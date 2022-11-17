  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
G20 (Group of 20)
FIFA World Cup
A worker carrying electrical equipment near a bomb crater in Lviv
Russia has bombarded Ukrainian infrastructure this weekImage: Pavlo Palamarchuk/AA/picture alliance
ConflictsUkraine

Ukraine updates: Russia strikes major cities

6 minutes ago

Russian airstrikes hit gas and electrical infrastructure around Ukraine. Meanwhile, Kyiv and Moscow agreed to renew the Black Sea grain export deal. DW has the latest.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Je6c

Russia launched airstrikes across Ukraine on Thursday, hitting key infrastructure as well as residential areas.

Ukrainian officials said at least four people had been killed and 11 others wounded in drone and missile strikes around the country.

"They are shelling our gas production and our enterprises in Dnipro," Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said at an economic forum.

In Kyiv, officials said two cruise missiles had been shot down. Officials in the Black Sea port of Odesa also reported airstrikes.

Ukrainian energy company Ukrenergo warned on Thursday of more power outages needed to preserve the electricity grid heading into winter.

These power outages are "necessary measures to maintain the stability of the energy system after the sixth targeted missile attack" on infrastructure, the company said in a statement.

Here are the other main headlines from the war in Ukraine on Wednesday, November 17:

Black Sea grain deal renewed

Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said on Thursday that the Black Sea grain deal between Ukraine and Russia will be extended for another 120 days.

An official announcement from Russia and Ukraine is expected later on Thursday.

Ukraine was a key source of the world's grain before Russia invaded, particularly in Africa and the Middle East, but Russia had threatened not to renew the deal in recent weeks.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the agreement "by all parties to continue the Black Sea Grain Initiative to facilitate the safe navigation of export of grain, foodstuffs and fertilizers from Ukraine."

Police find evidence of torture in Kherson

Ukrainian police said they have found evidence of torture in Kherson, the Black Sea port city that was recaptured by Ukrainian troops last Friday.

Speaking on Ukrainian television late Wednesday, Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky said people had been held captive at 11 locations. In four of these locations, he said there was evidence that prisoners had been tortured by Russian forces.

The information has not been independently confirmed. However, similar torture chambers have been found in the greater Kyiv and Kharkiv regions following Russian withdrawal.

"So far, 63 bodies have been found in the Kherson region," Monastyrsky said. "But we must be aware that the search has only just begun and many more torture chambers and burial sites will be discovered."

Picking up the pieces after Russian occupation

Russia blocks Novaya Gazeta website

Russia's media regulator blocked online access to independent news outlet Novaya Gazeta on Thursday.

The newspaper was forced to suspend print and online publication in March during the press crackdown that followed Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

It was the last and most prominent of Russia's independent media outlets

More on the war in Ukraine

More than 70 German intellectuals have signed an open letter calling for greater support for Ukraine. DW spoke with one of the signatories about how some people are becoming "numb" to the conflict.

zc/sms (Reuters, AFP, AP, dpa)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Wreckage in Poland following a missile impact

Poland calls missile attack an 'unfortunate accident'

Poland calls missile attack an 'unfortunate accident'

NATO has played down the threat of a Russian attack on its member states after a missile crash in Poland killed two people. DW summarizes what we know about the missile — and what we don't.
Politics23 hours ago
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Woman holds up poster showing Jamal Khashoggi

Seeking justice for Jamal Khashoggi

Politics5 hours ago
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A crowd gathers around four nooses

Use of death penalty declines in Africa

Use of death penalty declines in Africa

Law and Justice18 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

a Qatari football player, wearing a brown sweater walking past a security staff.

Qatar banks on Pakistani troops for World Cup 2022 security

Qatar banks on Pakistani troops for World Cup 2022 security

Sports19 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Masked border police officer leans into the window of a car where a masked woman sits

Schengen states extend border checks, ignoring EU court

Schengen states extend border checks, ignoring EU court

Politics5 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Debris from the MH17 crash

MH17 trial: What you need to know

MH17 trial: What you need to know

Crime19 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Iranian national team players stand together ahead of an international friendly against Senegal in September

No sign of World Cup anticipation in Iran

No sign of World Cup anticipation in Iran

Soccer2 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Moon in the night sky

Artemis I launch paves way for moon settlement

Artemis I launch paves way for moon settlement

ScienceNovember 16, 2022
More from North America

Latin America

The sun sets as smoke from illegal fires an area of Amazon rainforest lingers

Lula insists 'Brazil is back' at UN climate summit

Lula insists 'Brazil is back' at UN climate summit

Nature and EnvironmentNovember 16, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage