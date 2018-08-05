 Skripal poisoning: UK set to request extradition of Russian attack suspects | Europe| News and current affairs from around the continent | DW | 06.08.2018

Europe

Skripal poisoning: UK set to request extradition of Russian attack suspects

British authorities reportedly believe two Russians were involved in the nerve agent attack in the southern English city of Salisbury. The Kremlin is expected to reject the request.

British investigators in Salisbury (picture-alliance/PA Wire/A. Matthews)

Britain is expected to request the extradition of two Russians accused of committing a nerve agent attack against a Russian double agent in southern England, British daily newspaper The Guardian reported on Monday.

British civil service and security sources told the newspaper that the government had finished preparing the request to the Russian government.

The decision, which the Russian government is expected to reject, is the culmination of an investigation by British authorities into the entry, activity and departure of the two Russian suspects.

Novichok poisonings

Both are suspected of poisoning Sergei Skripal, a former double agent, and his daughter, Yulia, on March 4 with Novichok, a military-grade nerve agent developed by the Soviet Union during the Cold War. Sergei and Yulia later recovered from the attack.

British police believe Charlie Rowley, a local man who became sick after exposure to the nerve agent in June, later found the bottle used to smear Novichok on the Skripal's door handle in the southern English town of Salisbury. He is believed to have then given the bottle to Dawn Sturgess, a local woman, who later died from her exposure to the substance.

Diplomatic spat

The Russian government has repeatedly denied British accusations that it was responsible for the poisoning. The diplomatic dispute escalated shortly after the Skipals' poisoning, with Britain and its allies expelling more than a hundred Russian diplomats in protest.

Russia has previously rejected similar extradition requests. In 2007, it dismissed a British request to extradite two men accused of assassinating former intelligence agent Alexander Litvinenko with polonium in London in 2006.

Watch video 01:54
Now live
01:54 mins.

Britain said to identify suspects in Novichok poisoning

Related content

Britain said to identify suspects in Novichok poisoning 19.07.2018

Investigators may be closing in on the perpetrators of the nerve agent attack on Russian former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in March. Weeks later, a couple was exposed to the toxin; the woman died. A look back at the Novichok case so far:

Großbritannien Nowitschok-Fall in Amesbury

British police identify suspects in Skripal attack – report 19.07.2018

UK police reportedly believe they know who carried out a nerve agent attack on Sergei Skripal and his daughter. It comes as police investigate the death of a woman after she came into contact with a similar nerve agent.

The Day – Nerve Agent Attack 06.07.2018

Two people have been poisoned by a Novichok nerve agent near the city of Salisbury in the United Kingdom. It is the second time that the city has been at the centre of a Novichok poisoning. Are the two incidents connected? Brent Goff spoke with Alastair Hay, professor of environmental toxicology at the University of Leeds.

