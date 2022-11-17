Russia blocks Novaya Gazeta website

Novaya Gazeta was the last and most prominent independent media outfit in Russia.
The award-winning newspaper was founded in 1993 with money from former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev's Nobel Peace Prize.
Editor Dmitry Muratov was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2021, alongside Philippine editor Maria Ressa, for his contribution to safeguarding freedom of the press in Russia. Months later, authorities cracked down on his newsroom.
"What you are doing is murder," Muratov said when the publication's online license was suspended by authorities in September. "You are depriving hundreds of people of jobs, and readers — there were 27 million in March — of the right to information."
Reuters and TASS news agencies contributed to this article.