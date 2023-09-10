Michel Penke
Data journalist focusing on data analysis and visualization@michelpenke
Michel Penke has worked for several years as an investigative data journalist specializing in financial crime. In addition, he is experienced in front-end design and the graphic preparation of complex contexts.
After studying political science, philosophy and journalism in Heidelberg, Jerusalem and Munich, Michel completed training at the Deutsche Journalistenschule (DJS) and began working as a business journalist in Berlin.
He later specialized in research in the financial sector and started working for the investigative bureau Correctiv, where he published several award-winning investigations on money laundering and tax evasion in the real estate sector. Since joining Deutsche Welle in 2021, he has worked as a data journalist covering a broad variety of topics.