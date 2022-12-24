US Congress passes $1.7 trillion government spending bill

The House of Representatives, the lower chamber of Congress, passed the bill by 225 votes to 201. It now goes to President Joe Biden whose signature will sign the bill into a law.
The legislation was passed just days after Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the White House to argue for the $45 billion aid. Failure to place the bill on Biden's desk would have been a foreign policy embarrassment.
Biden, Zelenskyy hold press conference
New bill rewrites US election law
One of the key provisions of the bill includes an overhaul of the 1887 Electoral Count Act. The revision is aimed at preventing a repeat of the January 6 violence at the US Capitol in 2021.
The new revision makes it clear that vice presidents do not have the power to overturn elections.
This is the first legislative response by the US Congress to address former President Donald Trump's efforts to claim voter fraud and reverse the results of the 2020 elections.
Defeated president Trump had exploited the loosely worded text of the 19th century law to argue that his deputy — Mike Pence could halt the transfer of power.
In response, Pence issued a statement rejecting the then-president's claims that he could subvert the outcome of the election. Trump's final vilification of Pence was the cornerstone of his infamous speech which incited a mob to storm the US Capitol.
Despite being the focus of several criminal and civil investigations, Trump has launched a bid to regain the White House. On Thursday, he referred to the newly passed bill as a "monstrosity...crammed with left-wing disasters."
Meanwhile, Biden said that new provisions in the bill will "help ensure the will of the people is preserved."
Biden: 'Republicans and Democrats can come together'
The 4,000-plus page bill will fund the US government throughout the next fiscal year.
The hard-fought legislation, which was rubber stamped just hours before the midnight deadline, marks the close of the 117th Congress.