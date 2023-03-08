Ukraine updates: Wagner claims control of eastern Bakhmut

The Wagner mercenary group claimed control of "everything east of the Bakhmutka River." Meanwhile, the Kremlin rejected US media reports on the Nord Stream pipeline attacks. DW has rounded up the latest.

Russia's private Wagner mercenary group is claiming complete control of the eastern part of Bakhmut, after months of fierce fighting over the city, which Russia is adamant about capturing.

Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin made the announcement on Wednesday in a Telegram voice recording.

"Everything east of the Bakhmutka River is completely under the control of Wagner," he said.

The report could not be independently verified. No Ukrainian response was immediately made to the claim. Earlier this week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy refuted reports of plans to withdraw.

After months of fighting in and around Bakhmut, Russian forces are set on capturing the city, which would be their first significant battlefield victory in some six months.

Western strategists and officials suggest a Russian occupation of the city would be of more symbolic than strategic value.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, however, said on Tuesday that control of Bakhmut would allow Moscow's forces to mount further attacks deeper inside Ukraine.

Here are some of the other notable developments concerning the war in Ukraine on Wednesday, March 8:

Guterres in Kyiv to discuss grain deal extension

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres arrived in Kyiv on Wednesday, where negotiating an extension of the grain export deal between Russia and Ukraine is on the top of his agenda.

Guterres arrived from Poland, where he visited on Tuesday. He is scheduled to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his visit.

The Black Sea Grain Initiative was brokered by the UN and Turkey last summer to alleviate the impact of the war on global food security. It allows the export of millions of tons of grain and other foods out of Ukraine via three Black Sea ports.

Before the full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year, the country was a major grain exporter.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the secretary-general will discuss upholding the deal "in all its aspects and other pertinent issues."

The agreement, signed last July and extended once in November, is due to expire on March 18. Last week, Ukrainian officials urged both the UN and Ankara to seek a renewal.

Kremlin rejects US media reports on Nord Stream attacks

The Kremlin has rejected reports in US media regarding last year's Nord Stream pipeline attacks, saying it was confused as to how US officials could make assumptions about the attacks without investigation.

"Obviously, the authors of the attack want to divert attention. Obviously, this is a coordinated stuffing in the media," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted by the state RIA news agency as saying.

Peskov said Nord Stream shareholder countries should insist on an urgent, transparent investigation. He complained that Moscow had yet to gain permission to investigate.

"Only a few days ago, we received notes about this from the Danes and Swedes," he said. "This is not just strange, it smells like a monstrous crime."

New intelligence reviewed by US officials suggests that a pro-Ukrainian group carried out the attack on the Nord Stream pipelines last year, The New York Times reported.

There was no evidence that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy or his top lieutenants in Ukraine were involved in the operation or that the perpetrators were acting at the direction of any Ukrainian government officials, the newspaper reported, citing US officials.

A New York Times report suggests that a pro-Ukrianian group is behind last year's attacks on the Nord Stream pipeline Image: Danish Defence Command/dpa/picture alliance

Mykhailo Podolyak, a senior aide to Zelenskyy, said that Kyiv was "absolutely not involved" in last year's attacks on the Nord Stream pipelines and had no information about what happened.

Russia's deputy UN envoy Dmitry Polyanskiy said that a report "only proves that our initiative on launching an international investigation under the auspices of the UN Secretary-General is very timely."

Russia plans to call a vote in the UN Security Council by the end of March on its draft resolution asking Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to establish such an inquiry.

EU defense ministers to meet on boosting Ukraine supplies

The defense ministers of the European Union bloc are meeting in Stockholm on Wednesday to discuss a plan to pump €1 billion worth of ammunition to Ukraine.

The critical ammunition shortage Kyiv is currently suffering will top Wednesday's agenda. European leaders are trying to restore the thousands of shells fired by Ukrainian forces daily to ward off Russia's offensive.

With the eastern city of Bakhmut being the main battlefield at the moment, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy has warned that Moscow would have an "open road" for offensives deeper into Ukraine should Russia capture the city.

