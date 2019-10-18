UN criticizes Iran's use of death penalty against minors

Two 17-year-olds were among the 173 people executed by the state in Iran by mid-July 2019.

Javaid Rehman, the UN expert, said that in 2018 there were seven reported cases of executions of child offenders.

"There are currently an estimated 90 individuals on death row who were all under the age of 18 at the time of their alleged offences," Rehman said in his report to the UN General Assembly (UNGA) on Wednesday.

