Bundesnachrichtendienst, BND

The Federal Intelligence Service, BND, is the foreign intelligence agency of Germany. It alerts the German government to threats to German interests from abroad.

The BND, directly subordinated to the Chancellor's Office, collects and evaluates information on issues ranging from terrorism to illegal transfer of technology to organized crime. Its headquarters are in Pullach near Munich, and Berlin. Its roughly 4,000 employees work in 300 locations in Germany and foreign countries. Here you can find all DW content referring to the BND.

14.08.2021, Afghanistan, Kandahar: Schwer bewaffnete Taliban-Kämpfer patrouillieren in einem Polizeifahrzeug in Kandahar. Die Taliban haben in der Nacht zum 13.08.2021 (Ortszeit) die zweitgrößte Stadt Kandahar im Süden von Afghanistan eingenommen. Foto: Sidiqullah Khan/AP/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Afghanistan: Debacle for Germany's intelligence services 19.08.2021

It appears that Germany's Federal Intelligence Service, the BND, failed to anticipate the breathtaking speed with which the Taliban would sweep across Afghanistan and capture Kabul. What went wrong?

An Iraqi soldier stands guard at the entrance of the Nineveh base for liberation operations in Makhmur, about 280 kilometres (175 miles) north of the capital Baghdad, on February 11, 2016. The Iraqi army is deploying thousands of soldiers to a northern base in preparation for operations to retake the Islamic State (IS) group's hub of Mosul, according to officials, as IS still holds Fallujah, east of Ramadi, and Mosul, Iraq's second city that is located in the north. / AFP / SAFIN HAMED (Photo credit should read SAFIN HAMED/AFP via Getty Images)

German spy chief warns of Islamic State's strength 13.07.2021

The head of Germany's foreign intelligence agency has warned that the Islamic State is just as strong as it ever was — even without its caliphate. Terrorism experts agree that it has morphed into a powerful network.
Silhouette of a mysterious man in a vintage style wide brimmed hat in a close up head and shoulders portrait

Germany charges man with spying for China 06.07.2021

The political scientist was recruited by Chinese intelligence whilst on a lecture trip to Shanghai in 2010, authorities say.
BND, Demonstration DEU, Deutschland, Germany, Berlin, 05.09.2015 Protestler mit Plakat Big Data Big Brother waehrend der Demonstration unter dem Motto Bueger legen BND an die Kette vor dem Neubau der Zentrale vom Bundesnachrichtendienst BND in der Chausseestrasse in Berlin-Mitte. Die Demonstration der Initiativem Humanistische Union, BND Demonstration DEU Germany Germany Berlin 05 09 2015 Protesters with Billboard Big Data Big Brother waehrend the Demonstration under the Motto Bueger put BND to the Chain before the Building the Headquarters of Federal Intelligence Service BND in the Chausseestraße in Berlin centre the Demonstration the Humanist Union Amnesty International Reporter without Borders and digitalcourage

Big brother: Germany's foreign intelligence service under pressure 14.01.2021

Germany's foreign intelligence agency (BND) screens hundreds of millions of emails annually. The European Court of Human Rights is now looking into this practice.
ACHTUNG: Sperrfrist, Dienstag 05. November 2019 14.30 Uhr!!! *** Besucherzentrum des Bundesnachrichtendienstes. Dauerausstellung über seine weltweite Tätigkeit. Auf korrekte Quellenangabe zu achten (photothek.net). Zusätzlich muss die Sperrfrist, Dienstag 05. November 2019 14.30 Uhr, gewahrt werden.

Coronavirus a 'stress test' for politics: German spy chiefs 29.06.2020

Far-right extremism is seen as the greatest threat to Germany, lawmakers were told during the annual hearing of the heads of country's three intelligence agencies.

06.11.2019, Berlin: Der Dienstwagen mit Standarte des Bundespräsidenten steht vor dem Gebäude des Bundesnachrichtendienstes (BND). Das Staatsoberhaupt besucht die Zentrale des deutschen Geheimdienstes. Foto: Wolfgang Kumm/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

German intelligence can't spy on foreigners outside Germany 19.05.2020

Germany's Constitutional Court ruled on Tuesday that monitoring the internet traffic of foreign nationals abroad by the BND intelligence agency partly breaches the constitution.
Bildnummer: 51284488 Datum: 15.03.2001 Copyright: imago/bonn-sequenz Spion schaut durch einen Feldstecher, Personen , Farbeffekt , Blau; 2001, Symbolfoto, Model released, Studioaufnahme, Mann, Männer, Spione, Spionage, Fernglas, Ferngläser, Voyeurismus, Voyeur, Geheimdienst, Geheimdienste, Nachrichtendienst, Nachrichtendienste, Geheimagent, Geheimagenten, Agent, Agenten, Beobachtung, Beobachter, Spanner, Wirtschaftsspionage, Wirtschaft, Hut, Hüte, Kopfbedeckung, Kopfbedeckungen; , quer, Kbneg, Einzelbild, close, Seitenansicht, Perspektive, Deutschland, Arbeitswelten, Gesellschaft / Detektiv, Detektive

How the US's CIA and Germany's BND spied on world leaders 12.02.2020

In 2013, Edward Snowden exposed the extent of the US's surveillance on global telecommunications. Starting in the 1970s, Germany's BND and the US's CIA used a Swiss front company to spy on world leaders for decades.
The logo of Crypto AG is seen at its headquarters in Steinhausen, Switzerland February 11, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Report: US, Germany spied on countries for decades via Swiss encryption firm 11.02.2020

Western intelligence acquired top secret information on global governments through their hidden control of an encryption firm, Crypto AG, according to media reports. Swiss authorities are investigating the allegations.
06.11.2019, Berlin: Der Dienstwagen mit Standarte des Bundespräsidenten steht vor dem Gebäude des Bundesnachrichtendienstes (BND). Das Staatsoberhaupt besucht die Zentrale des deutschen Geheimdienstes. Foto: Wolfgang Kumm/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

German foreign spying law tested at top court 14.01.2020

A wiretapping law introduced in 2017 to boost Germany's foreign intelligence agency in sweeps abroad is being challenged at the Constitutional Court. A verdict from the hearing is due later this year.
ACHTUNG: Sperrfrist, Dienstag 05. November 2019 14.30 Uhr!!! *** Besucherzentrum des Bundesnachrichtendienstes. Dauerausstellung über seine weltweite Tätigkeit. Auf korrekte Quellenangabe zu achten (photothek.net). Zusätzlich muss die Sperrfrist, Dienstag 05. November 2019 14.30 Uhr, gewahrt werden.

Behind the scenes of Germany's foreign intelligence service 05.11.2019

Ever since Germany's BND foreign intelligence service completed its move to Berlin, the agency has tried to promote an image of openness rather than secrecy. An interactive exhibition is now open to visitors.

ARCHIV - Blick auf das Gebäude der neuen Zentrale des Bundesnachrichtendienstes (BND) am 27.04.2015 in Berlin. (zu dpa Innenansichten aus dem Reich der Geheimen vom 16.01.2018) Foto: Jörg Carstensen/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

German spy agency must be more transparent with press, rules court 18.09.2019

The BND must now publicly disclose its off-the-record briefing sessions and the journalists taking part. Although the decision calls for wider transparency, the ruling could mean even fewer talks with reporters.
Quelle: https://www.bnd.bund.de/DE/Karriere/karriere_node.html

Germany debates stepping up active cyberoperations 26.06.2019

The recent US cyberattack against Iranian weapons systems is just the latest example of how conflicts are spilling into the virtual sphere. Germany, however, is hesitant to join the digital arms race. DW investigates.

22.11.2018, Berlin: Der Monolith „Das Ding“ von Stefan Sous liegt in der Vorfahrt zum Gebäude des Bundesnachrichtendienst BND, aufgenommen in der neuen Zentrale in der Chausseestraße in Berlin. Der Bundesnachrichtendienst ist von Pullach in seine neue Zentrale mitten in Berlin gezogen. Es war einer der größten Umzüge in der Geschichte der Bundesrepublik - und der geheimste. (zu dpa-Story: Der BND-Umzug 29.11.2018) Foto: Michael Kappeler/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Inside Germany's new spy HQ 08.02.2019

The German Intelligence Agency (BND) has relocated to its massive new base in the capital after decades in provincial Pullach. The move is hugely symbolic for a country long skeptical of spy agencies.
08.02.2019, Berlin: Bundeskanzlerin Angela Merkel (CDU) und der Präsident des BND, Bruno Kahl, stehen bei der offiziellen Eröffnung vor der neuen Zentrale des Bundesnachrichtendienstes (BND). Foto: Michael Sohn/Pool AP/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Germany opens huge new spy HQ in Berlin 08.02.2019

At the official opening, Chancellor Angela Merkel stressed Germany's need for a "strong, efficient foreign intelligence agency." Hidden in the countryside for decades, the BND has finally arrived in the heart of Berlin.
DAS DRITTE STERBEN DT 03 am 24.4.2017 Bild 17 Martin Behrens (Ronald Zehrfeld) Foto Bernd Schuller Tel: 0049-171-1934908

'Blame Game': Politics, mercenaries and conspiracies 21.01.2019

At the world premiere of his new political thriller "Blame Game," DW spoke with director Philipp Leinemann about mercenaries, foreign intervention and secret CIA operations in Germany.
11.09.2018, Chile, Santiago: Eine Frau schaut auf Bilder der Opfer der chilenischen Militärdiktatur von Augusto Pinochet, die bis 1990 währte. Zahlreiche Menschen sind während der Diktatur verschwunden. 2018 ist der 45. Jahrestag des Militärputsches vom 11. September 1973. Foto: Luis Vargas/ZUMA Wire/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

German government cagey on spy cooperation in Pinochet's Chile 03.01.2019

The German Foreign Ministry has refused to shed light on the BND's cooperation with the CIA to aid General Augusto Pinochet's brutal regime in Chile. The vague responses have outraged the German Left party.
