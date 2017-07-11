Jan. 6 probe says Trump 'gleefully watched' while riots unfolded

The congressional committee investigating the January 6 riots on Thursday presented more evidence accusing former US President Donald Trump of deliberately choosing not to act as his supporters ransacked the US Capitol and threatened lawmakers with violence.

In what is likely the final hearing until September, the committee documented the time frame from when Trump sent his supporters to the Capitol after a "stop the steal" rally, to when the president appeared in a video in front of the White House telling the mob to disperse, while praising them as "very special," some 187 minutes later.

For two months, a bipartisan panel has held several televised hearings including live testimony by key witnesses and pre-recorded depositions as well as documents and footage presenting evidence of Trump's role in the assault on the US Capitol.

The riot took place as lawmakers were certifying Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election, which Trump to this day has refused to concede.

Trump 'chose not to act'

During Thursday's hearing, which was shown on prime-time television in the US, committee Chairman Bennie Thompson said Trump did "everything in his power to overturn the election" that he lost to Biden, including before and during the deadly Capitol attack.

"He lied, he bullied, he betrayed his oath," said Thompson.

Representative Adam Kinzinger, one of two Republicans on the House's select committee said the mob "was accomplishing President Trump's purpose, so of course he didn't intervene."

"President Trump did not fail to act during the 187 minutes between leaving the Ellipse [rally] and telling the mob to go home — he chose not to act," he added.

"The president didn't do very much but gleefully watch television during this time frame," Kinzinger said.

Video footage shown at the proceedings showed how former Vice President Mike Pence hid in his ceremonial office on the second floor of the Senate as rioters pushed through the halls of the Capitol building.

A previously unseen video was shown from the day after the riot, in which Trump appeared to resist saying the election was over.

"I don't want to say the election is over," he said.

Former aides said Trump poured "gasoline on the fire" by condemning on Twitter about Pence's refusal to go along with his plan to stop the certification of Biden's victory.

Trump has denied the accusations and dismissed the testimony provided by witnesses.

Where does the investigation go from here?

The panel has said it will provide additional evidence about Trump's confrontation with Secret Service agents who refused to drive him to the Capitol.

The panel said Trump did nothing to stop the deadly riot, despite pleas from aides, allies and his family.

High-ranking officials, including then-White House Counsel Pat Cipollone, testified on pre-recorded videotape that Trump watched television for hours during the Capitol riot in the White House dining room.

The witnesses said they did not see Trump making phone calls to cabinet heads, who could have aided in stopping the violence.

The panel is expected to resume hearings in September with more witnesses and information.

The committee cannot make criminal charges, although the US Justice Department is monitoring its work. As of now, it is unclear whether Trump or his top aides will face serious charges.

Looking back at the US Capitol riot Pro-Trump crowd gathers outside US Capitol On January 6, thousands of supporters of former President Donald Trump flocked to the US Capitol, waving flags and claiming the election had been stolen from their political idol. Later, some 800 protesters stormed the iconic building, hunting down lawmakers, beating up police officers and leaving a trail of destruction. Five people died in connection with the riot and dozens were injured.

Looking back at the US Capitol riot Trump remains defiant Many observers later said the riot marked an attempt to overthrow the government, instigated or orchestrated by the former president. A select committee of the US House of Representatives has begun investigating the events, and Trump's possible role in them. For his part, Trump has claimed there was "love in the air" on January 6.

Looking back at the US Capitol riot Legitimate protests? The Capitol riot sparked global outrage. Many Republicans still, however, say the incident was a legitimate means of protest against what they claim was a rigged election. Some Republicans have even staged rallies outside US prisons in support of jailed rioters. The exact interpretation of the January 6 events will certainly have a big impact on the US midterm elections in November 2022.

Looking back at the US Capitol riot More than 700 charged Hundreds of individuals are facing prosecution over their role in the January 6 attack. So far, over 50 people have been sentenced for their actions on that day. Many left a slew of evidence on social media, boasting of their crimes, which has helped in handing down convictions. Defendants willing to plead guilty can hope to receive a reduced sentence.

Looking back at the US Capitol riot Proud Boys under growing scrutiny The city of Washington, D.C, is suing members of the right-wing extremist group Proud Boys, loyal Trump supporters, to recoup damages for the Capitol attack. Authorities have accused the group's leaders of having conspired "to terrorize the District of Columbia" in "a coordinated act of domestic terrorism." Criminal charges have already been brought against several Proud Boys members.

Looking back at the US Capitol riot Panel probes role of firebrand radio host Radio host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is considered a key instigator of the Capitol riot. He drummed up support for the pro-Trump march in Washington, calling for a million people to turn up and protest against allegedly corrupt Democratic Party. The congressional panel investigating the events of January 6 has found Jones helped finance the rally.

Looking back at the US Capitol riot Jacob Chansley, 'QAnon Shaman,' jailed Images of Jacob Chansley, a topless, tattooed rioter wearing a striking, horned headdress, went around the globe. He soon became a symbol of the January 6 attack. Now, the self-proclaimed "QAnon Shaman" and conspiracy theorist from Phoenix, Arizona, has pleaded guilty and been sentenced to 3 1/2 years in jail.

Looking back at the US Capitol riot Police officers traumatized Capitol Police officer Aquilino Gonell broke down as he rewatched footage of the deadly riot during a hearing of the congressional panel investigating the attack in July. That day, Gonell recalls, he thought "this is how I'm going to die, defending this entrance." One of Gonell's fellow police officers was killed in the Capitol riot, and four others committed suicide in the months that followed.

Looking back at the US Capitol riot Security failures led to Capitol storming The reason die-hard Trump supporters managed to force their way into the Capitol is that US security agencies were unprepared. The US Senate found that despite warning signs of a potential attack, the police leadership failed to act: National Guard reinforcements were called in too late, and the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security downplayed the threat of violence.

Looking back at the US Capitol riot Is a Trump comeback possible? Many political analysts predict Donald Trump will run again in the 2024 presidential election. While his supporters would be elated, critics would surely regard this as a nightmare come true. Until now, Trump has weathered practically all political scandals — not even his role in the January 6 Capitol attack seems to have undermined a potential comeback. Author: Oliver Pieper, Goran Cutanoski



