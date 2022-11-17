  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
G20 (Group of 20)
FIFA World Cup
Nancy Pelosi speaks on the House floor following midterm elections
Pelosi led Democrats in the House for nearly two decadesImage: Carolyn Kaster/AP/picture alliance
PoliticsUnited States of America

Nancy Pelosi to step down as leader of House Democrats

39 minutes ago

The veteran politician's announcement comes in the wake of Democrats losing control of the House to Republicans.

https://p.dw.com/p/4JiB5

Nancy Pelosi on Thursday announced that she would step down as the leader of the Democrats in the US House of Representatives.

The move comes after Republicans took control of the House following midterm elections, with Kevin McCarthy of California expected to become the next speaker. 

Pelosi: 'The hour has come for a new generation'

She said she would not seek a leadership position in the chamber after her time as speaker ends in January. 

"Now we must move boldly into the future," 82-year-old Pelosi said. "The hour has come for a new generation." 

Pelosi hailed the "majestic miracle" of American democracy, with her remarks receiving cheers from fellow lawmakers.   

Pelosi is expected to back New York Representative Hakeem Jeffries as Democratic House Minority Leader. House Democrats will hold a leadership vote on November 30.

Pelosi's decision could also impact whether Democratic Majority Leader Steny Hoyer of Maryland and Democratic Whip James Clyburn of South Carolina also step down from their leadership roles.    

President Joe Biden praised Pelosi as a 'fierce defender of democracy' following her remarks. 

An unparalleled Democratic legacy

Pelosi's first term in the House was in 1987, after she won a special election in California. An Italian-American, her father was a former congressman and mayor. 

In 2002 she became House Minority Whip, and then leader leader of the House Democratic Caucus the next year.  

During President George W. Bush's second term in office in 2006, Democrats swept the House during midterm elections, amid public fatigue regarding foreign wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. Pelosi became Speaker of the House the next year, make her the first woman to hold the speaker's gavel.

During her first term as speaker, she criticized Bush's handling of the Iraq War and his efforts to reform Social Security.

Barack Obama was elected to the presidency in 2008, with Pelosi instrumental to his legislative accomplishments. She helped push through the Affordable Care Act (ACA), also known as Obamacare, and the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009 stimulus package amid the Great Recession.     

After Tea Party-led backlash to Obama's policies in the 2010 midterms, Pelosi and the Democrats lost the House majority, and she was succeeded as speaker by Ohio Republican John Boehner.    

After several years in the opposition, Pelosi against became speaker in 2019, after Democrats regained the House during the presidency of Donald Trump. She was a strong critic of Trump, and led two separate House efforts to impeach him regarding the 2019 Ukraine scandal and the January 6, 2021 assault on the Capitol. 

Most recently, Pelosi played a key role in aiding Biden's legislative agenda, after he was inaugurated in January 2021. She helped Biden pass COVID-19 stimulus package and legislation to improve US infrastructure and climate change efforts.        

In August, Pelosi visited Taiwan, become the highest-ranking US official to visit the island in over two decades. The visit angered Beijing, with China carrying out military drills in response.  

Pelosi's decision to resign comes after her husband, Paul, was attacked at her San Francisco home with a hammer. She said the event would have an impact on her political future.  

wd/fb (AP, AFP, Reuters)    

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Members of the a Dutch court observe the reconstruction of crashed flight MH17 as part of a trial in May 2021

MH17 trial: 3 suspects convicted over role in 2014 crash

Law and Justice3 hours ago
Page 1 of 1
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Russian servicemen fire a multiple rocket launch system

Russia pushes military diplomacy in Africa amid Ukraine war

Russia pushes military diplomacy in Africa amid Ukraine war

Politics5 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

a Qatari football player, wearing a brown sweater walking past a security staff.

Qatar banks on Pakistani troops for World Cup 2022 security

Qatar banks on Pakistani troops for World Cup 2022 security

SportsNovember 16, 2022
More from Asia

Germany

Armed German men wear blue berets and light-hued camouflage in a desert environment

Germany deliberates pulling out of UN's Mali mission

Germany deliberates pulling out of UN's Mali mission

Politics49 minutes ago
More from Germany

Europe

Eurasian wolf stands in tall grass in the High Tatra National Park, Slovakia

Claims of increased wolf attacks in Slovakia divide opinion

Claims of increased wolf attacks in Slovakia divide opinion

Nature and Environment5 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Al-Khalifa stadium in Doha

World Cup deaths: How and why do inaccurate figures spread?

World Cup deaths: How and why do inaccurate figures spread?

Media4 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Moon in the night sky

Artemis I launch paves way for moon settlement

Artemis I launch paves way for moon settlement

ScienceNovember 16, 2022
More from North America

Latin America

The sun sets as smoke from illegal fires an area of Amazon rainforest lingers

Lula insists 'Brazil is back' at UN climate summit

Lula insists 'Brazil is back' at UN climate summit

Nature and EnvironmentNovember 16, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage