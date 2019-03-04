 Pakistan says ′action being taken against Jaish-e-Mohammed′ militant group | Asia| An in-depth look at news from across the continent | DW | 05.03.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Asia

Pakistan says 'action being taken against Jaish-e-Mohammed' militant group

In an interview with DW, Pakistan's Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said the crackdown against banned militant groups is not in response to increased Indian pressure over Kashmir.

Pakistan Schusswechsel und Explosionen auf Universitätscampus in Charsadda (Reuters/F. Aziz)

The Pakistani government announced on Monday that it would launch a "decisive" crackdown against militant outfits in the country. The decision comes amid rising tensions with India over militancy in the disputed region of Kashmir.   

The two nuclear-armed South Asian nations came close to a full-scale military confrontation last week, with New Delhi claiming it bombed an alleged militant camp inside Pakistan and Islamabad saying it shot down India's fighter jets in retaliation.

Read more: Opinion: India, Pakistan, and the remote but real threat of nuclear war

Although the two countries continue to trade gunfire across their disputed frontier, known as the Line of Control, the risk of a full-blown war has somewhat subsided after Pakistan handed back a captured Indian fighter pilot to New Delhi on Saturday.

India, however, continues to demand action against Jaish-e-Mohammed, the militant group that claimed responsibility for last month's suicide bombing in Kashmir's Pulwama district. Over 40 Indian paramilitary troops were killed in the attack.

India and Pakistan have fought three wars over Kashmir, which they both claim in full, but rule in part. Any escalation of military conflict between the two countries has a dangerous risk of a nuclear confrontation.

Watch video 01:40

DW NewIndia, Pakistan exchange heavy border fire

In an interview with DW, Fawad Chaudhry, Pakistan's information minister, said his government has decided to launch a crackdown on militant groups active on Pakistani soil as part of the National Action Plan endorsed by all major political groups in the country.

DW: Islamabad says it will act against certain proscribed militant organizations in the country. Is this decision a result of ongoing tension with New Delhi?

Fawad Chaudhry: It has nothing to do with the escalation of tensions with India. Pakistan formulated a National Action Plan in 2014 and it started taking action against militant groups as part of the plan. We also have to fulfil the Financial Action Task Force (FATF, a global money laundering watchdog) requirements. We also have to comply with the UN Security Council resolutions. So we actually started taking these measures long before the Pulwama attack. The steps we are taking now are in accordance with the decisions that Pakistan's National Security Committee had taken in January.

Which militant groups are we talking about here?

These are proscribed organizations. In the last National Security Committee meeting, we banned Jamaat-ud-Dawa and Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation as well as some other groups under our own laws. 

Is Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) group, which has claimed responsibility for the Pulwama attack, part of this crackdown?

JeM has been proscribed since 2002.

And the action will include JeM as well?

It is already on the list, so action is being taken against the group.

Read more: India and Pakistan's troubled history

But it is not the first time that Pakistan has launched a crackdown on militant groups. We see that these organizations are still active in the country. Why has the past operations not yielded results?

We must not forget that the West itself was involved in aiding extremist groups during the conflict with the Soviet Union in Afghanistan in the 1980s. Most of the jihadist literature was prepared by the University of Nebraska at the time. But after the conflict was over, the West departed and put the blame on others. The West was supporting the philosophy that these groups still subscribe to. Nonetheless, we have decided that we will not allow any of these groups to use our soil for militancy.

190227 Infografk Kashmir Conflict EN

What kind of action will be part of this crackdown against extremist groups? 

We are taking economic and political actions, and will also use force should there be a need. Under the FATF requirements, we are squeezing these groups' finances. We are putting in place measures against money laundering. We are also trying to alienate these groups through political measures.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has been praised for his efforts to deescalate tensions with India. Is your government planning to take more steps to improve ties with New Delhi?

We have offered talks to reduce tensions. Now it is up to India to accept our offer, and we hope that it will. Normalizing ties with India is our government's priority. We want good relations with India. 

What role do you think can Germany and the European Union play to deescalate India-Pakistan tensions?

The only thing that we expect from the international community, including the EU, is to act on the UN resolutions on Kashmir and recognize it as a human rights predicament. New Delhi has deployed close to a million troops in Kashmir. It is the most militarized region in the world and rights violations are a norm there. The rights of the Kashmiri people must be respected and India needs some introspection in this regard. If the Kashmiris don't want to stay with India, how can New Delhi force them to do that? I think the international community is cognizant of it and India is facing increasing global pressure over Kashmir.

Fawad Chaudhry has been serving as Pakistan's minister for information and broadcasting since August 2018.

The interview was conducted by Shamil Shams. 

  • Indien, Kaschmir, Budgam: Soldaten stehen an den Trümmern des Hubschraubers der Indian Air Force (Reuters/D. Ismail)

    India-Pakistan rivalry: Kashmiris pay a high price

    An unprecedented danger?

    On February 27, Pakistan's military said that it had shot down two Indian fighter jets over disputed Kashmir. A Pakistani military spokesman said the jets were shot down after they'd entered Pakistani airspace. It is the first time in history that two nuclear-armed powers have conducted air strikes against each other.

  • Pakistan - Zerstörung nach Luftangriff der Indischen Armee (AFP/ISPR)

    India-Pakistan rivalry: Kashmiris pay a high price

    India drops bombs inside Pakistan

    The Pakistani military has released this image to show that Indian warplanes struck inside Pakistani territory for the first time since the countries went to war in 1971. India said the air strike was in response to a recent suicide attack on Indian troops based in Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan said there were no casualties and that its airforce repelled India's aircraft.

  • Indien allgemeine Bilder von Jammu Kaschmir (Getty Images/AFP/T. Mustafa)

    India-Pakistan rivalry: Kashmiris pay a high price

    No military solution

    Some Indian civil society members believe New Delhi cannot exonerate itself from responsibility by accusing Islamabad of creating unrest in the Kashmir valley. A number of rights organizations demand that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government reduce the number of troops in Kashmir and let the people decide their fate.

  • Kashmir Anschlag in Pulwama (IANS)

    India-Pakistan rivalry: Kashmiris pay a high price

    No end to the violence

    On February 14, at least 41 Indian paramilitary police were killed in a suicide bombing near the capital of India-administered Kashmir. The Pakistan-based Jihadi group, Jaish-e-Mohammad, claimed responsibility. The attack, the worst on Indian troops since the insurgency in Kashmir began in 1989, spiked tensions and triggered fears of an armed confrontation between the two nuclear-armed powers.

  • Karte Infografik The Kashmir conflict - disputed territories

    India-Pakistan rivalry: Kashmiris pay a high price

    A bitter conflict

    Since 1989, Muslim insurgents have been fighting Indian forces in the Indian-administered part of Kashmir - a region of 12 million people, about 70 percent of whom are Muslim. India and Pakistan have fought two of their three wars since independence in 1947 over Kashmir, which they both claim in full but rule in part.

  • Indien Pakistan Tote nach Angriff auf indisches Militärlager (picture alliance/AP Photo/C. Anand)

    India-Pakistan rivalry: Kashmiris pay a high price

    India strikes down a militant rebellion

    In October 2016, the Indian military has launched an offensive against armed rebels in Kashmir, surrounding at least 20 villages in Shopian district. New Delhi accused Islamabad of backing the militants, who cross over the Pakistani-Indian "Line of Control" and launch attacks on India's paramilitary forces.

  • Kashmir | Ausschreitungen in Srinagar (Reuters/D. Ismail)

    India-Pakistan rivalry: Kashmiris pay a high price

    Death of a Kashmiri separatist

    The security situation in the Indian part of Kashmir deteriorated after the killing of Burhan Wani, a young separatist leader, in July 2016. Protests against Indian rule and clashes between separatists and soldiers have claimed hundreds of lives since then.

  • Indien Lal Chowk Srinagar - Nach Uri Terrorangriff (UNI)

    India-Pakistan rivalry: Kashmiris pay a high price

    The Uri attack

    In September 2016, Islamist militants killed at least 17 Indian soldiers and wounded 30 in India-administered Kashmir. The Indian army said the rebels had infiltrated the Indian part of Kashmir from Pakistan, with initial investigations suggesting that the militants belonged to Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad group, which has been active in Kashmir for over a decade.

  • Indien Symbolbild Polizeigewalt (Getty Images/AFP/)

    India-Pakistan rivalry: Kashmiris pay a high price

    Rights violations

    Indian authorities banned a number of social media websites in Kashmir after video clips showing troops committing grave human rights violations went viral on the Internet. One such video that showed a Kashmiri protester tied to an Indian army jeep - apparently as a human shield - generated outrage on social media.

  • Indien Kaschmir Soldaten vor Absperrung (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Singh)

    India-Pakistan rivalry: Kashmiris pay a high price

    Demilitarization of Kashmir

    Those in favor of an independent Kashmir want Pakistan and India to step aside and let the Kashmiri people decide their future. "It is time India and Pakistan announce the timetable for withdrawal of their forces from the portions they control and hold an internationally supervised referendum," Toqeer Gilani, the president of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front in Pakistani Kashmir, told DW.

  • Indien allgemeine Bilder von Jammu Kaschmir (Getty Images/AFP/T. Mustafa)

    India-Pakistan rivalry: Kashmiris pay a high price

    No chance for secession

    But most Kashmir observers don't see it happening in the near future. They say that while the Indian strategy to deal strictly with militants and separatists in Kashmir has partly worked out, sooner or later New Delhi will have to find a political solution to the crisis. Secession, they say, does not stand a chance.

    Author: Shamil Shams


DW recommends

Pakistan clamps down on terrorist groups' property and funds

The Pakistani government has ordered a seizure of all assets and properties belonging to militant outfits that the UN views as terrorist groups. Previously, a Kashmir terror attack put the country on the brink of war. (05.03.2019)  

Civilians, soldiers killed after India, Pakistan trade fire on Kashmir border

At least seven people, including two soldiers, have died during heavy gunfire in the disputed Kashmir region. Both countries have vowed to step back from the brink but multiple ceasefire violations have been reported. (02.03.2019)  

Kashmir conflict: Pakistan returns captured pilot to India

In a gesture of peace, Pakistan has returned a captured Indian pilot to his home country. Tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated since a suicide car bombing carried out by Pakistan-based militants in Kashmir. (01.03.2019)  

Opinion: India, Pakistan, and the remote but real threat of nuclear war

India and Pakistan are currently embroiled in their most serious crisis in several decades. While a nuclear exchange between the two sides is highly unlikely, the possibility nevertheless remains, says Michael Kugelman. (28.02.2019)  

India and Pakistan's troubled history

Tensions have escalated between India and Pakistan after New Delhi launched airstrikes in Pakistani territory. DW takes a look at the turbulent history between the nuclear-armed neighbors. (27.02.2019)  

India-Pakistan rivalry: Kashmiris pay a high price

India and Pakistan continue to clash over Kashmir, a volatile Himalayan region that has been experiencing an armed insurgency for nearly three decades. Many Kashmiris are now fed up with both Islamabad and New Delhi. (27.02.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

DW NewIndia, Pakistan exchange heavy border fire  

Related content

Pakistan Islamabad Proteste nach Blasphemie Urteil

Pakistan clamps down on terrorist groups' property and funds 05.03.2019

The Pakistani government is clamping down on militant outfits that the UN views as terrorist groups. Previously, a Kashmir terror attack put the country on the brink of war with India.

Pakistan - Atomraketentest

Nuclear fears abound after India-Pakistan military escalation 27.02.2019

Pakistan has claimed to have shot down two Indian jets a day after New Delhi "targeted a militant camp" on its soil. The confrontation could escalate into a full-blown war between these two nuclear-armed countries.

Indien Militärbeamte mit Fragment eines angeblich abgeschossenen pakistanischen F-16-Jet

Indian TV channels have become 'graphic war rooms' 01.03.2019

Indian journalists are being pressured to conform to the official narrative on Pakistan. Ravish Kumar from Indian broadcaster NDTV told DW that those who don't comply have faced public ridicule on social media.

Advertisement

US sanctions

An Iranian protester burns a dollar banknote during a demonstration outside the former US embassy in the Iranian capital Tehran

Iranians feel the pressure of new US sanctions

Ordinary Iranians are likely to suffer the most under the latest round of US sanctions. Though some optimism remains about backdoor support through oil exports, the long-term outlook for Iran's economy remains dire. 