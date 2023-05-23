  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
G7 summit
Diversity
Head of German BND Bruno Kahl speaks at BAKS press conference
The head of Germany's intelligence service, Bruno Kahl, says that Putin's government is stableImage: Christoph Soeder/dpa/picture alliance
PoliticsGermany

German spy chief sees no 'cracks' in Putin system

51 minutes ago

Disputes in Russian society do not pose a threat to Vladimir Putin's government, says Bruno Kahl, head of Germany's foreign intelligence service. He argues Moscow has enough recruits and equipment for the war.

https://p.dw.com/p/4RgnU

Bruno Kahl, the head of the German Intelligence Agency (BND), said on Monday that he does not see any weakening of Russian President Vladimir Putin's rule.

"We see no cracks in the Putin system," Kahl said at the Federal Academy for Security Policy (BAKS).

What the German spy chief said about Russia

Kahl argued that public criticism of the management of the war amount to routine disputes within Russian society and do not pose a threat to the Putin regime.

"Russia is still capable of waging a long-range war," he said, pointing to newly-recruited soldiers. Kahl said that Russia also has enough equipment and ammunition.

However, Kahl said that Russia had certain vulnerabilities, including the performance of the armed forces.

The spy chief argued that Putin's long-term strategy could prevail if the West does not support Ukraine in a very organized way.

Kahl said that the BND knew that Russia would launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine two weeks before the start of the war in February 24, 2022.

"Around 14 days before the start of the war we detected phenomena that could not be interpreted any other way," he said.

Responding to criticism regarding the fact that the US and British secret services expected an attack much earlier, Kahl said that the BND based its appraisal on the fact that the decision to attack was ultimately made by Putin.

Kahl argued that Putin took into account factors other than just "counting rockets or tanks."

The Day with Brent Goff: F-16 Fighter Jets for Ukraine

Kahl urges decoupling from China

The spy chief urged for Germany to reduce its dependence on China, while warning that this could not be achieved in the short term.

"That can't be done disruptively, not overnight," Kahl said.

He said that the BND does not want complete decoupling from China, arguing that this would hurt German businesses.

sdi/rt (dpa, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A Sudanese army armoured vehicle is stationed in southern Khartoum

Sudan: Clashes reported after weeklong cease-fire starts

Conflicts5 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

View of Addis Abeba

Venice Architecture Biennale focuses on Africa

Venice Architecture Biennale focuses on Africa

CultureMay 20, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

A man walks past a model of G20 logo

India hosts G20 meet in Kashmir despite criticism

India hosts G20 meet in Kashmir despite criticism

Politics11 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Doctors and nurses dressed in white and pink

Germany struggles to recruit rural doctors

Germany struggles to recruit rural doctors

Society8 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Water basin in France

France: Drought sees farmers fighting over water

France: Drought sees farmers fighting over water

Nature and Environment18 hours ago05:00 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Golfer Brooks Koepka completes his swing on the 18th tee of the PGA

Koepka hands LIV Golf — and Saudi Arabia — first major win

Koepka hands LIV Golf — and Saudi Arabia — first major win

Sports11 hours ago
More from Middle East
Go to homepage