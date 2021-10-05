Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Left Party

The Left Party (Die Linke) is the result of a merger in 2007 of the PDS, the successor to the communist ruling party in former East Germany (GDR) and the West German far-left WASG.

The Left Party's voter base is traditionally East German, working class and elderly - although the party also attracts disgruntled SPD members. They campaign against welfare cuts, but for minimum wage and strict controls of the banking sector. They are the only German party demanding an immediate withdrawal of German troops from missions abroad and a dissolution of NATO. With 64 seats of 631 after the 2013 general election, the Left are the most powerful force in opposition in the Bundestag. This page collates all DW content pertaining to the party.

Germany's political parties — what you need to know

Germany's political parties — what you need to know 05.10.2021

Here's a look at Germany's political parties — CDU, CSU, SPD, AfD, FDP, Left party, Greens — who they are and what they want.
20.06.2021, Tiergarten, Platz der Republik, Berlin, Der Reichstag wurde mit den Farben der Fraktionen versehen.

Germany's election results: Facts and figures 28.09.2021

What shifts led to the SPD win? Who turned up to vote where, and why? The demographic breakdown of the election in graphs.

Olaf Scholz, Finance Minister and SPD candidate for Chancellor waves to his supporters after German parliament election at the Social Democratic Party, SPD, headquarters in Berlin, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

Germany votes: SPD hold slim lead, CDU slumps to worst showing in decades 27.09.2021

The center-left Social Democrats are ahead of the conservative CDU/CSU bloc by almost two percentage points, preliminary election results show. In such a tight race, the possibilities for a coalition are still unclear.
26.09.2021 Gäste der Wahlparty von Bündnis 90/Die Grünen reagieren nach der Veröffentlichung der ersten Prognosen zum Ausgang der Bundestagswahl 2021. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Opinion: Move over grand coalition — Germany wants change 26.09.2021

German voters have shaken up the country's political landscape. They have confined the dominance of the CDU/CSU and SPD to history — for now. It's a necessary change, says DW Editor-in-Chief Manuela Kasper-Claridge.

Die Sitzverteilung im bayerischen Landtag wenn jetzt Landtagswahl wäre (Umfrage vom 12.01.2011) laut Infratest - dimap im Auftrag des Bayerischen Rundfunks (r-l, Linke 4 %, B90/Grüne: 17%, SPD: 17%, FW: 4%, FDP: 6%, CSU 46%, (nicht dargestellt: Sonstige 6%)), fotografiert am Freitag (11.03.2011) in München (Oberbayern) im Plenarsaal des Bayerischen Landtags auf dem Rednerpult im Maximilianeum. Foto: Felix Hörhager dpa/lby | Verwendung weltweit

German election 2021: Governing coalition options 25.09.2021

A German government needs a 50% majority in parliament, but no one party can get so much voter support. So they agree on coalitions — and the next government will be no exception. Here is an overview of the options.

Impressionen von Wahlplakaten und Parteigeschenken beim Pressegespräch zur neuen Ausstellung 'Wähl mich! Parteien plakatieren' im Haus der Geschichte in Bonn. Vom 17. Juni bis 10. Oktober 2021 werden hier rund 100 historische Wahlplakate aus Bundestags- und Landtagswahlen präsentiert und dabei einzelne Komponenten der Wahlplakate in den Blick genommen: Köpfe, Farben und Slogans aus 70 Jahren demokratischer Wahlen in der Bundesrepublik Deutschland dokumentieren, wie sich Themen, Ästhetik und Ansprache der Wählerinnen und Wähler geändert haben. Bonn, 17.06.2021

German election: The party programs 25.09.2021

When laying out their election programs, parties aim to distinguish themselves while also signaling to potential partners that they're open to working together. Here's an overview of the six main parties' platforms.
Taschenlampen mit rot-rot-grünen Lichtern, Symbolfoto rot-rot-grüne Koalition Torches with Red Red Greens Lights Symbolic image Red Red green Coalition

German election: Could there soon be a left-wing government? 24.09.2021

Chancellor Merkel's CDU is flagging in the polls — and conjuring up the familiar threat of a far-left takeover by an SPD-led coalition with former communists. But would such an alliance really be possible?
Braunkohlekraftwerk Neurath, Bloecke F und G, groesste Kraftwerk in Deutschland, Deutschland, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Grevenbroich | Neurath Power Station, BoA 2 and 3, largest power station in Germany, Germany, North Rhine-Westphalia, Grevenbroich

German election and climate change: What are the parties' pledges 23.09.2021

The fight against climate change is one of the German voters' main topics of concern. With a few days until the election, DW takes a look at what the main German political parties plan to do about it.
Shoan Vaisi, geboren 1990 in Sanandaj in Iran. Er flüchtete 2011 über die Türkei und Griechenland nach Deutschland. Der Sozialarbeiter und frühere Profi-Ringer, der jetzt in Essen lebt, will in den Bundestag. Vaisi kandidiert für die nordrhein-westfälischen Linken für die Bundestagswahl 2021. Wir können die Fotos übernehmen. Das habe ich mit Herrn Vaisi geklärt – und er mit dem Fotografen. Copyright: Dominik Asbach. Zugeliefert von Ralf Bosen

German election: Iranian refugee wants a seat in the Bundestag 20.09.2021

He fled Iran a decade ago. Now Shoan Vaisi is standing for Germany's parliament. The Left Party candidate and former professional wrestler has a political mission.
Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia and candidate for chancellor of the CDU/CSU Armin Laschet addresses supporters during a CDU/CSU campaign kick off ahead of the federal election at Tempodrom in Berlin, Germany, August 21, 2021. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

German election: Opinion polls upend CDU and SPD party campaigns 06.09.2021

Poll after poll show the SPD rising, and the CDU lagging in voter support. Increasingly desperate conservatives are warning against a socialist takeover. But the center-left SPD are not counting their chickens just yet.
5.5.2021, Berlin, Deutschland, Bundeskanzlerin Angela Merkel (CDU) und Olaf Scholz (SPD), Bundesminister der Finanzen, treffen zur wöchentlichen Kabinettssitzung im Kanzleramt ein. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Merkel questions if SPD's Scholz ready to rule out alliance with Left party 31.08.2021

Outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel made the comments as the rival SPD party takes a slim lead in highly volatile opinion polls, ahead of the September election.

FOTOMONTAGE:Noch vor der Bundestagswahl treffen die Kanzlerkandidaten drei Mal bei Triellen im Fernsehen aufeinander. Am Sonntag, den 29. August, treffen die drei Kanzlerkandidaten im ersten Wahl-Triell aufeinander. Die Diskussionsrunde wird um 20.15 Uhr bei RTL und ntv uebertragen. Die Kanzlerkandidaten zur Bundestagswahl 2021: v.li:Armin LASCHET (CDU),Annalena BAERBOCK, (Buendnis 90/die Gruenen),Olaf SCHOLZ (SPD).

German election: SPD sees poll surge ahead of TV debate 29.08.2021

Four weeks before the Bundestag election, Angela Merkel's rival center-left party is seeing a rise in public support. The three leading candidates for chancellor are set to square off on live TV on Sunday evening.
21.8.2021, Berlin BTW Interview mit Spitzenkandidatin Janine Wissler Die Linke ModeratorInnen: Chiponda Chimbelu und Rosalia Romaniec

Exclusive: Germany was wrong to halt aid to Afghanistan, says Left Party top candidate Janine Wissler 21.08.2021

In an exclusive interview with DW, the socialist Left Party's lead candidate Janine Wissler sharply criticized the German government's response in Afghanistan. They "have endangered human lives," she said.
Fototermin zur Präsentation der Plakatkampagne der Partei Die Linke zur Bundestagsswahl 2021 vor der Volksbühne am Rosa-Luxemburg-Platz. Berlin, 21.07.2021

The Left Party and its anti-military unique selling point 16.08.2021

Germany's Left Party is campaigning on a platform with a focus on social care. But it is also calling for an end to all Bundeswehr missions abroad, to stop all weapons exports and for the NATO alliance to be scrapped.

Bildkombo im Uhrzeigersinn: Sahra Wagenknecht, Thilo Sarazzin, Hans-Georg Maaßen, Boris Palmer

Germany's political outliers who embarrass their parties 06.07.2021

All major German political parties have a politician who knows how to play to the gallery with carefully honed outrageous statements —  to the annoyance of their party leaders. But why don't they just get kicked out? 

German Chancellor Angela Merkel waves as she attends a virtual discussion with students about the future of Europe at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Monday, June 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, Pool)

Germans want political continuity in post-Merkel era 01.07.2021

In less than 100 days, Germans will go to the polls to vote for a new parliament. The latest opinion polls show that the coronavirus pandemic is overshadowing all other concerns.

Show more articles