UN places Pakistan-based JeM militant leader Masood Azhar on blacklist

The United Nations has blacklisted Masood Azhar, the head of a Pakistan-based militant group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). It claimed responsibility for a February suicide attack in Indian-administered Kashmir that killed 40 soldiers.

The UN sanctions committee on Islamic State and Al-Qaida announced the ban on Wednesday over his ties to Al-Qaida.

The sanctions against Masood Azhar, the leader of JeM, come with a travel ban, asset freeze and arms embargo. JeM has been on the UN terror list since 2001.

India said Azhar and his group had been able to move freely inside Pakistan and demanded that its neighbor act to stop militant groups operating from its soil.

Read more: What is Jaish-e-Mohammed?

China allowed its objection to the move to lapse over a Wednesday deadline. It had previously repeated its opposition.

Watch video 04:34 Share Kashmir conflict and extremism Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3ErJb Kashmir conflict fuels militant extremism

India responded to the February bombing on its paramilitary police with airstrikes in northeast Pakistan against what it said were militant camps. Pakistan later shot down two Indian jets and captured a pilot.

The tit-for-tat escalation between the nuclear-armed neighbors who have fought three wars since gaining independence in 1947 was defused through international mediation.

Read more: India and Pakistan's troubled history

Watch video 03:01 Share Tensions disrupt life in Kashmir Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3Ea7K Kashmir tensions disrupt life and livelihoods in Srinagar

Azhar founded JeM in 2000 after being released from an Indian prison in exchange for 155 hostages from a hijacked Indian Airlines plane.

The militant leader is one of India's most wanted men, and his group has carried out numerous attacks in India, including the 2001 attack on parliament.

India has for years sought to have Azhar placed on the UN blacklist.

cw/jm (AFP, AP, Reuters)

Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up for the newsletter here.