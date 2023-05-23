German spy chief sees no 'cracks' in Putin system

Disputes in Russian society do not pose a threat to Vladimir Putin's government, says Bruno Kahl, head of Germany's foreign intelligence service. He argues Moscow has enough recruits and equipment for the war.
"Around 14 days before the start of the war we detected phenomena that could not be interpreted any other way," he said.
Responding to criticism regarding the fact that the US and British secret services expected an attack much earlier, Kahl said that the BND based its appraisal on the fact that the decision to attack was ultimately made by Putin.
Kahl argued that Putin took into account factors other than just "counting rockets or tanks."
Kahl urges decoupling from China
The spy chief urged for Germany to reduce its dependence on China, while warning that this could not be achieved in the short term.
"That can't be done disruptively, not overnight," Kahl said.
He said that the BND does not want complete decoupling from China, arguing that this would hurt German businesses.