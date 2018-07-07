 British woman exposed to Novichok nerve agent dies | News | DW | 08.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

British woman exposed to Novichok nerve agent dies

UK police have opened a homicide investigation after a woman exposed to a nerve agent near Salisbury died. Authorities say the nerve agent was Novichok, the same type used in an attack on a former Russian spy in March.

A UK police officer stands in front of a cordon in Amesbury, England on July 5 after it was confirmed two people had been poisoned with nerve agent Novichok (Reuters/H. Nicholls)

British police on Sunday said a woman who was exposed to the nerve agent Novichok in Amesbury, near the southwestern town of Salisbury, had died.

London's Metropolitan Police said 44-year-old Dawn Sturgess died on Sunday in a Salisbury hospital and the case had now become a homicide investigation.

Read more: Novichok nerve agents – Russia's dangerous 'new' poison

Police said Sturgess and 45-year-old Charlie Rowley, who remains in critical condition in hospital, were exposed to Novichok, the same type of nerve agent used to poison former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, in Salisbury In March.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May said she was "appalled and shocked" by the death. 

Investigation continues

The pair was found unconscious on June 30 at a house in a quiet neighborhood of Amesbury in the county of Wiltshire, just 12 kilometers (8 miles) from Salisbury, where the Skripals were poisoned.

Watch video 03:24
Now live
03:24 mins.

Novichok poisoning: Interview with British MP Tom Tugendhut

Read more: Spy assassinations: The top 5 deadly poisons

Police said they suspected that the two were exposed to the nerve agent through a contaminated item left over from the first attack, which the UK has blamed Russia for.

Moscow has denied the claims. The UK's allegations resulted in tit-for-tat diplomat expulsions.

Read more: Opinion: Dealing with Russia, Theresa May finds herself alone at home

Experts at the nearby Porton Down military laboratory are so far not certain if the nerve agent came from the "same batch that the Skripals were exposed to," according to the Metropolitan Police's assistant commissioner of specialist operations, Neil Basu.

  • Sergei Skripal (picture-alliance/dpa/Tass)

    Russian spy poisoning: How it unfolded

    Ex-Russian spy poisoned

    On March 4, former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his 33-year-old daughter were found slumped on a bench outside a shopping center in the British town of Salisbury. Authorities said both were in a critical condition after being exposed to an "unknown substance." Skripal was a former general of Russian military intelligence who had been convicted in Russia for spying for the UK.

  • Dmitry Peskov (picture-alliance/dpa/TASS/M. Metzel)

    Russian spy poisoning: How it unfolded

    Russia denies involvement

    Russia denied any knowledge of the poisoning, which echoed the murder of former Russian spy Alexander Litvinenko in 2006. Litvinenko was poisoned with radioactive polonium-210. "We see that such a tragic situation happened," Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on March 6. "But we don't have information about what could be the cause, what this person did."

  • Salisbury soldiers wearing protective clothing (picture-alliance/dpa/empics/PA Wire/A. Matthews)

    Russian spy poisoning: How it unfolded

    Nerve agent suspected

    On March 7, British police said they suspected a very rare nerve agent was behind the poisoning of Skripal. "This is being treated as a major incident involving attempted murder by administration of a nerve agent," Metropolitan Police assistant commissioner Mark Rowley said in a statement. "I can also confirm that we believe the two people originally who became unwell were targeted specifically."

  • UK Home Secretary Amber Rudd (picture-alliance/empics/A. Matthews)

    Russian spy poisoning: How it unfolded

    UK promises retaliation

    British police said more than 21 people had sought medical treatment as a result of the nerve agent attack. On March 8, UK Home Secretary Amber Rudd told the House of Commons that enormous resources were being used to determine who was behind the attack. Rudd called the use of a chemical nerve agent on British soil a "brazen and reckless" act that would be answered with all possible force.

  • British Prime Minister Theresa May (picture-alliance/dpa/empics/PA Wire)

    Russian spy poisoning: How it unfolded

    May gives Russia a deadline

    On March 12, British Prime Minister Theresa May told lawmakers it was "highly likely" Russia was behind the poisoning. May said the Russian government had either ordered the attack or lost control of the Russian-produced chemical nerve agent Novichok. She gave Moscow until midnight on Tuesday to explain its Novichok program to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

  • British and European Union flags (picture-alliance/empics/Y. Mok)

    Russian spy poisoning: How it unfolded

    EU supports UK

    On March 13, vice president of the European Commission European Union, Valdis Dombrovskis, said the EU would stand in solidarity with Britain after London accused Russia of being behind the nerve agent attack. When asked if the EU might impose sanctions of Russia if it was agreed Moscow was responsible for the attack, Dombrovskis said: "Of course, the UK can count on EU solidarity in this regard."

  • British Prime Minister Theresa May (picture-alliance/AP Photo/F. Augstein)

    Russian spy poisoning: How it unfolded

    Russia calls UK bluff

    Russia failed to respond to May’s midnight deadline for an explanation of its suspected involvement in the poisoning. On March 14, a spokesperson for the Russian Embassy in London said Moscow would not respond "until it receives samples of the chemical substance." May had said a "full range" of retaliatory measures would be considered if Moscow did not give a "credible response" by the deadline.

  • A plane in London that was to return Russian diplomats (picture alliance/TASS/dpa/I. Dmitryachev)

    Russian spy poisoning: How it unfolded

    UK announces expulsions of diplomats

    After Russia failed to give an explanation, May announced on March 14 that the UK would expel 23 Russian diplomats identified as "undeclared intelligence officers." May also said the UK would suspend all high-level bilateral contact with Russia. The biggest expulsions from London in 30 years would "fundamentally degrade Russian intelligence capability for years to come," May said.

  • A European Union flag in London (picture alliance/NurPhoto/A. Pezzali)

    Russian spy poisoning: How it unfolded

    France, Germany, UK, US blame Russia

    On March 15, the leaders of France, Germany, the UK and US released a joint statement that demanded "complete disclosure" from Russia saying there is "no plausible alternative" to Moscow's involvement. The statement said the attack using "a military-grade nerve agent, of a type developed by Russia" constituted "an assault on UK sovereignty" that threatened "the security of us all."

  • Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (picture-alliance/AP Photo/A. Zemlianichenko)

    Russian spy poisoning: How it unfolded

    Russia expels British diplomats

    In retaliation to the UK, Russia said it would also expel 23 British diplomats, giving them the same one-week deadline. Russia’s Foreign Ministry said it would also close the British Council in Russia, and might take further measures against Britain in the event of more "hostile steps" from London. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, had said Moscow would "of course" respond with expulsions.

  • Russian President Vladimir Putin (Getty Images/AFP/M. Klimentyev)

    Russian spy poisoning: How it unfolded

    Putin dismisses claims as 'nonsense'

    "It's complete drivel, rubbish, nonsense that somebody in Russia would allow themselves to do such a thing ahead of elections and the World Cup," Putin said on March 19. "It's quite obvious that if it were a military-grade nerve agent, people would have died on the spot." Putin said Moscow "destroyed all our chemical weapons under international oversight unlike some of our partners."

  • British soldiers in gas masks (Getty Images/C.J. Ratcliffe)

    Russian spy poisoning: How it unfolded

    UK says Novichok was used

    On March 20, UK scientists determined Skripal was poisoned using a little-known nerve agent from a group of chemical compounds known as Novichok. The family of compounds, which were developed in the 1970s and 80s, comprise numerous nerve agents. The Soviets once developed these weapons to circumvent the Chemical Weapons Convention. Novichok-5 and Novichok-7 are supposed to be the most dangerous.

  • The Russian flag seen through wire (Reuters/G. Garanich)

    Russian spy poisoning: How it unfolded

    Mass Russian diplomat expulsions

    A number of EU countries teamed together on March 26 and simultaneously announced they would be expelling Russian diplomats. Germany, France, Poland, Italy, Denmark, the Netherlands, Latvia and Ukraine all announced they would be expelling Russian envoys. The US followed suit with the expulsion of 60 Russian diplomats and announced the closure of Moscow's consulate in Seattle.

  • Police officer at the Skripal house in Salisbury (picture-alliance/dpa/AP/F. Augstein)

    Russian spy poisoning: How it unfolded

    Poison on front door

    UK police found the highest concentration of the nerve agent on the front door of the Skripal's family home in Salisbury. They believe that is where Skripal and his daughter must have first come into contact with the poison. It was likely mixed in with a "gloopy substance" smeared on the door handle.

  • Großbritannien Vergiftungen in Wiltshire (Getty Images/J. Taylor)

    Russian spy poisoning: How it unfolded

    New Novichok victims

    In early July, weeks after both Skripals were discharged from the Salisbury hospital, another two people were apparently poisoned with the same substance in the nearby town of Amesbury. A 45-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman were found unconscious and were transported to the same hospital in critical condition.

    Author: Louisa Wright


law/se (AP, dpa, Reuters)

DW recommends

UK and Russia at odds over latest Novichok nerve agent poisoning

British PM Theresa May has said it is "deeply disturbing" that two more people have been exposed to the Novichok nerve agent. It still remains unclear how the couple came into contact with the dangerous substance. (05.07.2018)  

Opinion: Dealing with Russia, Theresa May finds herself alone at home

How should the UK react to the attempted murder in Salisbury? A cyberattack on Moscow? Further sanctions? Whatever the action, May is missing partners. Brexit has already rendered the UK isolated, says Barbara Wesel. (13.03.2018)  

Spy assassinations: The top 5 deadly poisons

UK investigators have not yet confirmed what substance poisoned Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter in a shocking attack that has left them both in critical condition. DW looks at five possibilities. (09.03.2018)  

Novichok nerve agents – Russia's dangerous 'new' poison

Double agent Sergei Skripal was poisoned with a little-known nerve agent from a group of chemical compounds known as Novichok. The Soviets once developed these weapons to circumvent the Chemical Weapons Convention. (13.03.2018)  

Skripal poisoning: Germany got Novichok chemical sample from Russia in 1990s

A new report says that a German intelligence agent was able to get a sample of Novichok from Russia shortly after the end of the Cold War. Insights gained from the sample are reportedly still important today. (17.05.2018)  

The curious case of Yulia Skripal's recorded phone call

Yulia Skripal, the daughter of the poisoned double agent Sergei Skripal, allegedly called her cousin in Russia to tell her "everyone was recovering." Yulia had been found with her father and had spent weeks in a coma. (06.04.2018)  

Sergei Skripal: poisoned ex-spy discharged from hospital

Doctors in the UK released former double agent Sergei Skripal from hospital in Salisbury two months after he and his daughter were poisoned with a nerve agent. The 66-year-old had spent weeks in a coma. (18.05.2018)  

UK police declare major incident after couple exposed to unknown substance

Salisbury District Hospital is treating two people for suspected exposure to an unknown substance after they were found unconscious at the weekend. It is the same facility that treated Sergei and Yulia Skripal. (04.07.2018)  

Wiltshire poisoning was Novichok nerve agent: police

Two people who fell ill at the weekend were poisoned with the nerve agent. Counter-terror police said expert scientists believe it was the same substance that contaminated Yulia and Sergei Skripal. (04.07.2018)  

Russian spy poisoning: How it unfolded

The poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal has caused a standoff between Russia and the UK. Russia has denied knowledge of the poisoning but that hasn't stopped other countries taking action. (26.03.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Novichok poisoning: Interview with British MP Tom Tugendhut  

The Day – Nerve Agent Attack  

Related content

The Day – Nerve Agent Attack 06.07.2018

Two people have been poisoned by a Novichok nerve agent near the city of Salisbury in the United Kingdom. It is the second time that the city has been at the centre of a Novichok poisoning. Are the two incidents connected? Brent Goff spoke with Alastair Hay, professor of environmental toxicology at the University of Leeds.

Großbritannien Polizist in Salisbury

UK and Russia at odds over latest Novichok nerve agent poisoning 05.07.2018

British PM Theresa May has said it is "deeply disturbing" that two more people have been exposed to the Novichok nerve agent. It still remains unclear how the couple came into contact with the dangerous substance.

Großbritannien Vergiftungen in Wiltshire

Wiltshire poisoning was Novichok nerve agent: police 04.07.2018

Two people who fell ill at the weekend were poisoned with the nerve agent. Counter-terror police said expert scientists believe it was the same substance that contaminated Yulia and Sergei Skripal.

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 