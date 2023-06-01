Ukraine updates: 3 killed in Russian strike on Kyiv

A child was among those killed in the missile attacks on Kyiv's eastern outskirts, according to Ukrainian officials. DW has the latest.

Three people, including a child, were killed in an air attack on the Ukrainian capital early on Thursday, city officials said.

The mother of the 9-year-old child and another woman were also killed, officials said.

Earlier reports spoke of two children having been killed in the attack.

At least 10 people were injured.

Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Kyiv, said on Telegram that emergency crews had extinguished the fires ignited by falling debris from the missiles. He added that a clinic was among the buildings affected by the strikes.

Police have opened an investigation after witnesses said the victims had been unable to get to safety when an air raid shelter failed to open.

The attacks on Kyiv's eastern outskirts follow a barrage of Russian missiles fired at the capital city this week.

Air raid alerts sounded in Kyiv and in most of eastern Ukraine for about an hour on Thursday morning.

Here are some of the other developments concerning Russia's war in Ukraine on Thursday, June 1:

Russian border town attacked with shells and rockets: Governor

The governor of Russia's Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, has said that the border town of Shebekino has been shelled by Ukrainian forces using Soviet-era Grad rocket systems. He said one residential building in the town had been set on fire and the local administration building damaged, with one resident injured.

Gladkov earlier reported that eight people had been injured by heavy shelling overnight by Ukrainian forces.

He said some local residents had been evacuated.

Hungary's Orban promoting Russia's aims in EU: Opposition lawmaker

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is acting as Russia's "Trojan Horse" in the European Union, Hungarian opposition lawmaker Katalin Cseh has told DW.

"As Hungarians, we know — our parents and our grandparents know — how it feels like seeing Russian tanks on the streets of our cities. We know how dangerous it is to be under that sphere of influence," Cseh said. "Yet here we are: Viktor Orban acting as the Trojan horse of Vladimir Putin at [EU] Council meetings. They are blocking sanctions against basically war criminals."

Cseh, whose Momentum party is part of the liberal "Renew Europe" political grouping in the European Parliament, called for more support for Ukraine.

"If Russia wins, we are the next — we are just next door," she said.

EU parliamentarians are due to vote on a non-binding resolution questioning whether Hungary can "credibly" take on the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union in 2024.

Among other things, the Council "defines and implements EU foreign and security policy on the basis of guidelines set by the European Council," according to a statement on an EU website.

Under Orban, Hungary has been accused by the EU of not complying with the bloc's laws and undermining the rule of law in the country.

Ukraine's Zelenskyy arrives at EPC summit in Moldova

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Moldova to attend the European Political Community summit.

Moldova's President Maia Sandu welcomed Zelenskyy in Mimi Castle in Bulboaca ahead of the summit, which is taking place for the second time.

Zelenskyy, seen here with Moldova's President Maia Sandu, is expected to call for yet more European support Image: Ludovic Marin/AFP/Getty Images

Among other things, the meeting is intended to demonstrate European solidarity amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

On the messaging platform Telegram, Zelenskyy said earlier that he is planning to meet others of the 47 leaders attending. He is expected to use the meetings to call for further aid to his country as it defends itself against the Russian attack.

Shortly after arrival, he told reporters that his country was ready to join NATO and waiting for the alliance go give the go-ahead.

Russian opposition may be emboldened by Prighozin comments: UK intel

In its latest intelligence update on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the UK Defence Ministry has noted a public call by Russian opposition politician Boris Nadezhdin for a new president to be elected in 2024 so that relations with Europe can be normalized.

It said Nadezhdin's comments were the first such call for President Vladimir Putin to be replaced made on Russian state-approved television since the invasion began and that it occurred despite "limitations on freedom of speech which haven’t been seen since Soviet times."

The ministry said Russia's opposition was possibly emboldened by "recent vitriolic rhetoric by nationalist figures such as Wagner Group owner Yevgeny Prigozhin," who has not hesitated to criticize Russian leaders over their management of the invasion.

NATO meeting to discuss Ukraine membership

The NATO foreign ministers' meeting in Oslo on Thursday will see efforts to bridge the gaps concerning Ukraine's aspirations to join the alliance.

While the other items on the agenda include increased spending commitments and the selection of a new NATO chief, the primary point of contention revolves around Kyiv's pursuit of NATO membership.

The decision requires consensus among member nations.

"I cannot anticipate the outcome of the discussions, but what is clear is that all NATO allies agree that NATO's door is open," alliance Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said.

Ukraine acknowledges that it cannot join the alliance while the fighting persists on its territory.

Becoming a NATO member would entail Ukraine being covered by Article 5, the alliance's collective defense clause that requires all members to come to its aid in the event of an attack.

Stoltenberg is promoting a 10-year program, amounting to €500 million ($530 million) per year, aimed at assisting Ukraine's military in transitioning to Western standards.

Russia evacuates children from border region

Russia has announced the evacuation of hundreds of children from villages in the border region of Belgorod in response to escalating shelling. The Kremlin called the situation "alarming."

Vyacheslav Gladkov, the regional governor, said on Telegram that authorities had started moving children out of the border districts of Shebekino and Graivoron.

"The question of children's safety in the two districts ... is very important," Gladkov said.

Russia, more than a year into its war against Ukraine, has experienced heightened attacks on its own territory.

Last week, an unprecedented incursion occurred in Belgorod, followed by a drone attack on Moscow this week.

