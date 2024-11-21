Russia accused of firing intercontinental missile at Ukraine

Russia launched an intercontinental ballistic missile at Ukraine from its southern Astrakhan region on Thursday morning, Kyiv's air force said.

It is the first time Russia has used such a powerful, long-range missile during its ongoing invasion of its neighbor, and comes after Ukraine reportedly struck targets within Russia with US and British missiles this week.

The Ukrainian military has not yet said what the missile targeted and whether it caused any damage.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged his fellow Ukrainians not to spread panic amid the threat of a major Russian air attack in response to Ukraine's actions, which came after Kyiv received permission to use the Western weapons from Washington and London.

Here is a roundup of the developments in Russia's war in Ukraine on Thursday, November 21: