Ukraine: Kamala Harris slams Ukraine 'surrender' proposal

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris has slammed proposals to "force Ukraine to give up large parts of sovereign territory," saying that such proposals were not "proposals for peace" but rather "for surrender."

Speaking to Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy in the White House on Thursday, Harris stressed that support for Ukraine was in the US' "strategic interest." Her comments didn't name Republican candidate Donald Trump, but seemed to be in reference to his proposal for Ukraine to accept a deal and end the war.

Earlier, Zelenskyy also met US President Joe Biden, who vowed to fast track funding to Ukraine during the remaining months in his term, in an effort to strengthen Kyiv's position in future negotiations.

"Russia will not prevail. Ukraine will prevail, and we'll continue to stand by you every step of the way," Biden said.

Here are the main headlines from Russia's war in Ukraine on Thursday, September 26, 2024: