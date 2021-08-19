Bundesnachrichtendienst, BND

The Federal Intelligence Service, BND, is the foreign intelligence agency of Germany. It alerts the German government to threats to German interests from abroad.

The BND, directly subordinated to the Chancellor's Office, collects and evaluates information on issues ranging from terrorism to illegal transfer of technology to organized crime. Its headquarters are in Pullach near Munich, and Berlin. Its roughly 4,000 employees work in 300 locations in Germany and foreign countries. Here you can find all DW content referring to the BND.