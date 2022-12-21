Zelenskyy to US Congress: Ukraine will 'never surrender'

"Against all odds, Ukraine did not fall," President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told US Congress. Earlier, US President Joe Biden said Kyiv will "never stand alone" against the "cruel war" inflicted by Vladimir Putin.

Ukraine is "alive and kicking" President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told US Congress on Wednesday as he vowed that his country would "never surrender" to Russia.

"It is a great honor for me to be at the US Congress and speak to you and all Americans. Against all doom and gloom scenarios, Ukraine did not fall," said Zelenskyy, to a thunderous ovation from lawmakers.

"We defeated Russia in the battle for the minds of the world," he said.

Zelenksyy presents lawmakers with a Ukrainian flag signed by front-line troops Image: Carolyn Kaster/AP Photo/picture alliance

The Ukrainian president's speech to Congress comes as US lawmakers work to pass a $1.7 trillion (€1.6 trillion) government spending package that includes nearly $45 billion in military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine.

The US will be providing Ukraine with an additional security aid of $1.85 billion as well, which includes the Patriot missile defense system.

The Ukrainian leader presented lawmakers with a Ukrainian flag autographed by front-line troops in Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine, where Ukrainian and Russian troops have been locked in a fierce battle for months.

Zelenskyy told members of Congress that next year would be a "turning point" in the conflict, "when Ukrainian courage and American resolve must guarantee the future of our common freedom — the freedom of people who stand for their values."

He delivered the address entirely in English and noted that US President Joe Biden supported a 10-point peace plan.

He also said Ukrainians would celebrate Christmas despite the war because even though there was no electricity, the "light of our faith in ourselves will not be put out."

Earlier on Wednesday, US President Joe Biden said that Russian President Vladimir Putin has

no intention of ending "this cruel war" as he vowed that Ukraine will "never stand alone."

Biden made the comments at a news conference alongside Zelenskyy, who is visiting Washington in his first trip abroad since Russia invaded its neighbor in February.

Zelenskyy thanked US leaders and "ordinary Americans" for their support and pledged there would be "no compromises" in trying to bring an end to the war.

At the news conference, Biden said it was important for the "American people, and for the world, to hear directly from you, Mr President, about Ukraine's fight, and the need to continue to stand together through 2023."

Biden also said Ukraine has "defied" Russia's expectations at every single turn.

Zelenksyy said during the joint press conference with Biden he had a clear understanding of how defense capabilities would be "strengthened" in coming months, but added that he can't give more details at this time.

The Ukrainian president added that the Patriot defense missile system was an important step in creating an effective air shield.

"This is the only way that we can deprive the terrorist state of its main instrument of terror - the possibility to hit our cities, our energy," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy has maintained he's open to peace talks, saying "just peace" meant "no comprises on sovereignty, freedom and territorial integrity of my country."

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who arrived in Washington for his first foreign visit since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.

Upon arrival, Zelenskyy said he was in Washington to thank the United States for its help in the war against Russia and would also hold talks to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities.

Biden welcomed Zelenskyy to the White House telling that Ukrainians "continue to impress the world."

In a brief remarks before reporters, Biden told Zelenskyy that "it's an honor to be by your side" and he pledged continued financial, military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine.

"We're going to continue to strengthen Ukraine's ability to defend itself, particularly air defense," Biden told Zelenskyy, who thanked the US leader, Congress and the "ordinary people" of the United States for their support for Ukraine.

Shortly before Zelenskyy's arrival, the United States announced its largest-ever arms delivery to Ukraine. The United States will provide an $1.85 billion (€1.75 billion) in additional military assistance for Ukraine, including a transfer of the Patriot Air Defense System, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

The assistance includes a $1 billion drawdown to provide Ukraine with "expanded air defense and precision-strike capabilities" and an additional $850 million in security assistance, Blinken said.

"Today's assistance for the first time includes the Patriot Air Defense System, capable of bringing down cruise missiles, short-range ballistic missiles and aircraft at a significantly higher ceiling than previously provided air defense systems," Blinken added.

This is the 28th time that the Pentagon has pulled weapons off the shelf to deliver quickly to Ukraine. Overall, the US has provided about $21.3 billion in military aid and equipment since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

The aid comes as Congress is poised to approve another $44.9 billion in assistance for Ukraine as part of a massive spending bill. That would ensure that US support will continue next year and beyond as Republicans take control of the House in January.

After meeting with Biden, Zelenskyy is expected to address Congress. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, in her invitation to the Ukrainian president to speak to lawmakers, said "the fight for Ukraine is the fight for democracy itself" and that they were looking forward to "hearing your inspiring message of unity, resilience and determination."

Meanwhile, Russia criticized Zelenskyy's visit to Washington, claiming that the trip may backfire on Kyiv. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said delivery of more advanced weapons systems "does not bode well for Ukraine."

