Michel Penke

Data journalist focusing on data analysis and visualization

Michel Penke has worked for several years as an investigative data journalist specializing in financial crime. In addition, he is experienced in front-end design and the graphic preparation of complex contexts.

After studying political science, philosophy and journalism in Heidelberg, Jerusalem and Munich, Michel completed training at the Deutsche Journalistenschule (DJS) and began working as a business journalist in Berlin.   

He later specialized in research in the financial sector and started working for the investigative bureau Correctiv, where he published several award-winning investigations on money laundering and tax evasion in the real estate sector. Since joining Deutsche Welle in 2021, he has worked as a data journalist covering a broad variety of topics. 

Featured stories by Michel Penke

A illustration of a bearded man in a suit, wearing a red tie, with a blindfold over his face featuring the UNHRC logo

UN Human Rights Council puts abusers in guardian role

China and its autocratic allies are using the UN Human Rights Council to shield each other from meaningful oversight.
Human RightsOctober 9, 2023
"Höegh Esperanza" will serve as a floating platform to land and regasify LNG

To quit Russian gas, EU burns billions on LNG

The EU has put billions into replacing Russian gas with LNG. This could be a dead end for taxpayers and for the climate.
BusinessDecember 16, 2022
Migrant workers in Dhaka

How COVID-19 halted labor migration

COVID-19 has brought work migration to a standstill. And yet Bangladeshi workers are doing surprisingly well.
MigrationJune 7, 2022
Stories by Michel Penke

Türkei Gefängniskomplex Silivri

How states hunt critics abroad

How states hunt critics abroad

It's not just the mafia that kidnaps people — states also do it. Three are especially prone to breaking the law.
Freedom of SpeechFebruary 14, 2022
Tree trunk

How nature helps fight climate change

How nature helps fight climate change

Forests, soils and oceans are the unsung heroes of our climate. But they could perform even better with a little help.
Nature and EnvironmentNovember 25, 2021
A protester in Minsk holding an altered image of autocratic leader Alexander Lukashenko

Effective sanctions? The case of Belarus

Effective sanctions? The case of Belarus

Sanctions seem to have no effect on Belarus' autocratic leader, Alexander Lukashenko. DW explains why.
PoliticsJune 18, 2021
Critical raw materials mine

The toxic damage from mining rare elements

The toxic damage from mining rare elements

Mining critical resources endangers nature and human rights. Yet the industry is expanding.
Nature and EnvironmentApril 13, 2021
Australien Mine

Reuse and substitutes of critical resources

Reuse and substitutes of critical resources

As the need for critical resources rises, recycling could be an option. One alternative resembles a messy sauce.
Nature and EnvironmentApril 13, 2021
Critical Raw Materials | Hübnerit

Critical raw materials: Toxic, rare and irreplaceable

Critical raw materials: Toxic, rare and irreplaceable

Thirty rare elements have been identified as critical for the future of industry. Some of them have a colorful history.
Nature and EnvironmentApril 13, 20219 images
