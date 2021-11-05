Amazon.com was once only an online bookstore created in 1995. It soon diversified into selling many other products and services internationally.

Jeff Bezos founded the business from his garage in Seattle, Washington and currently operates as the CEO. By market share and revenue, Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, with a 2014 sales revenues totaling $88.99 billion (roughly 80 billion euros).