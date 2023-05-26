Ukraine updates: Scholz will speak to Putin 'in due course'

Scholz and Putin held their last phone call in December 2022. The conversation lasted an hour, where Scholz urged Putin to withdraw his country's troops from Ukraine, while the Russian president accused the West of pursuing "destructive" policies in the region.
"My last telephone call was some time ago," Scholz told the Koelner Stadt-Anzeiger newspaper in an interview published on Friday. "But I plan to speak to Putin again in due course."
"And never to act alone, but in close coordination with our friends and allies," he added.
On the subject of a possible negotiation to end the war, Scholz said Putin had to understand that the war could not be ended by making "some kind of cold peace" that would turn "the current frontline into the new 'border' between Russia and Ukraine."
"It is about a fair peace, and the prerequisite for that is the withdrawal of Russian troops," Scholz said.
Germany's Scholz calls Putin for first time in weeks
A total of 17 missiles and 31 drones were launched during the attacks, which started at around 10:00 p.m. (1900 GMT) on Thursday and continued until 5:00 a.m. on Friday, with several of them hitting targets in the Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions, officials said.
Moscow displays 'war art'
The Manege exhibition hall near Moscow's Red Square has hosted an exhibition depicting Russia's military through the centuries, as the images intend to promote Moscow's campaign in Ukraine.
The Kremlin has encouraged artwork emphasizing Russia's fighting spirit and the message that Moscow is fighting a defensive conflict against Kyiv and its allies.
In one of the paintings, called "We are Russians, God is with us," by patriotic artist Vasily Nesterenko, a young woman can be seen carrying Russia's flag and a bullet proof vest with the Z sign used by Russian troops in Ukraine.
The 56-year-old artist Nesterenko has received numerous awards from Russian President Vladimir Putin. "Being in the military is for life, like being an artist," Nesterenko said.
But at the same time, other artists who have been critical of Russia's war have faced repression, while many officials in leading state cultural institutions have chosen to remain silent over Ukraine in recent months.
Japan unveils new sanctions on Russia
Japan announced fresh sanctions against Russia targeting its military as well as the construction and engineering sectors.
Tokyo's latest round follows the G7 summit last week in Hiroshima, where the bloc's leaders agreed to "starve Russia of G7 technology, industrial equipment and services that support its war machine."
Included in the new package are "an asset freeze of Russian individuals and groups, a ban on the export of goods to Russia's military-related organizations, and a ban on the export of construction and engineering services to Russia," top government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters.
The freeze targets 17 individuals and 78 groups, including high-level military officials, while the 80 organizations hit with export restrictions include the Russian mobile phone operator MegaFon, officials added.