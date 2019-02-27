 Opinion: India, Pakistan, and the remote but real threat of nuclear war | Asia| An in-depth look at news from across the continent | DW | 28.02.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Asia

Opinion: India, Pakistan, and the remote but real threat of nuclear war

India and Pakistan are currently embroiled in their most serious crisis in several decades. While a nuclear exchange between the two sides is highly unlikely, the possibility nevertheless remains, says Michael Kugelman.

Indien Agni V Interkontinentalrakete ARCHIVBILD 2013 (Raveendran/AFP/Getty Images)

For years, it's been a bedrock principle of international security: Possessing nuclear weapons deters nations from deploying them. Indeed, since 1945, no country has used one. However, there's an important caveat to this: Nuclear weapons may forestall nuclear exchanges, but they don't deter nuclear states from using military force against each other.  

This means that the potential for escalation to nuclear conflict, while remote, is still quite real. There's no better illustration of this than the India-Pakistan relationship, which is currently embroiled in its most serious crisis in several decades. India and Pakistan fought three major wars before they became nuclear weapons states. But since they achieved formal nuclear status in 1999, they have continued to use limited military force.

Read more: India and Pakistan's troubled history

They frequently engage in cross-border firing along their disputed frontier, known as the Line of Control. In the 2000s, India staged several limited cross-border raids. In 2016, New Delhi executed what it described as a "surgical strike" — an operation that hit Pakistani terrorist launch pads along the border.

Michael Kugelman (C. David Owen Hawxhurst / WWICS)

Kugelman: 'When it comes to India and Pakistan, there is plenty of space to operate under the nuclear umbrella. But that space is not unlimited'

Audacious use of force

And then came India's move earlier this week. After a Pakistan-based terror group with deep links to the country's security establishment carried out an attack in India-administered Kashmir that killed more than 40 Indian security personnel, New Delhi retaliated with arguably its most audacious use of force in Pakistan since a brutal war back in 1971.

Indian aircraft, according to New Delhi's official statements, flew over the airspace of Pakistan-administered Kashmir, crossed into the province of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, and carried out air strikes on Pakistani terrorist targets. Not since the US raid on Osama Bin Laden's compound — admittedly, a much more sophisticated and riskier operation than the one staged by India this week — has such a dramatic military incursion been made on to Pakistani soil.

Read more: Nuclear fears abound after India-Pakistan military escalation

New Delhi described this operation not as defensive, but as preemptive — an effort to disrupt fresh plans for terrorist attacks on India. The implication is that India has declared its willingness to use force in Pakistan — and well into Pakistan, not just along the border — to eliminate imminent terrorist threats. This suggests the potential for more military force in the future.

It's also a reflection of India's "Cold Start" doctrine, which essentially institutionalizes the strategy of using limited military force, all below the nuclear threshold, against Pakistan. Islamabad, undeterred, carried out its own retaliatory strike after India's. It hit Indian military targets in India-administered Kashmir. Clearly, when it comes to India and Pakistan, there is plenty of space to operate under the nuclear umbrella. But that space is not unlimited.

Infografik Karte Atomwaffenarsenal Indien und Pakistan 2018 EN

A sobering lesson

It's not just all these escalations below the nuclear threshold that put India and Pakistan at risk of a possible nuclear exchange. Consider that Pakistan is producing tactical nuclear weapons at one of the highest rates in the world, and that Islamabad has never declared a no-first-use policy — which means, hypothetically, that any conventional use of force by India could be met with a Pakistani nuclear response.

The intention here is not to make alarmist predictions. A nuclear exchange remains highly unlikely. In the current crisis, escalation would need to go up quite a few more rungs. And at any rate, if tensions really spiral out of control, the international community — led by Washington, but also by institutions like the United Nations — would intervene to defuse tensions. Still, the possibility remains. And recent history offers a sobering lesson.

Watch video 00:22

Imran Khan: Shouldn't we be thinking where this will go?

Back in 1999, around the time India and Pakistan formally became nuclear states, Pakistan-backed forces crossed into India-administered Kashmir. India attempted to repel them with airstrikes. The conflict, which began in May, stretched into July. Early that month, according to a disclosure made in 2015 by Bruce Reidel, a former US intelligence analyst, the CIA concluded that Pakistan was planning to deploy — and possibly use — nuclear weapons. "The intelligence," according to Reidel, "was very compelling." Soon thereafter, the Bill Clinton administration helped defuse the conflict, known as the Kargil crisis.

If Reidel's account is accurate, then the Kargil crisis may have marked the closest the world has come to nuclear war since the end of World War II.

Unfortunately, one can't rule out another Kargil-like moment for India and Pakistan sometime down the road.

Michael Kugelman is the Asia Program deputy director and senior associate for South Asia at the Washington-based Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars.

Watch video 04:53

Pakistan has limited means to respond to India bombing

DW recommends

India-Pakistan tensions force airlines to cancel and reroute flights

Flights have been canceled and rerouted after Pakistan closed its airspace due to tensions with India. Thousands of passengers have been stranded in Thailand. (28.02.2019)  

Kashmiris face uncertain future as violence escalates

Violence has increased in Kashmir following a terrorist strike that killed more than 40 Indian troops. The Indian army has scaled up operations in the region, and locals are increasingly worried amid rumors of war. (25.02.2019)  

Nuclear fears abound after India-Pakistan military escalation

Pakistan has claimed to have shot down two Indian jets a day after New Delhi "targeted a militant camp" on its soil. The confrontation could escalate into a full-blown war between these two nuclear-armed countries. (27.02.2019)  

India and Pakistan's troubled history

Tensions have escalated between India and Pakistan after New Delhi launched airstrikes in Pakistani territory. DW takes a look at the turbulent history between the nuclear-armed neighbors. (27.02.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Imran Khan: Shouldn't we be thinking where this will go?  

Pakistan has limited means to respond to India bombing  

Related content

Pakistan - Atomraketentest

Nuclear fears abound after India-Pakistan military escalation 27.02.2019

Pakistan has claimed to have shot down two Indian jets a day after New Delhi "targeted a militant camp" on its soil. The confrontation could escalate into a full-blown war between these two nuclear-armed countries.

Symbolbild | Indien Pakistan Freundschaft

India and Pakistan's troubled history 27.02.2019

Tensions have escalated between India and Pakistan after New Delhi launched airstrikes in Pakistani territory. DW takes a look at the turbulent history between the nuclear-armed neighbors.

Pakistan schießt zwei indische Flugzeuge über Kaschmir-Region ab

Pakistan military 'shoots down' two Indian aircraft 27.02.2019

Pakistan says it has shot down two Indian aircraft, a day after Indian warplanes struck inside Pakistan. Tensions have escalated since a suicide car bombing by Pakistan-based militants in Indian-controlled Kashmir.

Advertisement

US sanctions

An Iranian protester burns a dollar banknote during a demonstration outside the former US embassy in the Iranian capital Tehran

Iranians feel the pressure of new US sanctions

Ordinary Iranians are likely to suffer the most under the latest round of US sanctions. Though some optimism remains about backdoor support through oil exports, the long-term outlook for Iran's economy remains dire. 