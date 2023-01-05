Ukraine updates: Germany and US to send armored vehicles

The Ukrainian economy shrunk by 30.4% last year according to preliminary data based on the measure of its gross domestic product.
Ukrainian Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said the fall in GDP was the greatest since the fall of the Soviet Union, although not quite as bad as had been expected.
"In 2022, the Ukrainian economy suffered its largest losses and damages in the entire history of independence, inflicted on it by the Russian Federation," Svyrydenko, said
Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said in December that the economy could shrink by up to 50%. Ukraine has an export-led economy that has been ravaged both by the war directly and by an early embargo by Russian ships in the Black Sea.
Russia threatens to confiscate German assets
The head of the Russian Duma Vyacheslav Volodin has warned that Russia could confiscate German-owned properties if Germany uses Russian-owned properties in Germany to fund Ukraine.
"The moment this decision is taken, we will have the right to similar actions with respect to the property of Germany and other states," Volodin wrote on his Telegram channel.
The comment follows and ongoing discussion about the possibility of selling off properties — often belonging to Russian billionaires — in Europe to help rebuild Ukraine.
Assets belonging to Western companies that pulled out of Russia following the invasion have been effectively frozen with the companies banned from selling them off.
Russian retaliation expected for Makiivka: DW's Roman Goncharenko
Erdogan advises Putin to call a "unilateral" cease-fire
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has asked his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, to declare a cease-fire with Ukraine during a phone call on Thursday.
"President Erdogan said that calls for peace and negotiations should be supported by a unilateral ceasefire and a vision for a fair solution," Erdogan's office quoted him as saying during the call.
The Turkish president is set to talk with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy later on Thursday.
Erdogan has been using his good relations with both Moscow and Kyiv to carve out a role for Turkey as an impartial mediator, despite it being a member of the NATO alliance.
The Kremlin later released its own statement saying "Vladimir Putin has once again stressed Russia's willingness for a serious dialogue — on the condition that the government in Kyiv fulfils the demands that Russia has made clear several times, and while taking into account the new territorial reality."
Head of Russia's Orthodox Church calls for Christmas cease-fire
"I, Kirill, Patriarch of Moscow and of all Russia, appeal to all parties involved in the internal conflict with a call to cease fire and establish a Christmas truce from 12:00 on January 6 to 24:00 on January 7 so that the faithful can attend services on Christmas Eve and on the day of the Nativity of Christ," he said.
Ukraine is also a majority Orthodox country, but the Ukrainian Orthodox Church broke away from its Russian counterpart in 2018.
Kirill has previously said that Russian soldiers who die fighting in Ukraine will be absolved of their sins.
Ukrainian presidential advisor Mikhailo Podolyak rejected Kirill's call for a cease-fire as a "cynical trap and an element of propaganda" in a message on Twitter.