  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
Diversity
A car drives by bullet and shrapnel riddled road sign on the road to the Russian city of Belgorod
Belgorod is a Russian city about 40 kilometers north of the Ukrainian borderImage: Vadim Ghirda/AP Photo/picture alliance
ConflictsRussian Federation

Russia says Belgorod secured as Kremlin vents 'deep concern'

39 minutes ago

Russia has opened a terrorism investigation into the alleged cross-border attack, but Ukraine has denied any involvement and said it does not fight on foreign territory.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Rhir

Russia's Defense Ministry said on Tuesday that it had put down an attack in the Belgorod region near the border with Ukraine.

The ministry said Russian forces killed 70 attackers in the region and pushed the remnants of their units into Ukraine.

"In the course of the counter-terrorist operation, the nationalist formations were blocked and destroyed by air strikes and artillery fire," the ministry added.

The reports could not be independently verified.

It comes a day after Russian authorities claimed a "sabotage" group from Ukraine had crossed the border to launch the attack in the Belgorod region.

The raid is the largest attack of its kind since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, but Kyiv has denied any involvement and blamed the fighting on Russian guerrilla groups.

Russia fights 'sabotage group' in border region

Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Tuesday that drones stuck several buildings overnight but did not result in any casualties.

However, he said one elderly woman died while civilians were being evacuated from border towns.

"I now appeal to the residents of the Graivoron district, who ... temporarily left their homes, it is not possible to return yet," he added.

Moscow ramps up defense in border regions

The Russian government responded to the incident by calling for tougher defense measures.

"What happened yesterday is a cause for deep concern and once again confirms that Ukrainian militants continue their activities against our country," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"This requires more effort from us and these efforts continue — the special military operation is continuing — so that this does not happen again," he added, using Moscow's official name for the invasion of Ukraine.

Russian authorities have also launched a terrorism probe into the alleged cross-border attack.

"Residential and administrative buildings were shelled by mine launchers and with artillery. Because of these criminal acts, several civilians were injured," the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation said in a press release on Tuesday.

Ukraine denies involvement

Russian authorities initially blamed the attack on "a sabotage and reconnaissance group" from Ukraine.

However, Ukraine's deputy defense minister, Ganna Malyar, said "we are not waging war on foreign territories."

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak also said on Monday Kyiv was not responsible for the attack but "is watching the events in the Belgorod region of Russia with interest and studying the situation."

Ukrainian military intelligence has blamed the attack on Russian citizens belonging to two paramilitary groups: the Freedom of Russia Legion and the Russian Volunteer Corps.

"I think we all can only welcome the decisive actions of opposition-minded Russian citizens, who are ready for an armed struggle against the criminal regime of Vladimir Putin," Ukrainian military intelligence spokesperson Andriy Yusov told local media.

On Tuesday, the Freedom of Russia Legion posted on Telegram: "Good morning everybody, except Putin's henchmen. We have met the dawn on liberated territory, and are moving further on."

The British Defence Ministry also said it was "highly likely" that Russian security forces clashed with partisans in at least three locations in the Belgorod region.

"Russia is facing an increasingly serious multi-domain security threat in its border regions, with losses of combat aircraft, improvised explosive device attacks on rail lines, and now direct partisan action," the ministry said in its daily intelligence briefing.

zc/nm (AFP, AP, Reuters, dpa)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

A Russian A-50 surveillance plane in mid-flight

Are Belarusian 'guerrilla' activists targeting Russia?

Are Belarusian 'guerrilla' activists targeting Russia?

Belarusian activists have claimed that they caused severe damage to a Russian surveillance plane, likely used against Ukraine, in an act of sabotage in Belarus. There has been no response from Minsk or Moscow.
PoliticsMarch 1, 2023
Konstantin Goncharov

Ukraine war: 'I had to defend my homeland'

Ukraine war: 'I had to defend my homeland'

Konstantin Goncharov is a journalist from Kyiv who used to work for DW. After the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, he volunteered to be a soldier — like many Ukrainians. This is a subjective account of his experiences.
PoliticsFebruary 24, 2023
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A car drives by bullet and shrapnel riddled road sign on the road to the Russian city of Belgorod

Russia says Belgorod secured as Kremlin vents 'deep concern'

Conflicts39 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

View of Addis Abeba

Venice Architecture Biennale focuses on Africa

Venice Architecture Biennale focuses on Africa

CultureMay 20, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Will Pakistan ban Imran Khan's PTI party?

Will Pakistan ban Imran Khan's PTI party?

Politics24 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Doctors and nurses dressed in white and pink

Germany struggles to recruit rural doctors

Germany struggles to recruit rural doctors

Society19 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A protester holds a placard which reads "No to Macron's pension reform"

Trade unions try to adapt to new world realities

Trade unions try to adapt to new world realities

Business3 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Golfer Brooks Koepka completes his swing on the 18th tee of the PGA

Koepka hands LIV Golf — and Saudi Arabia — first major win

Koepka hands LIV Golf — and Saudi Arabia — first major win

Sports22 hours ago
More from Middle East
Go to homepage