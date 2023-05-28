  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
Recession
Turkey elections
A handout image shows the aftermath of falling debris, in the location given as Kyiv, Ukraine, May 28, 2023.
The drones caused falling debris, with reports of fires breaking out and buildings being damagedImage: Kyiv City Military Administration/Handout/REUTERS
ConflictsUkraine

Ukraine updates: 'Massive' Russia drone attack targets Kyiv

35 minutes ago

Kyiv's mayor said one person was killed in the capital after the latest Russian assault. Meanwhile, Vladimir Putin ordered a bolstering of border security to facilitate "fast movement" into Ukraine. DW has more.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Ru5u

The Ukrainian capital of Kyiv was targeted by a fresh 'massive' Russian drone attack, the city's mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram early Sunday. 

Klischko said the assault left one person dead and another hospitalized.

"A 35-year-old woman was hospitalized, a 41-year-old man died," Klitschko said, while adding that Kyiv's air defenses took down "more than 20 drones."

He also said that the drone attack caused a fire in Kyiv's Holosiivskyi district, adding that it was contained.

Russia has frequently used Iranian-produced drones to attack Ukraine. Iran's supposed involvement in Russia's invasion has lead to worsening ties between the Ukrainian government and the Islamic Republic.      

Zelenskyy: Iran 'lying' about prewar drone sales to Russia

The latest drone assault on Kyiv came as the city celebrates the anniversary of its founding 1,541 years ago. The anniversary, known as Kyiv Day, is celebrated on the last Sunday of May.   

Here's a look at other developments on Sunday pertaining to Russia's invasion of Ukraine:

Putin orders tougher Russian border security

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday mandated toughter border security to facilitate "fast" Russian military and civilian movement into Ukrainian areas now controlled by Russia and "reliably cover" the lines near the combat zone.

Putin addressed the border service on their Border Guard Day holiday.

"It is necessary to ensure the fast movement of both military and civilian vehicles and cargo, including food, humanitarian aid building materials sent to the new subjects of the (Russian) Federation," Putin said in a message posted on the Kremlin's Telegram messaging channel.

Putin announced last September the annexation of the Ukrainian regions of Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk and Donetsk, in a move widely condemned as illegal by Kyiv and its Western allies. 

Zelenskyy orders more sanctions against Russia 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy unveiled new sanctions targeting Russia-affiliated businesses and entities.

Zelenskyy announced adding more companies and individuals to a list of those "who work for terror," vowing tougher measures against Russia.

The Ukrainian president dubbed Saturday as "another sanctions day" during his daily evening address. Two-hundred and twenty companies and 51 people were added to the list. Zelenskyy said most were arms companies linked to Russian businesses, though not all those listed were operating on Russian soil. 

Russia attacks Dnipro hospital

The Ukrainian president also thanked allies Germany, Finland, Canada and Iceland for fresh weapons deliveries, as well as Japan, which issued earlier this week a new package of sanctions against Russia.

rmt/wd (Reuters)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

external

Russia targets Kyiv with ‘biggest ever’ drone attack

Russia targets Kyiv with ‘biggest ever’ drone attack

Ukrainian officials say at least five people were injured in overnight attacks on the capital and at least four other cities. Kyiv's mayor called it the biggest drone attack on the capital in the entire war. Dr. Jade McGlynn from the Department of War Studies at King’s College London has this assessment.
May 9, 202304:27 min
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A woman walks past a stall with a Turkish national flag. The first round of the 2023 Turkish presidential election took place on 14 May.

LIVE — Turkey election: Erdogan tested in historic runoff

Politics49 minutes ago
Page 1 of 1
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Fulani pastoralists collect water from a water point in Loumbel Lana, Matam region

Senegal: Life in the hottest place on Earth

Senegal: Life in the hottest place on Earth

Climate15 hours ago8 images
More from Africa

Asia

Mikhail Mishustin and Li Qiang (back, left and right) make agreements

China and Russia double down on bilateral relations

China and Russia double down on bilateral relations

Conflicts16 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Fussball Bundesliga, 34. Spieltag l Borussia Dortmund vs FSV Mainz 05 l Enttäuschung

Borussia Dortmund: Emotion isn't enough

Borussia Dortmund: Emotion isn't enough

Soccer9 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A still from the documentary 'White Balls on Walls': Stedelijk Museum director Rein Wolfs stands at a rounded, lozenge-shaped window set into a while wall.

Museums struggle to embrace diversity in new documentary

Museums struggle to embrace diversity in new documentary

Arts14 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Saudi astronaut and cancer researcher Rayyanah Barnawi forming a heart with her hands

Saudi women break the glass ceiling

Saudi women break the glass ceiling

Politics19 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Henry Kissinger

Political visionary or warmonger? Henry Kissinger turns 100

Political visionary or warmonger? Henry Kissinger turns 100

PoliticsMay 26, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

Nurses treating a patient in a hospital in Brazil

Germany recruits care aides from Latin America

Germany recruits care aides from Latin America

Health9 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage