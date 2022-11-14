  1. Skip to content
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks to people after Russia's retreat from Kherson
People in Kherson greeted arriving Ukrainian troops with joy on Friday after Russia abandoned the cityImage: Valentyn Ogirenko/REUTERS
ConflictsUkraine

Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy visits recaptured Kherson

47 minutes ago

Ukraine is "moving forward," Zelenskyy has told troops in the southern city of Kherson, which was retaken after Russian troops retreated. DW has the latest.

https://p.dw.com/p/4JTgq

The Ukrainian president on Monday paid a visit to the liberated city of Kherson, just days after it was retaken from Moscow's forces. 

The end of the eight-month Russian occupation of Kherson has sparked celebration, but also exposed a humanitarian emergency. Many residents are living without power and water and there are shortages of food and medicines. 

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was photographed Monday posing with troops in a central Kherson square.

"We are moving forward," Zelenskyy said in an address to his forces, also thanking NATO and other allies for supporting his country in the war against Russia.

"We are ready for peace, peace for all our country."

Here are the other main headlines from the war in Ukraine on Monday, November 14

EU to launch military training mission for Ukraine 

European Union foreign ministers are meeting in Brussels to launch a training mission for Ukraine's armed forces. 

The bloc's top diplomat Josep Borrell said some 15,000 Ukrainian soldiers were to receive training in Poland. Multiple countries are willing to take part, he said upon arriving at the meeting. 

Germany's military, the Bundeswehr, is planning combat training and tactics exercises for up to 5,000 Ukrainian soldiers. 

The ministers will also discuss Belarus and Iran's support to Russia during the ongoing war. 

Although there is no evidence of direct involvement of the Belarusian army, Minsk's "level of engagement" with the conflict was said to concern the EU. 

 The EU recently sanctioned Tehran because of its supply of Iranian-made drones to Russia for use in strikes on Ukraine. 

New Zealand on Monday also said it would send an extra 66 personnel to the United Kingdom to help train Ukrainian soldiers. 

Ukraine alleges hundreds of Russian atrocities in Kherson 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his regular nightly address on Sunday that investigators working in the southern Kherson region had uncovered more than 400 "war crimes" committed by Russian troops.  

Moscow's withdrawal from Kherson city represents a major setback for Russia as it was the only regional capital it had captured since the beginning of its invasion of Ukraine in February.  

The International Criminal Court (ICC) is currently probing potential war crimes conducted by Russian forces in Ukraine. 

Kherson residents celebrate liberation

More on the war in Ukraine 

Russia's withdrawal from Kherson paves the way to the liberation of the rest of the region. It is the gateway to the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia annexed in 2014. 

British artist Banksy appears to have confirmed he is in Ukraine by posting an image of a gymnast on a war-damaged house to his Instagram page. Speculation had already been rife after several murals in his style popped up near the capital, Kyiv. 

rc/rt (AFP, dpa, AP, Reuters)

