Midterm election: Republicans win US House majority

The result means a split of US Congress, as the Democrats maintain control of the Senate. But they are on course for their narrowest majority of the 21st century.

The Republican Party have won a majority of seats in the US House of Representatives, after results from crucial midterm elections were tallied on Thursday.

The final call from the Associated Press came after more than a week of ballot counting.

The result returns the conservative party to power in Washington, allowing them to resist Biden's agenda and start a flurry of investigations. President Joe Biden's Democrats will now be relegated to the minority in the lower chamber of US Congress.

The House will now have to determine who will serve as the speaker. California Republican Kevin McCarthy has the backing of a majority of his caucus to run for the powerful position to succeed Nancy Pelosi., but underwhelming party performance may dampen his party's ability to rule.

More to follow...

wd/aw (AP, Reuters, AFP)