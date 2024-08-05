US court rules Google is monopoly in antitrust case

The historic ruling found that the giant search engine has been illegally exploiting its dominance to quell competition.

A US court has found that search engine giant Google was exercising monopoly by illegally exploiting its dominance of the market to crush competition.

"After having carefully considered and weighed the witness testimony and evidence, the court reaches the following conclusion: Google is a monopolist, and it has acted as one to maintain its monopoly," US District Court Judge Amit Mehta wrote in his ruling.

Mehta ruled that Google was also using its dominance to stifle innovation.

The case is considered the country's biggest antitrust confrontation in some 25 years. It pits the tech giant against the US Justice Department.

