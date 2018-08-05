 US to impose sanctions on Russia over Skripal poisoning | Americas| North and South American news impacting on Europe | DW | 08.08.2018

Americas

US to impose sanctions on Russia over Skripal poisoning

The United States has said Russia violated international law by using a chemical weapon. Former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter were poisoned by a nerve agent in March.

People in protective suits investigating use of Novichok in the UK (Reuters/H. Nicholls)

The United States will imposed sanctions on Russia for using a "lethal" nerve agent against a former Russian double agent and his daughter in Britain, the State Department said Wednesday.

State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said Russia used “a ‘Novichok’ nerve agent in an attempt to assassinate UK citizen Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia Skripal” in southern English city of Salisbury in March.

Read more: Sergei Skripal: The former spy poisoned with a nerve agent

The sanctions target the Russian government for using “chemical or biological weapons in violation of international law” or against its own nationals.

The new sanctions target sensitive national security and defense goods, a senior State Department official said in a conference call with reporters. However, there would be case by case exceptions for space flight activities and commercial aviation, the official said.

The sanctions go into effect on or around August 22, the State Department said.

  • Sergei Skripal (picture-alliance/dpa/Tass)

    Russian spy poisoning: How it unfolded

    Ex-Russian spy poisoned

    On March 4, former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his 33-year-old daughter were found slumped on a bench outside a shopping center in the British town of Salisbury. Authorities said both were in a critical condition after being exposed to an "unknown substance." Skripal was a former general of Russian military intelligence who had been convicted in Russia for spying for the UK.

  • Dmitry Peskov (picture-alliance/dpa/TASS/M. Metzel)

    Russian spy poisoning: How it unfolded

    Russia denies involvement

    Russia denied any knowledge of the poisoning, which echoed the murder of former Russian spy Alexander Litvinenko in 2006. Litvinenko was poisoned with radioactive polonium-210. "We see that such a tragic situation happened," Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on March 6. "But we don't have information about what could be the cause, what this person did."

  • Salisbury soldiers wearing protective clothing (picture-alliance/dpa/empics/PA Wire/A. Matthews)

    Russian spy poisoning: How it unfolded

    Nerve agent suspected

    On March 7, British police said they suspected a very rare nerve agent was behind the poisoning of Skripal. "This is being treated as a major incident involving attempted murder by administration of a nerve agent," Metropolitan Police assistant commissioner Mark Rowley said in a statement. "I can also confirm that we believe the two people originally who became unwell were targeted specifically."

  • UK Home Secretary Amber Rudd (picture-alliance/empics/A. Matthews)

    Russian spy poisoning: How it unfolded

    UK promises retaliation

    British police said more than 21 people had sought medical treatment as a result of the nerve agent attack. On March 8, UK Home Secretary Amber Rudd told the House of Commons that enormous resources were being used to determine who was behind the attack. Rudd called the use of a chemical nerve agent on British soil a "brazen and reckless" act that would be answered with all possible force.

  • British Prime Minister Theresa May (picture-alliance/dpa/empics/PA Wire)

    Russian spy poisoning: How it unfolded

    May gives Russia a deadline

    On March 12, British Prime Minister Theresa May told lawmakers it was "highly likely" Russia was behind the poisoning. May said the Russian government had either ordered the attack or lost control of the Russian-produced chemical nerve agent Novichok. She gave Moscow until midnight on Tuesday to explain its Novichok program to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

  • British and European Union flags (picture-alliance/empics/Y. Mok)

    Russian spy poisoning: How it unfolded

    EU supports UK

    On March 13, vice president of the European Commission European Union, Valdis Dombrovskis, said the EU would stand in solidarity with Britain after London accused Russia of being behind the nerve agent attack. When asked if the EU might impose sanctions of Russia if it was agreed Moscow was responsible for the attack, Dombrovskis said: "Of course, the UK can count on EU solidarity in this regard."

  • British Prime Minister Theresa May (picture-alliance/AP Photo/F. Augstein)

    Russian spy poisoning: How it unfolded

    Russia calls UK bluff

    Russia failed to respond to May’s midnight deadline for an explanation of its suspected involvement in the poisoning. On March 14, a spokesperson for the Russian Embassy in London said Moscow would not respond "until it receives samples of the chemical substance." May had said a "full range" of retaliatory measures would be considered if Moscow did not give a "credible response" by the deadline.

  • A plane in London that was to return Russian diplomats (picture alliance/TASS/dpa/I. Dmitryachev)

    Russian spy poisoning: How it unfolded

    UK announces expulsions of diplomats

    After Russia failed to give an explanation, May announced on March 14 that the UK would expel 23 Russian diplomats identified as "undeclared intelligence officers." May also said the UK would suspend all high-level bilateral contact with Russia. The biggest expulsions from London in 30 years would "fundamentally degrade Russian intelligence capability for years to come," May said.

  • A European Union flag in London (picture alliance/NurPhoto/A. Pezzali)

    Russian spy poisoning: How it unfolded

    France, Germany, UK, US blame Russia

    On March 15, the leaders of France, Germany, the UK and US released a joint statement that demanded "complete disclosure" from Russia saying there is "no plausible alternative" to Moscow's involvement. The statement said the attack using "a military-grade nerve agent, of a type developed by Russia" constituted "an assault on UK sovereignty" that threatened "the security of us all."

  • Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (picture-alliance/AP Photo/A. Zemlianichenko)

    Russian spy poisoning: How it unfolded

    Russia expels British diplomats

    In retaliation to the UK, Russia said it would also expel 23 British diplomats, giving them the same one-week deadline. Russia’s Foreign Ministry said it would also close the British Council in Russia, and might take further measures against Britain in the event of more "hostile steps" from London. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, had said Moscow would "of course" respond with expulsions.

  • Russian President Vladimir Putin (Getty Images/AFP/M. Klimentyev)

    Russian spy poisoning: How it unfolded

    Putin dismisses claims as 'nonsense'

    "It's complete drivel, rubbish, nonsense that somebody in Russia would allow themselves to do such a thing ahead of elections and the World Cup," Putin said on March 19. "It's quite obvious that if it were a military-grade nerve agent, people would have died on the spot." Putin said Moscow "destroyed all our chemical weapons under international oversight unlike some of our partners."

  • British soldiers in gas masks (Getty Images/C.J. Ratcliffe)

    Russian spy poisoning: How it unfolded

    UK says Novichok was used

    On March 20, UK scientists determined Skripal was poisoned using a little-known nerve agent from a group of chemical compounds known as Novichok. The family of compounds, which were developed in the 1970s and 80s, comprise numerous nerve agents. The Soviets once developed these weapons to circumvent the Chemical Weapons Convention. Novichok-5 and Novichok-7 are supposed to be the most dangerous.

  • The Russian flag seen through wire (Reuters/G. Garanich)

    Russian spy poisoning: How it unfolded

    Mass Russian diplomat expulsions

    A number of EU countries teamed together on March 26 and simultaneously announced they would be expelling Russian diplomats. Germany, France, Poland, Italy, Denmark, the Netherlands, Latvia and Ukraine all announced they would be expelling Russian envoys. The US followed suit with the expulsion of 60 Russian diplomats and announced the closure of Moscow's consulate in Seattle.

  • Police officer at the Skripal house in Salisbury (picture-alliance/dpa/AP/F. Augstein)

    Russian spy poisoning: How it unfolded

    Poison on front door

    UK police found the highest concentration of the nerve agent on the front door of the Skripal's family home in Salisbury. They believe that is where Skripal and his daughter must have first come into contact with the poison. It was likely mixed in with a "gloopy substance" smeared on the door handle.

  • Großbritannien Vergiftungen in Wiltshire (Getty Images/J. Taylor)

    Russian spy poisoning: How it unfolded

    New Novichok victims

    In early July, weeks after both Skripals were discharged from the Salisbury hospital, another two people were apparently poisoned with the same substance in the nearby town of Amesbury. A 45-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman were found unconscious and were transported to the same hospital in critical condition.

    Author: Louisa Wright


If Russia is unable to prove within 90 days that it will not use chemical or biological weapons and allow United Nations inspections, then a second round of "more draconian" sanctions would be imposed, the official said.

The Kremlin has vehemently denied using the nerve agent against the Skripals, who were later released from a British hospital after coming into contact with a Novichok-type nerve agent.

Months later, two residents in another southern English town with no ties to Russia were poisoned by a Novichok-type poison. One of them died. British investigators believe they accidentally came into contact with the poison.

Watch video 00:59
Now live
00:59 mins.

Yulia Skripal: 'We are so lucky to have both survived'

cw,ap/sms (Reuters, AFP, AP, dpa)

DW recommends

Yulia Skripal: Daughter of Russian ex-spy speaks for first time since nerve agent attack

Yulia Skripal has spoken for the first time since she and her father were poisoned by a nerve agent in Salisbury in March. Skripal said her recovery had been "slow and painful" and she one day hoped to return to Russia. (24.05.2018)  

UK and Russia at odds over latest Novichok nerve agent poisoning

British PM Theresa May has said it is "deeply disturbing" that two more people have been exposed to the Novichok nerve agent. It still remains unclear how the couple came into contact with the dangerous substance. (05.07.2018)  

Sergei Skripal: The former spy poisoned with a nerve agent

Who is Sergei Skripal, the Russian poisoned with a nerve agent in the British city of Salisbury? Jailed in Russia for spying for UK intelligence, he was apparently "turned" into an asset for the West while in Spain. (05.04.2018)  

Skripal poisoning: UK set to request extradition of Russian attack suspects

British authorities reportedly believe two Russians were involved in the nerve agent attack in the southern English city of Salisbury. The Kremlin is expected to reject the request. (06.08.2018)  

Kremlin says linking Russia with new Novichok poisoning is 'absurd'

Moscow was sorry to hear a nerve agent had killed a woman, and was "deeply concerned" about such toxins' presence in the UK, said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. But he described the case as a "British problem." (09.07.2018)  

Sergei Skripal: poisoned ex-spy discharged from hospital

Doctors in the UK released former double agent Sergei Skripal from hospital in Salisbury two months after he and his daughter were poisoned with a nerve agent. The 66-year-old had spent weeks in a coma. (18.05.2018)  

Novichok came in 'expensive' looking perfume bottle, victim Charlie Rowley says

The nerve agent that poisoned two people in Amesbury was packed in a sealed, brand-name perfume bottle, survivor Charlie Rowley told British media. He says he can't remember where he found the container. (25.07.2018)  

Skripal poisoning: Czech government confirms it tested Novichok-type agent

The Czech government has confirmed a claim by President Milos Zeman that the country tested a type of Novichok nerve agent. The agent tested, however, was not the same as the one used to poison an ex-spy in the UK. (04.05.2018)  

Russian spy poisoning: How it unfolded

The poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal has caused a standoff between Russia and the UK. Russia has denied knowledge of the poisoning but that hasn't stopped other countries taking action. (26.03.2018)  

Related content

Symbolbild Russland UK | Diplomatisches Tauziehen

Skripal poisoning: UK set to request extradition of Russian attack suspects 06.08.2018

British authorities reportedly believe two Russians were involved in the nerve agent attack in the southern English city of Salisbury. The Kremlin is expected to reject the request.

USA Bedminster Donald Trump unterzeichnet Iran Sanktionen

US reimposes sanctions on Iran: What does that mean? 07.08.2018

The Trump administration has reimposed the first tranche of sanctions on Iran, isolating Washington as much as Tehran. A second round of US sanctions in November will target Iran's energy sector.

Iran Sanctions Hassan Rouhani

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani denounces US 'psychological warfare' 06.08.2018

Iran has been in economic turmoil since US President Donald Trump announced he would withdraw from an international deal that lifted sanctions against Iran's economy. The measures were reintroduced Tuesday.

