  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
G7 summit
Diversity
Tank traps near Belgorod
Tank traps have been used to fortify the Russian border region of BelgorodImage: Belgorod Region Governor Press Office/ITAR-TASS/IMAGO
ConflictsRussian Federation

Russia fighting 'sabotage' group that crossed into Belgorod

Published 14 hours agolast updated 10 hours ago

Ukrainian officials said the attack was carried out by Russian citizens. The Russian border region of Belgorod has been hit several times since the Kremlin ordered its invasion of Ukraine.

https://p.dw.com/p/4RfAy

The governor of Russia's Belgorod region has accused "a sabotage and reconnaissance group" from Ukraine of crossing the border to carry out an attack on Monday.

Three people were injured, Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said, adding that three homes and one administrative building were also damaged.

However, Ukrainian presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak said Kyiv had "nothing to do" with the attack and said Russian anti-Kremlin guerrilla groups were responsible.

"Ukraine is watching the events in the Belgorod region of Russia with interest and studying the situation," he said.

The alleged incursion would be the largest attack of its kind since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

Gladkov said that Russia's military and FSB state security service were "taking the necessary measures to eliminate the enemy" but did not disclose further details.

The claims come after footage purportedly showing a Ukrainian tank attacking a Russian border post was shared by the Baza Telegram channel, which is linked to Russia's security services.

What Russia has said about the Belgorod incident

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Russian President Vladimir Putin had been informed about the incident.

He claimed the attack was an attempt to "divert attention" away from Bakhmut and "minimize" Ukraine's losses in the eastern city, which Moscow claims to have captured but which Kyiv says is not completely occupied.

Peskov said no evacuation was underway but later Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said authorities were helping people leave the area under attack.

"The situation here continues to be extremely tense," Gladkov said, adding that authorities were going door to door to notify local residents. "I hope that our military will complete their task in the nearest future."

Ukraine blames attack on Russian citizens

Ukrainian military intelligence blamed the attack on Russian citizens belonging to two paramilitary groups, the Freedom of Russia Legion and the Russian Volunteer Corps, local media reported later on Monday.

"I think we all can only welcome the decisive actions of opposition-minded Russian citizens, who are ready for an armed struggle against the criminal regime of Vladimir Putin," Ukrainian military intelligence spokesperson Andriy Yusov was quoted as saying.

A Twitter account claiming to belong to the Freedom of Russia Legion said the group had "completely liberated" the border town of Kozinka and its forward units had reached the district center of Graivoron.

"Moving on. Russia will be free!" it wrote.

The Belgorod region borders Ukraine and has been shelled several times since Russia invaded its neighbor in February 2022.

In April 2023, a Russian fighter jet accidentally dropped a bomb on Belgorod, damaging several buildings in the regional capital of the same name.

zc/wd (Reuters, AFP, AP)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

A Russian A-50 surveillance plane in mid-flight

Are Belarusian 'guerrilla' activists targeting Russia?

Are Belarusian 'guerrilla' activists targeting Russia?

Belarusian activists have claimed that they caused severe damage to a Russian surveillance plane, likely used against Ukraine, in an act of sabotage in Belarus. There has been no response from Minsk or Moscow.
PoliticsMarch 1, 2023
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy talks to reporters outside White House

US debt ceiling: No agreement from Biden and McCarthy talks

Politics5 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

View of Addis Abeba

Venice Architecture Biennale focuses on Africa

Venice Architecture Biennale focuses on Africa

CultureMay 20, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

A man walks past a model of G20 logo

India hosts G20 meet in Kashmir despite criticism

India hosts G20 meet in Kashmir despite criticism

Politics11 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Doctors and nurses dressed in white and pink

Germany struggles to recruit rural doctors

Germany struggles to recruit rural doctors

Society9 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Water basin in France

France: Drought sees farmers fighting over water

France: Drought sees farmers fighting over water

Nature and Environment19 hours ago05:00 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Golfer Brooks Koepka completes his swing on the 18th tee of the PGA

Koepka hands LIV Golf — and Saudi Arabia — first major win

Koepka hands LIV Golf — and Saudi Arabia — first major win

Sports12 hours ago
More from Middle East
Go to homepage