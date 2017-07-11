Trump likely committed crimes to stop transfer of power, judge says

A US federal judge on Monday found it "more likely than not" that former President Donald Trump illegally sought to obstruct Congress' certification of the 2020 presidential election in an attempt to overthrow the elected government of Democrat Joe Biden.

"Based on the evidence, the court finds it more likely than not that President Trump corruptly attempted to obstruct the Joint Session of Congress on January 6, 2021," said US District Court Judge David Carter of California.

Carter's ruling struck down attempts by former Trump lawyer John Eastman to shield communications between himself and the former president from the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the United States Capitol.

Eastman argued attorney-client privilege in justifying his refusal to cooperate. The Select Committee, for its part, argued legal exception allowing the disclosure of communications regarding ongoing or future crimes.

Looking back at the US Capitol riot Pro-Trump crowd gathers outside US Capitol On January 6, thousands of supporters of former President Donald Trump flocked to the US Capitol, waving flags and claiming the election had been stolen from their political idol. Later, some 800 protesters stormed the iconic building, hunting down lawmakers, beating up police officers and leaving a trail of destruction. Five people died in connection with the riot and dozens were injured.

Looking back at the US Capitol riot Trump remains defiant Many observers later said the riot marked an attempt to overthrow the government, instigated or orchestrated by the former president. A select committee of the US House of Representatives has begun investigating the events, and Trump's possible role in them. For his part, Trump has claimed there was "love in the air" on January 6.

Looking back at the US Capitol riot Legitimate protests? The Capitol riot sparked global outrage. Many Republicans still, however, say the incident was a legitimate means of protest against what they claim was a rigged election. Some Republicans have even staged rallies outside US prisons in support of jailed rioters. The exact interpretation of the January 6 events will certainly have a big impact on the US midterm elections in November 2022.

Looking back at the US Capitol riot More than 700 charged Hundreds of individuals are facing prosecution over their role in the January 6 attack. So far, over 50 people have been sentenced for their actions on that day. Many left a slew of evidence on social media, boasting of their crimes, which has helped in handing down convictions. Defendants willing to plead guilty can hope to receive a reduced sentence.

Looking back at the US Capitol riot Proud Boys under growing scrutiny The city of Washington, D.C, is suing members of the right-wing extremist group Proud Boys, loyal Trump supporters, to recoup damages for the Capitol attack. Authorities have accused the group's leaders of having conspired "to terrorize the District of Columbia" in "a coordinated act of domestic terrorism." Criminal charges have already been brought against several Proud Boys members.

Looking back at the US Capitol riot Panel probes role of firebrand radio host Radio host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is considered a key instigator of the Capitol riot. He drummed up support for the pro-Trump march in Washington, calling for a million people to turn up and protest against allegedly corrupt Democratic Party. The congressional panel investigating the events of January 6 has found Jones helped finance the rally.

Looking back at the US Capitol riot Jacob Chansley, 'QAnon Shaman,' jailed Images of Jacob Chansley, a topless, tattooed rioter wearing a striking, horned headdress, went around the globe. He soon became a symbol of the January 6 attack. Now, the self-proclaimed "QAnon Shaman" and conspiracy theorist from Phoenix, Arizona, has pleaded guilty and been sentenced to 3 1/2 years in jail.

Looking back at the US Capitol riot Police officers traumatized Capitol Police officer Aquilino Gonell broke down as he rewatched footage of the deadly riot during a hearing of the congressional panel investigating the attack in July. That day, Gonell recalls, he thought "this is how I'm going to die, defending this entrance." One of Gonell's fellow police officers was killed in the Capitol riot, and four others committed suicide in the months that followed.

Looking back at the US Capitol riot Security failures led to Capitol storming The reason die-hard Trump supporters managed to force their way into the Capitol is that US security agencies were unprepared. The US Senate found that despite warning signs of a potential attack, the police leadership failed to act: National Guard reinforcements were called in too late, and the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security downplayed the threat of violence.

Looking back at the US Capitol riot Is a Trump comeback possible? Many political analysts predict Donald Trump will run again in the 2024 presidential election. While his supporters would be elated, critics would surely regard this as a nightmare come true. Until now, Trump has weathered practically all political scandals — not even his role in the January 6 Capitol attack seems to have undermined a potential comeback. Author: Oliver Pieper, Goran Cutanoski



js/rt (AP, Reuters)