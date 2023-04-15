Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy condemns deadly Sloviansk strike

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy decried Russia as an "evil state" after a fatal attack on residences in Sloviansk. Meanwhile, Vladimir Putin signed a bill to ease conscription in Russia. DW has the latest.
https://p.dw.com/p/4Q7iU
Advertisement
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said there has not been "a single hour without Russian killings and terror" in the past week.
He made the remarks during his nightly address after Russian missiles struck residential buildings in the eastern Ukrainian city of Sloviansk on Friday.
"This is an evil state, and it will lose. To win is our duty to humanity as such. And we will win," Zelenskyy said.
According to Ukrainian sources, at least nine people, including a two-year-old child, were killed, and more than 20 were injured.
Several houses and high-rise buildings were hit in the strike.
Pavlo Kyrylenko, governor of Donetsk region, said "no fewer than seven spots [were] hit" in Sloviansk, west of Bakhmut, the center of the war's heaviest fighting.
Sloviansk and the nearby city of Kramatorsk are both coveted by Russian forces, currently bogged down in nearby Bakhmut, as they push ahead with their invasion of Ukraine.
On Friday, a British assessment said Ukrainian troops had been forced to withdraw from parts of Bakhmut.
Ukrainian military commanders this week rejected Russian statements that its forces now controlled 80% of the city, saying Moscow's claims were an exaggeration.