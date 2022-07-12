Tough resolve to beat poaching

Nature and EnvironmentUgandaTough resolve to beat poachingTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentUgandaJulius Mugambwa | Jürgen Schneider2 hours ago2 hours agoMargaret Kasumba is the first woman to head law enforcement at the Uganda Wildlife Authority. She is dedicated to conservation, risking her life to hunt down poachers and wildlife traffickers. It's what makes her strong.https://p.dw.com/p/4Kbg1Advertisement