US: Republican Kevin McCarthy elected speaker of the House

Four days and fifteen votes have ended with Kevin McCarthy finally being elected as speaker of the House of Representatives in the US Congress.

Republican leader Kevin McCarthy was elected speaker of the House of Representatives on Friday on a historic 15th attempt, after days of failed voting rounds.

The deadlock in selecting a speaker was the longest the House had seen in more than 160 years.

McCarthy's successful vote comes after members of the far-right Freedom Caucus within the Republican Party refused to vote for him until he agreed to all of their demands for the policy agenda in the new congress, among other issues.

He managed to convince more of his colleagues to vote for him in the 12th and 13th ballots, but due to the party's ultra-slim majority in the House, a small number of lawmakers were able to frustrate his ambitions up until Friday night.

McCarthy's election to the role comes on the two-year anniversary of the January 6 riots, which saw a mob of Trump supporters storm the Capitol building in an attempt to stop Joe Biden being sworn in as president.

More to follow…

kb,jcg (AP, AFP)