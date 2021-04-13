Toxic and radioactive: The damage from mining rare elements

More than every second person in the world now has a cellphone, and manufacturers are rolling out bigger, better, slicker models all the time. Many, however, have a bloody history.

Though made in large part of plastic, glass, ceramics, gold and copper, they also contain critical resources. The gallium used for LEDs and the camera flash, the tantalum in capacitors and indium that powers the display were all pulled from the ground — at a price for nature and people.

"Mining raw materials is always problematic, both with regard to human rights and ecology", said Melanie Müller, raw materials expert of the German think tank SWP, "Their production process is pretty toxic."

The gallium and indium in many phones comes from China or South Korea, the tantalum from the Democratic Republic of Congo or Rwanda. All in, such materials comprise less than ten grams of a phone's weight. But these grams finance an international mining industry that causes radioactive earth dumps, poisoned groundwater and Indigenous population displacement.

Environmental damage: "Nature has been overexploited"

The problem is that modern technologies don't work without what are known as critical raw materials. Collectively, solar panels, drones, 3D printers and smartphone contain as many as 30 of these different elements sourced from around the globe. A prime example is lithium from Chile, which is essential in the manufacture of batteries for electric vehicles.

"No one, not even within the industry, would deny that mining lithium causes enormous environmental damage", Müller explained, in reference to the artificial lakes companies create when flushing the metal out of underground brine reservoirs. "The process uses vast amounts of water, so you end up with these huge flooded areas where the lithium settles."

This means of extraction results in the destruction and contamination of the natural water system. Unique plants and animals lose access to groundwater and watering holes. There have also been reports of freshwater becoming salinated due to extensive acidic waste water during lithium mining.

Critical raw materials: Toxic, rare and irreplaceable Antimony: The pharaoh’s eyeliner Antimony is a gray metalloid, which is often used to harden other metals. The origin of its name is disputed, one speculation claims it derives from "anti" and "monos", which collectively mean "a metal not found alone". Antimony often occurs as a compound. In ancient Egypt and ancient India, it was powdered and used as medicine or compressed into sticks for use as cosmetics — especially eyeliner.

Critical raw materials: Toxic, rare and irreplaceable Baryte: The "heavy" crystal Baryte, which means “heavy” in Greek, is a barium sulfate, commonly found in lead-zinc veins in limestone. Its crystals, which often grow in sand and contain grains of sand within their structure, form into clusters known as baryte roses. Baryte can be clear, or shimmer in hues of yellow, red, green or pale blue.

Critical raw materials: Toxic, rare and irreplaceable Bismuth: The rainbow metal The incredible staircase-like shapes that characterize bismuth are the result of the outside growing faster than the inside. Another unusual feature of this brittle crystalline metal is that it is denser in liquid form than in a solid state. When it freezes, bismuth – just like water – expands. It is used in fire detectors and extinguishers, as well as in cosmetics and paints.

Critical raw materials: Toxic, rare and irreplaceable Cobalt: The goblin ore Cobalt takes its name from subterranean German goblins known as "Kobolde". Centuries ago, German miners inhaled toxic fumes released from rocks while extracting ores during the melting process. When they fell sick, they blamed it on goblins. In 1960 cobalt caused a series of deaths when breweries in Quebec added it to their beer to help ensure a good foam. Nearly 50 people died from heart failure.

Critical raw materials: Toxic, rare and irreplaceable Fluorspar: The colorless flux Fluorspar is a colorless, transparent mineral that often contains impurities and hydrocarbons, and which can change color and glow when exposed to ultraviolet light. It is frequently used to lower the melting point of metals during processing. Fluorspar occurs as a compound with lead and silver ores, as well as alone in limestone.

Critical raw materials: Toxic, rare and irreplaceable Gallium: The liquid metal Gallium melts at just 29 degrees Celsius (84 degrees Fahrenheit), making it the only metal to melt when held in a human hand. By contrast, it doesn’t start to boil until it reaches the unusually high temperature of 2,204 degrees Celsius. Gallium is generally produced as a byproduct of bauxite and is used for semiconductors. When added to other metals, gallium causes them to become brittle.

Critical raw materials: Toxic, rare and irreplaceable Lithium: The prime matter Lithium is the lightest metal of all and the least dense solid element. If it weren’t reacting with water, it would float on its surface. Lithium is one of the three elements — besides hydrogen and helium — to form during the Big Bang. Current theories suggest there should be three times more lithium in the universe today than is actually the case. It is not known where the rest of it went.

Critical raw materials: Toxic, rare and irreplaceable Niobium: The tear of the goddess When added to steel, niobium creates an outstanding structural strength, even though it only represents 0.1% of the alloy. It is used in jet engines, superconducting magnets and MRI machines. Niobium is named after the Greek goddess of tears, Niobe, daughter of mythological King Tantalus, whose name was later given to the metal tantalum. Niobium and tantalum are always found together in nature.

Critical raw materials: Toxic, rare and irreplaceable Tungsten: The wolf’s foam In 1546, scientist Georgius Agricola wrote about German Ore Mountain miners who, during the melting process, reported a black and "hairy" metal that reduced their tin yield like a "wolf devours a sheep". Foam appeared on the surface, binding to their tin inseparably. The miners named the metal wolffram, meaning wolf’s foam. The name was later dropped for the Swedish alternative: tungsten. Author: Michel Penke



But lithium is not the only raw material that causes damage. Securing just one ton of rare earth elements produces 2,000 tons of toxic waste, and hasdevastated large regions of China, said Günther Hilpert, Head of the Asia Research Division of the German think tank SWP.

He says companies there have adopted a process of spraying acid over the mining areas in order to separate the rare earths from other ores, and that mined areas are often abandoned after excavation.

"They are no longer viable for agricultural use", Hilpert said. "Nature has been overexploited."

China is not the only country with low environmental mining standards and poor resource governance. In Madagascar, for example, a thriving illegal gem and metal mining sector has been linked to rainforest depletion and destruction of natural lemur habitats.

Access roads to a graphite mine cut through the rainforest near Andasibe-Mantadia National Park in Madagascar.

States like Madagascar, Rwanda and the DRC score poorly on the Environmental Performance Index that ranks 180 countries for their effort on factors including conservation, air quality, waste management and emissions. Environmentalists are therefore particularly concerned that these countries are mining highly toxic materials like beryllium, tantalum and cobalt.



But it is not only nature that suffers from the extraction of high-demand critical raw materials.

"It is a dirty, toxic, partly radioactive industry", Hilpert said. "China, for example, has never really cared about human rights when it comes to achieving production targets."

Dirty, toxic, radioactive: Working in the mining sector

One of the most extreme examples is Baotou, a Chinese city in Inner Mongolia, where rare earth mining poisoned surrounding farms and nearby villages, causing thousands of people to leave the area.

In 2012, the Guardian described a toxic lake created in conjunction with rare earth mining as "a murky expanse of water, in which no fish or algae can survive. The shore is coated with a black crust, so thick you can walk on it. Into this huge, 10 sq km tailings pond nearby factories discharge water loaded with chemicals used to process the 17 most sought after minerals in the world."

Local residents reported health issues including aching legs, diabetes, osteoporosis and chest problems, the Guardian wrote.

Rare earth discharge liquid gushes into a black lake that has accumulated from the waste water nearby of Baotou in northern China.

South Africa has also been held up for turning a blind eye to the health impacts of mining.

"The platinum sector in South Africa has been criticized for performing very poorly on human rights — even within the raw materials sector," Müller said.

In 2012, security forces killed 34 miners who had been protesting poor working conditions and low wages at a mine owned by the British company Lonmin. What became known as the "Marikana massacre", triggered several spontaneous strikes across the country's mining sector.

Müller says miners can still face exposure to acid drainage — a frequent byproduct of platinum mining — that can cause chemical burns and severe lung damage. Though this can be prevented by a careful waste system.

Some progress was made in 2016 when the South African government announced plans to make mining companies pay $800 million (€679 million) for recycling acid mine water. But they didn't all comply. In 2020, activists sued Australian-owned mining company Mintails and the government to cover the cost of environmental cleanup.

Yellow-brown acid mine drainage flows into a wastewater pond to reduce heavy metal and chemical contaminants.

Another massive issue around mining is water consumption. Since the extraction of critical raw materials is very water intensive, drought prone countries such as South Africa, have witnessed an increase in conflicts over supply.

For years, industry, government and the South African public debated – without a clear agreement – whether companies should get privileged access to water and how much the population may suffer from shortages.

South Africa: Cape Town's water crisis Rain welcome Another day of blue skies in Cape Town, where low rainfall and decreasing dam levels have left the city facing a severe water crisis. Strict water restrictions are in place, but the city may run out of water by April 2018.

South Africa: Cape Town's water crisis Every drop counts A resident installs a rainwater tank at this property in central Cape Town. If the taps run dry, each citizen will be allocated 25 liters (approximately 7 gallons) of drinking water per day at demarcated collection points throughout the city.

South Africa: Cape Town's water crisis All dried up The formerly green lawns on the Sea Point promenade are now covered with dry grass. Since mid 2017 there has been a prohibition on using drinking water for irrigation. To save groundwater reserves the city now also strictly discourages the use of boreholes to water lawns and gardens.

South Africa: Cape Town's water crisis Businesses get creative This car wash in the suburb of Sunset Beach uses recycled grey water, stored in a tank, to clean customers' cars. Under the current restrictions commercial properties must reduce their water usage by 45 percent compared to 2015 or face fines.

South Africa: Cape Town's water crisis High demand for water tanks Outside a large home improvement store in the suburb of Table View, the few remaining water tanks are marked as sold. Water usage is limited to 87 liters per person per day. With "Day Zero" looming, stores cannot keep up with the demand for water tanks and canisters.

South Africa: Cape Town's water crisis Pools filled with seawater The public swimming pool at the Sea Point promenade is still up and running. The four pools have been filled with treated seawater from the Atlantic Ocean. To save fresh water the operators have closed the showers. Author: Julia Jaki



Mining in Brazil: Replacing nature, people, land rights

Beyond the direct health and environmental impact of mining toxic substances, quarrying critical raw materials destroys livelihoods, as developments in Brazil demonstrate.

"Brazil is the major worldwide niobium producer and reserves in [the state of] Minas Gerais would last more than 200 years [at the current rate of demand]", said Juliana Siqueira-Gay, environmental engineer and PhD student at the University of São Paulo.

While the overall number of niobium mining requests is stagnating, the share of claims for Indigenous land has skyrocketed from 3 to 36 percent within one year. If granted, 23 percent of the Amazon forest and the homeland of 222 Indigenous groups could fall victim to deforestation in the name of mining, a study by Siqueira-Gay finds.

An illegal mine in the eastern Amazon jungle where men are looking for precious metals. Gold and critical raw materials are often mined on Indigenious land.

A man washes a carpet to trap fragments of metals. He works in an illegal mine in the eastern Amazon jungle where gold and critical raw materials are extracted.

In early 2020, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro signed a bill which would allow corporations to develop areas populated by Indigenous communities in the future. The law has not yet entered into force, but "this policy could have long-lasting negative effects on Brazil's socio-biodiversity", said Siqueira-Gay.

One example are the niobium reserves in Seis Lagos, in Brazil's northeast, which could be quarried to build electrolytic capacitors for smartphones.

"They overlap the Balaio Indigenous land and it would cause major impacts in Indigenous communities by clearing forests responsible for providing food, raw materials and regulating the local climate," Siqueira-Gay explained.

She says scientific good practice guidelines offer a blueprint for sustainable mining that adheres to human rights and protects forests. Quarries in South America — and especially Brazil — funded by multilaterial banks like the International Finance Corporation of the World Bank Group have to follow these guidelines, Siqueira-Gay said.

They force companies to develop sustainable water supply, minimize acid exposure and re-vegetate mined surfaces. "First, negative impacts must be avoided, then minimized and at last compensated — not the other way around."