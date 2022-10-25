Norway arrests researcher as suspected Russian spy

Intelligence authorities in Norway have arrested a university lecturer who is suspected of spying for Russia.

The Norwegian domestic security agency on Tuesday said it had detained a visiting academic, who entered the country as a Brazilian, on suspicion of being a Russian spy.

Norwegian officials have arrested several Russian citizens in recent weeks, amid heightened fears over the security of energy, internet, and infrastructure.

What do we know so far?

The Norwegian secret service PST was reported to believe that the man was in Norway working for one of Russia's intelligence services under a false name and identity.

A spokesman for the Norwegian Police Security Service (PST) confirmed a suspected spy had been arrested and that the case was "huge," without going into further detail.

PST deputy chief Hedvig Moe told the Norwegian public broadcaster NRK that the man had been based at the Arctic University of Norway in Tromsoe.

He said the "Brazilian researcher" would be expelled from the Scandinavian country, "because we believe he represents a threat to fundamental national interests."

Moe said the security service "is concerned that he may have acquired a network and information about Norway's policy in the northern region,'' Moe said, according to NRK. "Even if this network or the information bit by bit is not a threat to the security of the kingdom, we are worried that the information could be misused by Russia."

rc/aw (AFP, AP, Reuters)