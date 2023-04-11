  1. Skip to content
ConflictsRussian Federation

Ukraine updates: Russia begins military drills in the Arctic

13 minutes ago

Soldiers, ship and planes are taking part in the military exercise in Russia's icy northern sea. Meanwhile, the UK has said Russia is likely beefing up its airborne forces. DW has the latest.

https://p.dw.com/p/4PtUJ

Russian forces have kicked off large-scale military maneuvers in the Arctic Sea, the Northern Fleet of Russia's Navy announced late on Monday.

The drills include some 1,800 soldiers, up to 15 ships and 40 aircraft. According to the Northern Fleet, the exercises aim to protect "the security of Russia's merchant marine and sea lanes such as the Northeast Passage."

It will test coordination between air, land and sea forces.

NATO forces have also carried out drills in the Arctic region following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year.

The Northeast Passage is a sea lane that runs along Russia's northern icy coastline, from the Atlantic to the Pacific Oceans. Due to climate change, the passage has become more accessible and their economic and strategic importance has increased.

What life is like for Bakhmut's civilians

Here are some of the other notable developments concerning Russia's war in Ukraine on Tuesday, April 11:

Russia looking to restore airborne forces, UK intelligence says

The UK's Ministry of Defence reported in its daily intelligence update on Tuesday that Russia's airborne forces (VDV) have been supplied with TOS-1A thermobaric multiple-launch rocket systems.

Although the transfer of these systems had already been reported by Russian media earlier in April, the ministry pointed to the fact that the "highly destructive TOS-1A, which Russia designates as a 'heavy flamethrower' … has not previously been formally associated with the VDV."

"The transfer likely indicates a future role for the VDV in offensive operations in Ukraine," the ministry said in its update. "It is likely part of efforts to reconstitute the VDV after it suffered heavy casualties in the first nine months of the war."

ab/es (Reuters, dpa, AFP, AP)

