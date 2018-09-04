UK charges two Russians over Salisbury poisoning of Skripals

British prosecutors have charged two Russians with the Novichok poisoning of ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia. A European arrest warrant has been issued, although Russia does not extradite its nationals.
British prosecutors announced on Wednesday they had collected sufficient evidence to charge two Russians with the attempted murder of former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia.
Authorities issued a European arrest warrant for two men named as Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, both aged around 40. Photographs of the two men were also released.
However, Sue Hemming, director of Legal Services at the Crown Prosecution Service, said prosecutors would not be applying to Russia for extradition since "the Russian constitution does not permit extradition of its own nationals." The two men can still be arrested in the unlikely event that they travel to a European country.
How the poisoning unfolded
Assistant police commissioner Neil Basu said the two suspects had traveled from Moscow to London under aliases on March 2, 2018, two days before the Skripals were poisoned in the English seaside town of Salisbury. They returned to Russia from Heathrow Airport just hours after the poisoning.
According to authorities, the Novichok nerve agent was reportedly smuggled into the UK in a counterfeit Nina Ricci perfume bottle.
Investigators had also found traces of Novichok in the London hotel room where Petrov and Boshirov stayed, according to Basu.
Read more: Skripal poisoning: Czech government confirms it tested Novichok-type agent
Russian state suspected
While UK officials have blamed the Russian government for the poisoning, Basu refused to disclose whether police believed the suspects worked for Russia's intelligence services, saying that "this was a sophisticated attack across borders." The Kremlin has denied it played any role in the poisoning. On Wednesday, Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the names of the men and their photos "say nothing to us."
The poisoning sparked a diplomatic row and tit-for-tat expulsion of embassy staff between Britain and its allies and Russia.
No charge yet for other poisonings
While Sergei and Yulia Skripal ultimately recovered from being exposed to Novichok, a British couple fell ill from the same nerve agent around three months later in the nearby town of Amesbury.
One of them, Dawn Sturgess, a 44-year-old mother of three, died a week after being poisoned on July 8. Her partner Charlie Rowley was discharged from hospital but was later forced to return to receive treatment for meningitis and loss of eyesight.
dm/sms (Reuters, AP, dpa, AFP)
