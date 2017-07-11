Joe Biden slams Donald Trump over 'medieval hell' of January 6

US President Joe Biden on Monday slammed Donald Trump in a recorded video address to Black law enforcement officers.

Biden criticized Trump's decision to isolate in the Oval Office dining room and watch the violence of January 6 unfold on TV rather than undertake action to stop it, as was reported by the Select Committee Investigating the January 6th Attack on the US Capitol.

Law enforcement officers suffered because of Trump's 'lies'

"Brave law enforcement officers were subject to the medieval hell for three hours, dripping in blood, surrounded by carnage, face to face with the crazed mob that believed the lies of the defeated president," Biden told the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives Conference.

The current president's words echoed testimony given by numerous police officers before the Select Committee.

"For three hours, the defeated former president of the United States watched it all happen as he sat in the comfort of the private dining room next to the Oval Office," Biden said in dismay.

Biden continuing to isolate

The remarks came the same day Biden participated in a virtual meeting on semiconductor chip manufacturing.

The president, who is still in isolation after testing positive for the coronavirus last week, said he is "feeling better every day."

It was Biden's first public appearance since last Friday and, if he tests negative, could leave isolation on Tuesday, Dr. Ashish Jha, coordinator of the White House response to COVID-19, said.

Last Thursday, the Select Committee held what is expected to be the last of its public hearings before September. In it, committee members illustrated several moments throughout the course of the day of January 6 in which Trump refused to reign in supporters despite pleas from his allies, family members and legal advisors to do so.

