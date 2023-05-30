Ukraine updates: Evacuations in Kyiv after new drone assault

Here are some of the other developments concerning Russia's war in Ukraine on Monday, May 30:
Zelenskyy asks South Korea for anti-aircraft systems
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged South Korea for anti-aircraft systems to ward off Russian attacks, telling a South Korean newspaper he "desperately hopes" Seoul would provide defensive military equipment.
Zelenskyy thanked the South Korean government for pledging to send some $230 million (approximately €214.5 million) worth of demining vehicles and humanitarian aid. However, he stressed Kyiv's wishlist comprised anti-aircraft and early warning systems.
"I know there are many limitations regarding weapons support, but those principles should not be applied to defense systems and equipment for protecting our assets," he told the Chosun Ilbo daily via an interpreter.
He argued that an anti-aircraft system was not a weapon but rather a defensive equipment.
F-16s for Ukraine: why they matter
"We have to have a sky shield to rebuild Ukraine, and I desperately hope that South Korea will support us in this area," he said.
Ukrainian Defense Minister calls for 'fighter jet coalition' for Ukraine
Ukraine's Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov has proposed that Germany offer Ukraine Eurofighter fighter jets support, in collaboration with Britain, as Kyiv keeps calling upon Western allies to extend their arms support to fighter jets.
Reznikov told Germany's Funke Mediengruppe newspaper on Tuesday that such a move would be "an important step."
He referenced the already existing coalition on providing Ukraine with battle tanks. After an extended debate earlier in the year, Germany agreed to provide Kyiv with Leopard 2 tanks, the US with Abrams and the UK with Challengers.
"In the same way, we could form a fighter jet coalition with the core F-16 model as well as Eurofighters and Gripen," Reznikov said.