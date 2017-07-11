Donald Trump accuses Germany of 'making a fortune' off US soldiers

United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday renewed criticism over Germany's defense spending and accused the NATO ally of profiting from the presence of US troops stationed in the country.

"They make a fortune off the troops. They build cities around our troops," Trump said during an appearance on the conservative American news network Fox News. "We'll let ourselves get rich first."

He accused Germany of being "very delinquent" and being among NATO countries who "took advantage" of the US by not paying their share for defense.

"Germany is a wealthy country, and they have to pay," he said. "They owed us billions of dollars, billions of dollars to NATO. They should be paying their bills. Why should we defend countries and not be reimbursed?"

Troop withdrawal

US Defense Secretary Mark Esper announced last week that approximately 11,800 of the nearly 35,000 American troops stationed in Germany would be withdrawn. Some 5,400 service members will be moved to other NATO countries, including Italy and Belgium, and around 6,000 will be sent home.

Trump revealed plans for the partial withdrawal in June. He has frequently criticized Germany and other NATO allies for not spending 2% of their gross domestic product on defense.

Germany: US troop decampment? Withdrawal of US troops could devastate small Bavarian town

The partial withdrawal has been criticized in both the US in Germany. Trump's former National Security Adviser John Bolton recently told the German newspaper Welt am Sonntag that the removal of German-based troops was "a sign — and not a good one — of what lies ahead if Trump is re-elected" president in November.

Lieutenant General Ben Hodges, a retired US army officer and the former US commander in Europe, told DW last week that the withdrawal was "a gift to the Kremlin."

"I always believed that this is a political decision not based on any strategic analysis," Hodges said.

German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer told DW earlier this month that removing troops from Europe "would spark a debate within NATO."

The history of US troops in Germany High-ranking visit at Ramstein military air base There are almost 35,000 US soldiers stationed in Germany — mostly in the west and south of the country. Nowhere else in Europe are there so many American troops. But now US President Donald Trump wants to change that, withdrawing some 12,000 soldiers from the country. It would be a major test for the military alliance between Germany and the US.

The history of US troops in Germany From victor to defender The American military presence in Germany began at the end of World War II. Along with its allies, the US had liberated Germany from the Nazis. However, their wartime ally, the Soviet Union, soon became an enemy. The tensions between the two sides were demonstrated when US Army and Soviet Union tanks faced off in a divided Berlin.

The history of US troops in Germany GI Elvis Presley The US soldiers also brought American culture to Germany. The King of Rock 'n' Roll, as Elvis Presley would eventually become known, was drafted in as a soldier and began his military service in Germany in 1958. He is seen here waving to his fans at Bremerhaven train station.

The history of US troops in Germany Building a home Over the years the US Army has become firmly entrenched in the German landscape. Dotted around US bases are numerous residential districts for American soldiers and their families, such as this residential district in Wiesbaden-Erbenheim. This often creates barriers to their full integration into German society. The US Army employed 17,000 American civilians in Germany in 2019.

The history of US troops in Germany Encounters Despite separate residential districts, there has always been contact and exchange between German and American families. In the early years, dances were held on the streets of Berlin in summer months and in winter, the US Army organized Christmas parties for local children. And there were the German-American friendship weeks every year.

The history of US troops in Germany Joint Bundeswehr maneuvers The Federal Republic of Germany became an important strategic location during the Cold War. The NATO maneuver Reforger I (Return of Forces to Germany) in Vilseck/Grafenwöhr in 1969 was one of many joint war games held by the US Army and the Bundeswehr. The enemy was the Soviet Union and the other signatories of the Warsaw Pact, including the German Democratic Republic, or East Germany.

The history of US troops in Germany Dispute over nuclear missiles Heavily guarded Pershing-II rockets were brought to the US base in Mutlangen in 1983. The rockets, armed with nuclear warheads, became a political issue. They were touted as filling an important gap in NATO's deterrent shield against the Warsaw Pact. Peace activists, however, saw them as a threat and held massive demonstrations. Many celebrities joined in the protests.

The history of US troops in Germany Separate ways on Iraq Some 20 years later, US President George W. Bush went to war with Iraq over its alleged program to develop weapons of mass destruction. German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder, knowing the majority of voters supported him, ruled out Germany's involvement. That led to deep divisions between Washington and Berlin.

The history of US troops in Germany Germany stays relevant Even if President Trump goes ahead with his threat to withdraw 12,000 American soldiers, Germany would remain strategically important for the US. The Ramstein base is especially significant, since it is also headquarters of the United States Air Forces in Europe. It's from here that controversial drone missions are flown against targets in Africa and Asia. Author: Christoph Hasselbach



Nord Stream 2

Trump also again condemned Germany's decision to cooperate with Russia over the controversial Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

"We're supposed to protect Germany from Russia. That's fine. But Germany is paying Russia billions of dollars for energy," Trump told Fox News. "What's that all about?"

The US announced plans in June to expand sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline between Russia and Germany. The US and eastern European countries fear the pipeline, which will transport natural gas from Russia through the Baltic Sea to Germany, increases the European Union's dependence on Russian energy.

Germany's Foreign Ministry said the sanctions would "constitute a serious interference in European energy security and EU sovereignty."