Amazon

Amazon.com was once only an online bookstore created in 1995. It soon diversified into selling many other products and services internationally.

Jeff Bezos founded the business from his garage in Seattle, Washington and currently operates as the CEO. By market share and revenue, Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, with a 2014 sales revenues totaling $88.99 billion (roughly 80 billion euros). This is a collection of DW's latest content related to Amazon.com.

ARCHIV - Das undatierte Handout von Google vom 19.10.2012 zeigt Server-Reihen im Google-Datenzentrum in Pryor, Oklahoma. Der US-Geheimdienst NSA hat sich laut einem Zeitungsbericht weltweit heimlich in die Leitungen von Rechenzentren der Internetanbieter Google und Yahoo eingeklinkt. EPA/GOOGLE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES dpa (zu dpa Zeitung: NSA greift massenhaft Mails bei Google und Yahoo ab vom 30.10.2013) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

Gaia-X cloud: A safe haven for Europe's data? 05.11.2021

Europe has just marked the second anniversary of Gaia-X. It's a cloud data project intended to help the continent achieve "digital sovereignty," but many companies remain skeptical or have simply never heard of it .

Gorgeous autumn in the Rockies of Canada. Lush clouds are flying across the sky. The picturesque river among the mountains and colorful forests. The concept of active, eco-and photo-tourism

The world's most important forests need protection 02.11.2021

At the COP26 summit, 100 countries pledged to end and reverse deforestation by 2030. How protected are the world's most important forests?
September 7, 2021, Porto Velho, Rondonia, Brazil: Burning of the Amazon Forest, in the city of Porto Velho, in the state of RondÃÂ_nia, on the afternoon of Tuesday 7th September. In June, the federal government issued a decree banning burning throughout Brazil for 120 days. (Credit Image: Â© Fernando Souza/ZUMA Press Wire

COP26: World leaders back deal to end deforestation by 2030 01.11.2021

More than 100 world leaders, including Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro, are supporting the agreement at the COP26 climate summit. Activists say it greenlights "another decade of deforestation."
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro arrives in Anguillara Veneta, northern Italy, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, where his great-great-grandfather was born and where he was recently granted honorary citizenship . The decision by the mayor of Anguillara, Alessandra Buos, has sparked protests, in particular by Italian missionaries in Brazil. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Brazil's Bolsonaro attends honors ceremony in Italy amid protests 01.11.2021

The right-wing Brazilian leader received honorary citizenship in the small Italian town of Anguillara Veneta. Both supporters and anti-Bolsonaro protesters had shown up for the event.

Paris, France February 18, 2021 - View of a Gibert Jeune bookstore on Place Saint Michel. The network of bookstores, which settled in the Paris Latin Quarter district from the 1930s, is specialized in university and school books and for preparatory classes just announced the closure of the group s four stores located on Place Saint-Michel will lead to the loss of 71 jobs ILLUSTRATION, GENERIQUE, LIBRAIRIE PARISIENNE, QUARTIER LATIN, PLACE SAINT MICHEL, NEWS, GIBERT JEUNE, FERMETURE, LICENCIEMENTS, SOCIETE, LIVRES, ENSEIGNE, FERMETURE, GIBERT JOSEPH, CRISE ECONOMIQUE, MYTHIQUE, LIVRES D OCCASION, MANUELS SCOLAIRES, REDRESSEMENT JUDICIAIRE, MAGASIN, COMMERCE DE PROXIMITE, ECOMMERCE, E COMMERCE, VENTE EN LIGNE, COMMERCE CULTUREL, PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xVincentxIsorex

New French law aims to help independent bookstores 26.10.2021

French lawmakers have adopted legislation that would set a minimum price for book deliveries in an effort to help independent bookstores. In 2019, 20% of books sold in France were bought online hitting bookstores
Yawalapiti, Kalapalo and Mehinako people play the urua bamboo flutes as they dance during the Kuarup funeral ritual to honor the memory of Cacique Aritana, at the Xingu Indigenous Park in Brazil, September 11, 2021. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino SEARCH MARCELINO KUARUP FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH WIDER IMAGE FOR ALL STORIES

In pictures: A rare look into Amazon tribe's funeral rites 26.10.2021

When the chief dies, the endangered Indigenous people in Brazil's Xingu region gather for a unique ritual. A Reuters photographer was the only journalist invited to the funeral ceremony in September.

DW Business – Europe & America 25.10.2021

Facebook facing growing criticism after leak - Solar powered vehicles made in Germany? - France passes book delivery law to challenge Amazon
PORTO VELHO, RO - 07.09.2021: QUEIMADAS NA AMAZÔNIA - Burning of the Amazon Forest, in the city of Porto Velho, in the state of Rondônia, on Tuesday (7) afternoon. In June, the federal government issued a decree banning burning throughout Brazil for 120 days. (Photo: Fernando Souza/Fotoarena)

ICC climate crimes suit filed against Brazil's Bolsonaro 12.10.2021

The Austrian group AllRise says "crimes against nature are crimes against humanity" and estimates that heat caused by deforestation will result in 180,000 excess deaths this century.
04.12.2020, Berlin. Ein Bote liefert Pakete und Paeckchen fuer Amazon aus. Foto: Wolfram Steinberg/dpa

German association: Online retailers should finance urban transformation 05.10.2021

The federal association of municipalities wants a package tax for online retailers that use local infrastructure. The money would be used to revitalize town centers where shops are rapidly disappearing.
William Shatner präsentiert 'Star Trek II -Der Zorn des Khan / The Wrath of Khan' mit anschließendem Q & A in der Lichtburg. Essen, 11.03.2020

Star Trek's William Shatner says 'Beam me up, Bezos' 04.10.2021

TV's Captain Kirk called it a "miracle" that he will get to join the Blue Origin flight next week. His roughly 10-minute jaunt to the Karman Line won't quite rival a five-year mission to explore strange new worlds.

Dunst ueber Regenwald, Cristalino State Park, bei Alta Floresta, Mato Grosso, Brasilien / Amazonien

Brazilian rail link planned through rainforest 15.09.2021

It's a controversial project even for President Jair Bolsonaro's administration — a railway line through virgin jungle to give soy bean farmers easier access to the coast.
A wildfire burns on Sierra Bermeja mountain in Estepona, Spain, September 9, 2021. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

In pictures: Deadly extreme weather shocks the world 14.09.2021

From the Mediterranean to Germany to California and beyond, dramatic pictures of the severe impacts of extreme weather have been dominating the news this summer. Is the climate crisis to blame?
RORAIMA, BRAZIL - JUNE 30: Aerial view from an helicopter of the Brazilian Amazon region near the border with Venezuela at the Auaris on June 30, 2020 in Roraima, Brazil. (Photo by Andressa Anholete / Getty Images)

Brazil: Who can still save the world's green lung? 12.09.2021

The Brazilian government has promoted deforestation in the Amazon rainforest to highs last seen over a decade ago. Environmentalists say that external pressure is needed, particularly from China.
File illustration picture shows a projection of a text on the face of a woman in Berlin, June 12, 2013. Germany's foreign intelligence agency (BND) has known about the United States' surveillance and storage of German data for years, German paper Bild reported on July 15, 2013, adding the BND had actively used it in cases of Germans kidnapped abroad. Citing U.S. government sources, Bild said the BND had asked the U.S. National Security Agency (NSA) for the email and telephone records of German citizens kidnapped in Yemen or Afghanistan, to help ascertain their whereabouts and contacts. The BND was not immediately available for comment. Picture taken June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski/Files (GERMANY - Tags: SOCIETY POLITICS)

Big Tech made huge profits from war on terror, US activists say 10.09.2021

A report by three US activist groups claims Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft and Twitter made billions from US government contracts since 2004.
file - An undated handout photo provided by Google on 19 October 2012 shows hundreds of fans funnelling hot air from the server racks into a cooling unit to be recirculated in the Google data center in Pryor, Oklahoma. The green lights are the server status LEDs reflecting from the front of our servers. EPA/GOOGLE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES dpa (zu dpa Zeitung: NSA greift massenhaft Mails bei Google und Yahoo ab vom 30.10.2013) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

Europe is seeing a data center boom. But can the environment sustain it? 10.09.2021

As the digitalization of the global economy continues, the world needs more and more data centers. Europe is at the heart of the recent growth, but the trend raises environmental concerns.
FILE - In this March 30, 2011, file photo. an art student from the University of Helwan paints the Facebook logo on a mural commemorating the revolution that overthrew Hosni Mubarak in the Zamalek neighborhood of Cairo, Egypt. In a statement to The Associated Press on Wednesday, Dec 30, 2015, Facebook said it is ¿disappointed¿ that a program providing free basic Internet services to over three million Egyptians has been shut down. It said the service provided Internet access to more than a million people who were not previously connected. (AP Photo/Manoocher Deghati, File) picture alliance/AP Photo/M. Deghati

Getting Middle East start-ups off the ground 08.09.2021

From Amazon to Facebook, even the biggest start-ups started out small. All over the world, young founders are working hard to turn their ideas into reality. But young entrepreneurs in Egypt are finding their work comes with its own unique set of challenges.
