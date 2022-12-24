  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Taliban
War in Ukraine
Iran protests
Members of Congress gather in the House Chamber before Greek Prime Minister's address earlier in May 2022
The US Congress passed the mammoth $1.7 trillion government spending bill on Friday, averting a partial government shutdownImage: Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images
PoliticsUnited States of America

US Congress passes $1.7 trillion government spending bill

32 minutes ago

The spending bill includes provisions to reform US election laws — the first legislative response to the January 6 riots at the Capitol after Donald Trump refused to accept the results.

https://p.dw.com/p/4LOFB

After last-minute wrangling, a $1.7 trillion (€1.6 trillion) US government spending bill was given the green light from Congress on Friday.

The sweeping package includes $45 billion for Ukraine aida record military fund and reforms to elections laws.

The House of Representatives, the lower chamber of Congress, passed the bill by 225 votes to 201. It now goes to President Joe Biden whose signature will sign the bill into a law.

The legislation was passed just days after Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the White House to argue for the $45 billion aid. Failure to place the bill on Biden's desk would have been a foreign policy embarrassment.

Biden, Zelenskyy hold press conference

New bill rewrites US election law

One of the key provisions of the bill includes an overhaul of the 1887 Electoral Count Act. The revision is aimed at preventing a repeat of the January 6 violence at the US Capitol in 2021.

The new revision makes it clear that vice presidents do not have the power to overturn elections.

This is the first legislative response by the US Congress to address former President Donald Trump's efforts to claim voter fraud and reverse the results of the 2020 elections.

Defeated president Trump had exploited the loosely worded text of the 19th century law to argue that his deputy — Mike Pence could halt the transfer of power.

In response, Pence issued a statement rejecting the then-president's claims that he could subvert the outcome of the election. Trump's final vilification of Pence was the cornerstone of his infamous speech which incited a mob to storm the US Capitol.

Despite being the focus of several criminal and civil investigations, Trump has launched a bid to regain the White House. On Thursday, he referred to the newly passed bill as a "monstrosity...crammed with left-wing disasters."

Meanwhile, Biden said that new provisions in the bill will "help ensure the will of the people is preserved."

Biden: 'Republicans and Democrats can come together'

The 4,000-plus page bill will fund the US government throughout the next fiscal year.

The hard-fought legislation, which was rubber stamped just hours before the midnight deadline, marks the close of the 117th Congress.

Departing House Speaker, Democrat Nancy Pelosi, said that "it really is not — as the president of Ukraine said the other night — about charity. It's about security, it's about working together."

United States Vice President Kamala Harris, left, and Speaker of the US House Nancy Pelosi applaud as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine addresses the US Congress
Departing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that the new bill is not about charity for Ukraine, but about securityImage: Cliff Owen/ZUMA Wire/IMAGO

House Minority Leader, Republican Kevin McCarthy, campaigning to be the next house speaker, urged his party to vote no.

He called the bill "one of the most shameful acts I've ever seen in this body."

Ultimately, nine republicans crossed the aisle to vote for the package while one Democrat — New York progressive Alexandria Ocasio Cortez — voted no.

Biden referred to the passing of the bill as a bipartisan success, saying it is "further proof that Republicans and Democrats can come together to deliver for the American people."

ns/rs (AFP, APE, Reuters)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

A woman in Kyiv speaks to DW.

What do Ukrainians think about Zelenskyy's visit to the US?

What do Ukrainians think about Zelenskyy's visit to the US?

DW's Ukraine correspondent Emmanuelle Chaze has been speaking to residents in the capital, Kyiv.
ConflictsDecember 22, 202200:47 min
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A small bulldozer clears away piles of snow in Columbus, Ohio

US: Over 200 million under winter weather warning

Catastrophe9 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A giraffe looks at the camera

Protecting Rwanda's Akagera National Park

Protecting Rwanda's Akagera National Park

Nature and Environment10 hours ago05:45 min
More from Africa

Asia

An India health worker injects a measles and rubella (MR) vaccine to a student

India: Mumbai races to halt measles outbreak

India: Mumbai races to halt measles outbreak

Health17 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Deutschland Seedy Show

Seedy Show: Debating the plight of migrants in Germany

Seedy Show: Debating the plight of migrants in Germany

Society13 hours ago02:23 min
More from Germany

Europe

Tourist Maria Gomez Carmona looking at a painting in Brussels City Museum

Art vs. angst: Brussels offers a new way to beat depression

Art vs. angst: Brussels offers a new way to beat depression

Culture10 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Two nuns stand in front of a manger scene

Bethlehem is ready for its long Christmas season

Bethlehem is ready for its long Christmas season

Politics18 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Immigrants wait to enter a shelter at the Sacred Heart Church in El Paso, Texas

El Paso overflowing with migrants

El Paso overflowing with migrants

MigrationDecember 21, 202202:53 min
More from North America

Latin America

Kylian Mbappe hugs Lionel Messi

Post-World Cup ugliness between Argentina and France

Post-World Cup ugliness between Argentina and France

SoccerDecember 22, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage