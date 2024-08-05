  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Paris OlympicsUkraineIsrael-Hamas
TechnologyUnited States of America

US court rules Google is monopoly in antitrust case

August 5, 2024

The historic ruling found that the giant search engine has been illegally exploiting its dominance to quell competition.

https://p.dw.com/p/4j8mb
Symbolbild Google & KI etc.
The significant ruling deemed Google a 'monopolist' Image: Taidgh Barron/ZUMAPRESS.com/picture alliance

A US court has found that search engine giant Google was exercising monopoly by illegally exploiting its dominance of the market to crush competition.

"After having carefully considered and weighed the witness testimony and evidence, the court reaches the following conclusion: Google is a monopolist, and it has acted as one to maintain its monopoly," US District Court Judge Amit Mehta wrote in his ruling.

Mehta ruled that Google was also using its dominance to stifle innovation.

The case is considered the country's biggest antitrust confrontation in some 25 years. It pits the tech giant against the US Justice Department.

This is a breaking news story. Please refresh for updates