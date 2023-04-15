  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
Nuclear energy
China-Taiwan crisis
This aerial view shows a partially destroyed residential building after shelling in Sloviansk, Ukraine
Russian missiles hit residential buildings in the eastern Ukrainian city of SlovianskImage: Ihor Tkachov/AFP/Getty Images
ConflictsUkraine

Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy condemns deadly Sloviansk strike

2 hours ago

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy decried Russia as an "evil state" after a fatal attack on residences in Sloviansk. Meanwhile, Vladimir Putin signed a bill to ease conscription in Russia. DW has the latest.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Q7iU

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said there has not been "a single hour without Russian killings and terror" in the past week.

He made the remarks during his nightly address after Russian missiles struck residential buildings in the eastern Ukrainian city of Sloviansk on Friday.

"This is an evil state, and it will lose. To win is our duty to humanity as such. And we will win," Zelenskyy said.

According to Ukrainian sources, at least nine people, including a two-year-old child, were killed, and more than 20 were injured.

Several houses and high-rise buildings were hit in the strike.

Pavlo Kyrylenko, governor of Donetsk region, said "no fewer than seven spots [were] hit" in Sloviansk, west of Bakhmut, the center of the war's heaviest fighting.

Sloviansk and the nearby city of Kramatorsk are both coveted by Russian forces, currently bogged down in nearby Bakhmut, as they push ahead with their invasion of Ukraine.

On Friday, a British assessment said Ukrainian troops had been forced to withdraw from parts of Bakhmut.

Ukrainian military commanders this week rejected Russian statements that its forces now controlled 80% of the city, saying Moscow's claims were an exaggeration. 

Here are some of the other notable developments concerning Russia's war in Ukraine on Saturday, April 15

Putin signs bill allowing electronic conscription notices

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed legislation authorizing authorities to issue electronic notices to draftees and reservists.

Russia's military service rules previously mandated in-person delivery of notices to conscripts and reservists for duty.

Now, local military conscription offices will send notices via mail, which will be considered valid once they are posted on a state portal for electronic services.

In the past many Russians avoided the draft by staying away from their address of record.

The new law fueled fears that the government was considering another wave of mobilization following the one that Putin ordered in the fall.

German FM urges China to push Russia to end Ukraine war

Germany's Baerbock discusses war during China visit

The war in Ukraine would again feature high on German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock's agenda on Saturday, the last day of her trip to China.

She was expected to discuss the conflict during talks with Chinese foreign policy chief Wang Yi.

On Friday, her Chinese counterpart Qin Gang assured her Beijing would not supply Russia with weapons to use against Ukraine.

Baerbock was expected to touch on the same issues with Wang, who outranks Qin.

"At the top of my agenda on this trip, however, is our interest in bringing the war on our European doorstep in Ukraine to a swift, lasting and just end," Baerbock said before departing to China.

lo/wd (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters) 

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

This aerial view shows a partially destroyed residential building after shelling in Sloviansk, Ukraine

Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy condemns deadly Sloviansk strike

Conflicts2 hours ago
Page 1 of 1
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A Nigerian woman, covered and unnamed to protect her identity, who told Reuters she received an abortion under a secret program run by the Nigerian military, poses for a portrait in an undisclosed location in Nigeria

Nigerian army denies forced abortion allegations in probe

Nigerian army denies forced abortion allegations in probe

Human Rights12 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock touches her shoulder during a press conference in China

Taiwan: Baerbock, Macron comments raise questions on EU ties

Taiwan: Baerbock, Macron comments raise questions on EU ties

Conflicts13 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius and German Development Minister Svenja Schulze hold a meeting with Mali's president, General Assimi Goita.

Germany to continue development aid to Mali

Germany to continue development aid to Mali

Politics12 hours ago03:39 min
More from Germany

Europe

An excavator is seen working in a remote border area near the Finnish town of Imatra.

Finland builds pilot security fence on border with Russia

Finland builds pilot security fence on border with Russia

Politics19 hours ago02:44 min
More from Europe

Middle East

A child watches as a local artist works on a mural painting showing the late Syrian rebel fighter Abdel-Basset al-Sarout in the town of Binnish in the jihadi-held northern Idlib province .

Arabs embracing Assad: Will it help ordinary Syrians?

Arabs embracing Assad: Will it help ordinary Syrians?

Politics9 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Cartoon shows a worried Statue of Liberty holding a hand over a leaking hole in a pipeline marked "USA - SECRET."

US intelligence leak: What we know so far

US intelligence leak: What we know so far

Politics17 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

An aerial view of the San Ysidro Point of Entry to Tijuana

China sees financial upside to setting up shop in Mexico

China sees financial upside to setting up shop in Mexico

BusinessApril 11, 202302:30 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage