    Coronavirus: PHEIC, or not?

    On Wednesday January 22, a group of World Health Organization (WHO) experts met to discuss whether the outbreak of a new coronavirus in China represented a "public health emergency of international concern," or PHEIC. Since the procedures to declare a PHEIC were implemented in 2005, the WHO has only done so five times. Let's take a look back at the prior instances.

  • A medic in China prepares a H1N1 influenza vaccination for elderly residents in September 2009. (Getty Images/AFP)

    WHO international health emergency declarations

    Swine flu

    It is estimated that the H1N1 influenza (also known as swine flu) pandemic, which began in Veracruz, Mexico, killed as many as 284,500 people. That's more than 15 times the original estimate of 18,500. The British-based journal Lancet Infectious Diseases, however, has suggested that the true number of dead could have ultimately been as high as 579,000. Here, a Chinese medic prepares a vaccination.

  • Experimental Ebola vaccine (Reuters)

    WHO international health emergency declarations

    Ebola in West Africa

    The outbreak of the Ebola virus in Sierra Leone, Guinea and Liberia between 2013 and 2016 was deadlier than all other Ebola outbreaks combined, killing at least 11,300 people. A 2018 study by the Oxford-based Journal of Infectious Diseases estimated the outbreak cost the three countries involved as much as $53 billion (€48 billion).

  • A child being administered Polio vaccine in Pakistan (picture alliance/ZUMA Press/M. Achakzai)

    WHO international health emergency declarations

    Polio

    In 2014, Pakistan's failure to curb the spread of polio prompted the WHO to declare the disease's resurgence a PHEIC. The warning covered Pakistan, Syria and Cameroon. At the time, Pakistan accounted for more than one-fifth of the world's 417 reported cases.

  • A Brazilian baby with microcephaly (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Lacerda)

    WHO international health emergency declarations

    Zika

    In 2016, the Zika virus was declared a PHEIC by the WHO. The outbreak was identified in Brazil in 2015. Ultimately, the disease spread to 60 countries, with 2,300 confirmed cases of microcephaly among newborns. Microcephaly causes birth defects such as abnormally small heads, which can lead to developmental problems.

  • Health workers during the Ebola outbreak in the DRC (Reuters/B. Ratner)

    WHO international health emergency declarations

    Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)

    In July 2019, after its fourth meeting since the DRC's outbreak began, the WHO Emergency Committee on Ebola declared it a PHEIC.. As of January 14, 2020, the WHO had confirmed 3,406 cases of Ebola in the DRC, including some 2,236 deaths since the outbreak began in August 2018. The WHO estimates the disease could cost the DRC as much as $1 billion (€900,000 million).

    Author: Jon Shelton


The WHO uses the term "public health emergency of international concern" (PHEIC) to refer to "an extraordinary event" concerning public health.

How does the WHO define a PHEIC?

There are two criteria to define an outbreak as such. Firstly, the outbreak must pose a risk to more than one country.

Watch video 01:47

Authorities in China battling to contain coronavirus

The second requirement is that an outbreak requires "a coordinated international response."

In the WHO's official definition, they say this means a "situation that is serious, unusual or unexpected."

A panel of experts, called the IHR Emergency Committee, is convened to discuss the situation. IHR stands for International Health Regulations — 196 countries including all WHO member states agreed to its most recent revision in 2005.

Ultimately, after assessing evidence including human-to-human transmission rates, the final decision rests with the WHO Director General, currently Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

"The decision about whether or not to declare a public health emergency of international concern on new #coronavirus is one I take extremely seriously," Ghebreyesus tweeted on Wednesday.

How often does the WHO designate outbreaks as PHEICs?

Although at first glance it would seem that the new coronavirus may have all the trappings of a PHEIC, it should be noted that it is rare that the WHO sees fit to make the declaration. 

The WHO implemented the procedures to declare a PHEIC in 2005, as a response to the outbreaks of SARS and H5N1 (bird flu) in the early 2000s. 

Only five emergencies have been declared since then: the H1 virus that caused an influenza pandemic (2009), West Africa's Ebola outbreak (2014-2016), polio (2014), Zika virus (2016), and the ongoing Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (2019).

It took a year after the outbreak of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo for the WHO to declare it a PHEIC.

Watch video 02:18

Travelers being screened for corona virus

What does the PHEIC status mean?

A declaration would lead to a boost in public health measures, funding and resources to prevent and reduce international spread.

It could include recommendations on trade and travel, including airport screening of passengers, although the WHO generally aims to avoid disruptive trade restrictions.

The city of Wuhan, where most cases of the new coronavirus have been reported, has already halted outbound traffic and urged visitors to keep away, while some other travel restrictions and temperature checks have been introduced across Asia.

Reuters contributed to this report

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

Watch video 01:21

Fears grow as deadly coronavirus spreads in China

DW recommends

Pandemic fears grow as new coronavirus spreads

The World Health Organization has delayed a decision on declaring a global public health emergency, saying it needs more time to weigh the options. Wuhan authorities have locked down the city by suspending all transport. (22.01.2020)  

SARS remembered — how a deadly respiratory virus hit Asian economies

The new deadly coronavirus in China has revived memories of the 2002-3 SARS pandemic, which killed hundreds and walloped Asian economies. DW recalls how entire cities emptied and business and consumer demand plummeted. (22.01.2020)  

Everything you need to know about the new coronavirus

How many people have been infected by the virus? How is it transmitted? And which precautionary measures are recommended to stop it spreading? (21.01.2020)  

Coronavirus cases spread fear in East Asian countries

A mysterious virus that began in China has already spread to several East Asian countries. Experts fear that Lunar New Year travelers will take the virus with them and cause further outbreaks. Julian Ryall reports. (22.01.2020)  

WHO global health emergency declarations

World Health Organization (WHO) experts convened Wednesday to determine if the outbreak of coronavirus in China is a global health emergency. It is a distinction the WHO has only made five times in the past decade. (23.01.2020)  

WWW links

https://www.dw.com/en/newsletter-registration/a-15718229  

Audios and videos on the topic

Authorities in China battling to contain coronavirus  

Travelers being screened for corona virus  

Fears grow as deadly coronavirus spreads in China  

Related content

China, Wuhan: Patienten mit SARS-ähnlichen Virus infiziert

China mystery virus death toll rises 21.01.2020

Chinese officials have said a new coronavirus virus can spread from person to person, as the disease claimed a sixth life. The World Health Organization called an emergency meeting to discuss the crisis.

China Corona-Virus in Wuhan

Pandemic fears grow as new coronavirus spreads 22.01.2020

The World Health Organization has delayed a decision on declaring a global public health emergency, saying it needs more time to weigh the options. Wuhan authorities have locked down the city by suspending all transport.

China 2003 | Lungenkrankheit SARS, Soldaten der Volksbefreiungsarmee

SARS remembered — how a deadly respiratory virus hit Asian economies 22.01.2020

The new deadly coronavirus in China has revived memories of the 2002-3 SARS pandemic, which killed hundreds and walloped Asian economies. DW recalls how entire cities emptied and business and consumer demand plummeted.

Advertisement