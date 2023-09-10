Michel Penke

After studying political science, philosophy and journalism in Heidelberg, Jerusalem and Munich, Michel completed training at the Deutsche Journalistenschule (DJS) and began working as a business journalist in Berlin.

He later specialized in research in the financial sector and started working for the investigative bureau Correctiv, where he published several award-winning investigations on money laundering and tax evasion in the real estate sector. Since joining Deutsche Welle in 2021, he has worked as a data journalist covering a broad variety of topics.