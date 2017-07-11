US President Joe Biden tests positive for COVID

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The White House said the president was experiencing "very mild symptoms" and was taking a course of Paxlovid. The 79-year-old leader was vaccinated against the coronavirus.
US President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with the coronavirus, the White House said on Thursday.
Biden will "will continue to work in isolation until he tests negative," according to his aides, who said he "will participate in his planned meetings at the White House this morning via phone and Zoom from the residence.''
fb/dj (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)