CIA Director William Burns
The White House confirmed an earlier report from Russian newspaper KommersantImage: Tom Williams/AP/picture alliance
Conflicts

US and Russian spy chiefs hold talks in Ankara

1 hour ago

CIA chief William Burns is warning his Russian counterpart about the use of nuclear weapons, according to a White House official.

https://p.dw.com/p/4JTqm

CIA Director William Burns is in the Turkish capital of Ankara on Monday to meet with the director of Russia's foreign intelligence service, Sergey Naryshkin, according to a White House official. 

Broadcaster CNN reported, citing National Security Council spokesman John Kirby, that Burns was not discussing a resolution to Russia's war against Ukraine or conducting any negotiations with Moscow while in Ankara. 

Rather, Burns is in Turkey to convey that there would be tremendous consequences for the use of nuclear weapons, the White House National Security Council said.

He is also expected to raise the cases of two Americans, women's basketball star and former US Olympian Brittney Griner and former US marine Paul Whelan, who have been detained in Russia and face long sentences in a penal colony.

A US official official told the Associated Press  news agency that Kyiv had been briefed prior to the meeting.

What did Russia say? 

The Russian newspaper Kommersant reported earlier on Monday that Naryshkin was in Ankara for high level talks with his US counterpart.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia "neither confirms nor denies" such talks are taking place in the Turkish capital. Later, the Russian state-run Tass news agency said the Kremlin confirmed the meeting.

Flight-tracking data showed a Russian government plane used by Naryshkin and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov landing in Ankara Monday, Istanbul-based analyst Yoruk Isik said.

Sergey Naryshkin, Director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, Russian Historical Society Chairman, speaks during a ceremony to open the Battle Prayer Memorial in the town of Nikolskoye near St. Petersburg
Sergey Naryshkin is the director of Russia's foreign intelligence service, known as the SVRImage: Alexander Demianchuk/TASS/dpa

The meeting was not announced in advance nor previously disclosed. 

Last month, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke by phone with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Shoigu.

ar/fb (AP, AFP, Reuters)


