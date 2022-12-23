  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Taliban
War in Ukraine
Iran protests
A mole coming out into the daylight
A Russian 'mole' — a spy — was exposed inside Germany's foreign intelligence service, BNDImage: Dieter Mahlke/imagebroker/IMAGO
PoliticsGermany

German politicians hail capture of suspected Russian 'mole'

Ben Knight
13 minutes ago

The capture of an alleged Russian spy in Germany's intelligence agencies has been called a "wake-up call" by politicians who are concerned by the threat of hybrid warfare.

https://p.dw.com/p/4LNLj

German politicians of various stripes lined up on Friday to warn against the dangers of Russia's hybrid warfare strategy, after the arrest of an alleged Russian spy working inside Germany's foreign intelligence agency, the BND.

The man, a German national named only as Carsten L., is thought to have passed classified information to Russia while working for the BND. For security reasons, the intelligence agency has refused to release any further details about the suspect, the extent of the leaks, or about any further contacts he may have had. His home and offices have been searched by prosecutors.

"This is a wake-up call to everyone that Russia makes no exception to spying on us, too. To destabilize our system, the Federal Republic. And all the stops are being pulled out," said Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, head of the parliament's defense committee and member of the neoliberal Free Democratic Party (FDP), the smallest member of the three-party coalition government.

"This makes it clear, regardless of whether you are a top or middle or whoever agent, that Russia is trying to obtain information using all methods," she told public broadcaster BR. "This second battlefield, as I call it, has existed for decades. Namely, the espionage, the cyber war, to influence us or to get information."

Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann speaking into DW microphone
FDP defense spokesperson Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann calls the latest expionage incident a "wake-up call'

Hybrid warfare

Nils Schmid, a foreign policy spokesman for Chancellor Olaf Scholz's center-left Social Democratic Party (SPD), struck a similar note. "This indicates that the temptation to spy is also present in Germany and that we have to be very attentive to the influence of Russia in Germany," he said to DLF public broadcaster on Friday. "So it's not just about the military threat, it's about hybrid warfare."

Schmid agreed with BND President Bruno Kahl, who said the case underlined the unscrupulous nature of Russia's methods. "Russia has seen itself in a conflict, indeed in a war with the West for years and thinks that all means are permissible," he said. "Murder of opposition members on German soil and, indeed, espionage."

Bruno Kahl
BND President Bruno Kahl is worried about Russian spying activities in GermanyImage: Fabian Sommer/dpa/picture alliance

André Hahn, a Bundestag member for the opposition socialist Left Party, said that a parliamentary control committee would take up the issue in the New Year. "The fact that there are Russian espionage activities in Germany is well known and hardly surprising," he told DW in an emailed statement. "But if now even in the ranks of the BND an employee is said to have spied for Russia, then this would be a completely new and frightening quality. Of course, this also raises the question of the effectiveness of the BND's own security."

Though the BND has refused to offer more details, Strack-Zimmermann was among those speculating that Carsten L. was likely to have been under surveillance for several months

while the BND investigated him and attempted to identify his contacts. "The good news is that anyone who spies for Russia or other states in Germany must know that he must be wary of being discovered," she said.

police and investigators at the scene of the Tiergarten murder in 2018
Russian agents have long been active in Germany: In 2018 a Russian dissident was assassinated in BerlinImage: Christoph Soeder/dpa/picture-alliance

Other Russian spies exposed

A handful of Russian spies have been discovered around Europe in recent months amidst the war in Ukraine.

In late November, Swedish police launched a spectacular helicopter raid to arrest a Russian couple living in the Stockholm suburbs suspected of "aggravated illegal intelligence activities."

Identified as Sergey Skvortsov and Elena Koulkova by the investigative website Bellingcat, the couple was arrested with help from the FBI.

In late October, a man posing as a Brazilian academic, and named by prosecutors as Mikhail Mikushin, was arrested in Norway and accused of endangering the security interests of Norway and other states. Bellingcat suggested that Mikushin, who was later charged with espionage, is a senior Russian military intelligence officer.

Another Russian posing as a Brazilian citizen, named as Sergey Vladimirovich Cherkasov, was exposed in the Netherlands in June after he was caught attempting to land an internship at the International Criminal Court (ICC) in the Hague.

Meanwhile, deputy parliamentary president Wolfgang Kubicki fears the impact of the most recent case: "If information from the German foreign intelligence service really could get to Russia, it will make the cooperation with our partners enormously difficult," he told the Handelsblatt newspaper.

Edited by: Rina Goldenberg

While you're here: Re-starting in 2023, DW editors round up what is happening in German politics and society every Tuesday. You can sign up here for the weekly email newsletter Berlin Briefing.

Benjamin Knight Kommentarbild PROVISORISCH
Ben Knight Ben Knight is a journalist in Berlin who mainly writes about German politics.@BenWernerKnight
Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

The Russian flag lies over the Russian Embassy in Berlin

Germany: Ex-army reservist found guilty of spying for Russia

Germany: Ex-army reservist found guilty of spying for Russia

The 66-year-old German was found to have provided Russia with information on Germany's reserve forces and the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. His defense argued that all the information he had provided was publicly available.
CrimeNovember 18, 2022
Images of Viktor Orban and Vladimir Putin and the words 'Spy bank out. A vote for Orban is a vote for Putin' are projected onto the facade of the headquarters of the Soviet-era International Investment Bank in Budapest, Hungary

Is Hungary becoming Russia's spy hub within the EU?

Is Hungary becoming Russia's spy hub within the EU?

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban maintains close relations with Russia and seems to be turning a blind eye to the presence of Russian agents in Hungary.
PoliticsDecember 9, 2022

Bellingcat website

www.bellingcat.com
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

French police and firefighters secure a street after gunshots were fired killing two people

Paris shooting kills 3, suspected gunman arrested

Crime3 hours ago
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A giraffe looks at the camera

Protecting Rwanda's Akagera National Park

Protecting Rwanda's Akagera National Park

Nature and EnvironmentDecember 23, 202205:45 min
More from Africa

Asia

An India health worker injects a measles and rubella (MR) vaccine to a student

India: Mumbai races to halt measles outbreak

India: Mumbai races to halt measles outbreak

Health4 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Hesse police badge and smartphone showing the Palantir search for people and cars

Germany: Police surveillance software a legal headache

Germany: Police surveillance software a legal headache

Human RightsDecember 22, 2022
More from Germany

Europe

Presents under a Christmas tree

5 ways to a sustainable Christmas

5 ways to a sustainable Christmas

Nature and Environment7 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Two nuns stand in front of a manger scene

Bethlehem is ready for its long Christmas season

Bethlehem is ready for its long Christmas season

Politics4 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Immigrants wait to enter a shelter at the Sacred Heart Church in El Paso, Texas

El Paso overflowing with migrants

El Paso overflowing with migrants

MigrationDecember 21, 202202:53 min
More from North America

Latin America

Kylian Mbappe hugs Lionel Messi

Post-World Cup ugliness between Argentina and France

Post-World Cup ugliness between Argentina and France

Soccer23 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage